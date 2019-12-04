The Kitschiest, Most Delightful Holiday Pop-Up Bars in the Twin Cities

‘Tis the season for merry tunes, twinkling lights displays, and holiday pop-ups. With festive decor and seasonal drinks galore, these Twin Cities bars and distilleries have enough holiday spirit to warm even a Grinch’s cold, cold heart — a mug of spiked eggnog always does the trick.

Miracle at Lawless

Every year, Lawless Distilling partners with barware company Cocktail Kingdom to transform its tasting room into a dreamland of Christmas kitsch. Come for the garish holiday decor and grab a seat beneath the vast canopy of ornaments dangling from the ceiling. The festive cocktail menu has favorites from previous years, like the Christmapolitan — a cosmo riff with creme de flora, lime, anise, and rosemary — plus brand-new drinks, like a warm mug of chai spiked with whiskey and espresso liqueur. The Santa’s Little Helper is a juniper-based drink made with eucalyptus bitters. Miracle at Lawless will run daily from November 21 to December 31. No tickets or reservations are required, and it’s first-come, first-serve.

Miracle at Stilheart

Miracle will also be popping up at Lawless’ sister distillery, Stilheart. Expect a unique menu of festive drinks and two floors of over-the-top holiday decor, from November 21 to December 31. Reservations aren’t available — service is first-come, first-served.

The Jingle Bar

For a holiday pop-up with Up North vibes, head to the Jingle Bar at Excelsior’s Old Log Theatre. Every year, the crew transforms the 125-year-old log cabin into a cozy, kitschy winter wonderland festooned with garlands, lights, and baubles. The theater’s restaurant, Cast & Cru, is serving drinks: Cozy up to the fireplace with a hot buttered rum, an eggnog white Russian, or maple pecan old fashioned. Wine, beer, and spirits are also available. The Jingle Bar is open from November 25 to December 23 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. No reservations.

Mary’s Christmas Palace

Psycho Suzi’s annual Christmas extravaganza is back with the fifth annual Mary’s Christmas Palace. This is the ultimate tiki-to-holiday bar transformation: Mary’s delightfully tacky more-is-more approach has enough tinsel, twinkling lights, and garland to stock the Christmas decor section at your local Target. (There’s also an outdoor patio outfitted with cozy fire pits and Christmas trees, for anyone willing to brave the cold.) Mary’s cocktail list suits the season — sip on a gingerbread white Russian or bourbon-spiked hot chocolate. Holiday-themed eats include nutmeg-spiced wings, tots with red and green sauce, a pizza loaded with Thanksgiving fixings, and a DIY cookie decorating kit. Mary’s Christmas Palace is open daily through January 28. Indoor reservations are available for a cover charge, and walk-ins and outdoor seating are accommodated free of charge as availability allows.