How to Pitch Stories to Eater Twin Cities

Eater Twin Cities is a local news site based in Minneapolis and St. Paul that reports on restaurants and bars, dining and dining trends, food pop-ups and food trucks, and the business of restaurants throughout the metro area. It is part of the Eater network and under the Vox Media umbrella.

Eater Twin Cities accepts pitches on the following: local restaurant and dining news, dining guides, food crawls, reported features on local restaurants, chefs, and food trends, as well as photography and illustrated stories that feature local restaurants and dining. Here are a few examples of what the site is looking for:

The site does not accept pitches regarding recipes, food holidays, or grocery products, nor does it conduct restaurant reviews. While Eater Twin Cities does occasionally accept dining-driven opinion pieces and personal narratives, those pitches must come with a strong writing voice, solid evidence, clear conclusions based in fact, and/or personal experience. Eater Twin Cities is especially interested in op-eds penned by members of the Twin Cities restaurant industry, particularly those that concern ethics, culture, and policy.

All pitches should include a subject matter with a clear angle along with how the story will be structured, what the story hopes to conclude, and why the story is relevant to the dining scene in Minneapolis and St. Paul and to Eater Twin Cities readers. When submitting a pitch, please provide a short summary of your background, as well as any previous relevant work via links or an online portfolio. Experienced writers are preferred, but new writers shouldn’t feel deterred. If you don’t have published clips, send unpublished writing samples that show voice and style.

Send pitches to minneapolis@eater.com. Please include the word “Pitch” in the email subject line.