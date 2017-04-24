Chef Erich Scheie Dies Unexpectedly

Erich Arthur Scheie passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday April 19. He was a passionate young chef who had worked in some of the most buzzed about kitchens in the Twin Cities. The Buffalo native could be found in the kitchens of Victory 44, Upton 43, Surly’s Brewer’s Table and most recently, Stewart’s in St. Paul. He knew how to coax flavor from local ingredients and inspire friends around him. He’d often be seen by guests head down, long, brown hair wrapped into a tangle at the top of his head, serious eyes on his work with a hint of smile playing at his lips. He excelled as a chef, even cooking for Ferran Adrià alongside Erick Harcey when the internationally renowned chef was in town. Erich Scheie was vibrant.

The exact cause of death has not been disclosed.

Scheie was was chef de cuisine at Victory 44 and Upton 43 and was working as sous chef for Max Thompson’s neighborhood bistro Stewart’s at the time of his death. “He was a really great, kind, gentle person and I haven't met anyone who didn't love him immediately,” said Thompson. He and his staff have been devastated by this loss.

A memorial for restaurant industry family and friends will be held at Stewart’s on Monday May 1 from 4-7 p.m. There will be food, drinks and memories to be shared. A hat will be passed to collect money for Scheie’s family to offset funeral costs.

Scheie’s family services will be held Friday April 30 at Buffalo’s Mount Zion Lutheran Church with a visitation behind held Thursday April 27 from 4-8 p.m. at The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo. Scheie is survived by his parents: Bruce Scheie of Montrose and Dawn Scheie of Buffalo; brothers: Andrew (Keisha) Scheie of Buffalo, Ian Scheie of Montrose and Jacob Scheie of Robbinsdale; special friend: Melanie and her daughter Francesca. He is preceeded in death by his grandparents.