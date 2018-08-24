Critics Crown Minnesota State Fair’s New Foods Winners and Losers

The Great Minnesota Get Together kicked off in St. Paul yesterday and the Twin Cities top food critics flocked to the event to inhale all the new fair food oddities and determine which should be ordered immediately and which should be given wide berth. These are the highlights and lowlights of the Star Tribune, Pioneer Press, and Mpls/St. Paul Magazine.

The Best

Grilled Peaches with Sweet and Savory Toppings Midtown Produce Exchange $7-9

On Carnes, Across from the Ye Old Mill

The produce stand has long been home to giant Colorado peaches, a rare healthy taste at the Fair, but this year the stand has hugely expanded its space and added sweet and savory grilled peach options with the help of Alex Motz (pastry chef at Spoon and Stable.) One is topped with fresh goat cheese, herbs and honey another has sweetened Greek yogurt and Momofuku Milk Bar style crumble, that just happens to be gluten free.

“Oh, my clouds in heaven, someone hold me, I’m gonna faint!” swooned Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl of Mpls./St. Paul Magazine. “I fell in love with a peach.”

“Freaking glorious,” raved Rick Nelson of the Star Tribune

Mangonada shaved ice from Minnesnowii $6.50

West Market, near the South End

“Refreshing and kicky. I love it,” Jess Fleming, Pioneer Press

“That is frikkin fun. I’m not a super sweet eater and most icy things tend to be overly sweet, but this is a nice spicy sweet boot to your hotness,” Stephanie March, Mpls./St. Paul Magazine

Heirloom Tomato BLT from Birchwood Cafe $12

Farmer’s Union Cafe (with new, fast moving lines!)

Kernza (a new type of grain) focaccia with Riverbend Farms heirloom tomatoes and Hidden Streams bacon.

Dan Patch and Cogsgrove

“Spectacular. A new-foods must, and worth every penny. Seriously, wow.” Rick Nelson

“What a great use of the State Fair, to get the greatness of the farm to us all.” Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl

Swedish Meatball Smörgås from The Blue Barn $8.95

Western Market near the Park and Ride Entrance

Swedish meatballs with cream gravy and lingonberry sauce on a hoagie.

“It’s ok to keep repeating SHMORGASH under your breath while you eat this.” Stephanie March

“Why has no one made a Swedish meatball sammy before?” Jess Fleming

“Just-like-Mom’s pork-beef meatballs (my Lutheran mother’s, anyway), with all the right touches, in a sweet King’s Hawaiian Roll (which my mom would have loved).” Rick Nelson

Rainbow Cloud Roll from Rainbow Ice Cream $8

Second Level of the Grandstand

Cotton candy acts as a bun, cradling Superman flavored ice cream sprinkled with Fruity Pebbles Ice Cream.

“Like those strawberry shortcake bars from the ice cream truck!” Nancy Ngo

“I went into the bite hating all the fake stardom of bad ice cream pictures, and then it wooed me a bit.” Stephanie March

“Hilarious, very State Fair,” Rick Nelson

“Went past sweet to something cooked up on a dare.” Dara Moskowtiz Grumdahl

For Your Consideration

Taco Cat General Tso Chicken Tacos

International Bazaar at the Midtown Market stand (only available for the first half of the fair)

Chicken fried and tossed in that familiar sweet, spicy sauce topped with a cream cheese sauce, green onions, cilantro and wonton crispies.

“Sweet chicken in a cold, dust-dry flour tortilla.” Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl

“The chicken is plump, juicy and plentiful, and the sauce has the requisite sweet-hot back-and-forth. (And the hot is totally Minnesota Hot, if you know what I mean). Wonderfully shareable.” Rick Nelson

“I could give a flip about the tortilla portion of this, those chikky bites are solidly awesome.” Stephanie March

“Wontons, cream cheese, delightfully unexpected,” Nancy Ngo

The Worst

Moroccan Sausage Bowl from Sausage by Cynthia $7

North side of Judson Ave. between Nelson & Underwood streets

A mix of ground meat, olives, turnips, carrots and chickpeas with supposed Moroccan spices.

“It looks like something they’d serve in a prison,” Aimee Olson, Pioneer Press

“Tastes like a bowl of heartburn and regret,” Joy Summers, Eater Twin Cities

“So much meat, so little good,” Drew Wood, Mpls./St. Paul Magazine

“Bears a close resemblance to school cafeteria taco meat,” Rick Nelson

Fried Pepperoni Chips with Red Pepper Queso Dip, Lulu’s Public House $7

West Market

Name says it all.

“Looks like pepperoni that came off a Jack’s Pizza that got cold on your counter.” Drew Wood

“Well, that’s exactly what it sounds like,” Nancy Ngo, Pioneer Press