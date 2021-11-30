Tattersall Distilling’s Huge New River Falls Facility Comes With Its Very Own Restaurant

Minneapolis spirits success Tattersall Distilling expands across state lines this week with the opening of a new Wisconsin production facility, and there’s way more than whiskey making going on inside the 75,000-square-foot complex.

The six-year-old distillery’s anticipated project (1777 Paulson Road, River Falls, Wisconsin) hopes to attract its Minneapolis fanbase with a modern American restaurant operated by St. Paul’s Morrissey Hospitality (St. Paul Grill, Central N.E.). The 150-seat restaurant, opening in line with the distillery on Wednesday, December 1, will serve dinner from Wednesday to Sunday to start.

Executive chef and Midwest native Jonathan Newman plans to send out trout dip, cheese curds, soups and salads, burgers, and brick oven pizzas topped with pancetta and blackberry.

He also cooks with Tattersall spirits to create dishes like thick-cut pork belly candied with a whiskey glaze, caramel whiskey cheesecake, and a six-ounce filet featuring a butter sauce made with Tattersall’s Orange Crema liqueur.

In the six years since childhood friends Dan Oskey and Jon Kreidler first opened Tattersall, the business has boomed, with 30 types of clear or aged spirits and liqueurs now sold across the country. The new location will help produce 200,000 proof gallons of its aquavit, gin, vodka, and barreled rum lines, with the capacity to introduce more. Its original facility and cocktail room in Minneapolis, about a 40-minute drive away, will remain open.

Oskey brings over best-selling cocktails from Minneapolis and adds Wisconsin-specific ones named after nearby mountain bike trails (Clover Club, Kinni 75 and a Wisco Sour). The draft beer list loops in local favorites like Lift Bridge and Swinging Bridge, and a collaboration brew with Surly features Tattersall’s bourbon mashbill.

The venue also leans into green energy with Renewable River Falls, installing a huge solar-powered roof that claims to offset more carbon dioxide than any other craft distillery in the nation. Water reclamation system recycles production water, and spent grain will go to a cattle and bison farmer. The location also allows them to easily work with area farmers to source grains for distilling locally and they’re putting in a mill to mill their own grains.

A large retail market outfitted with a central tasting bar sells limited releases like Port Barreled Rye and Tattersall Surly Darkness Barreled Rum, along with shrubs, bitters, homemade Bloody Mary mix, and barrel-aged soy sauce.

The distillery also takes advantage of its scenic setting with a sizable outdoor patio and amphitheater with two bars for 1,200. There’s also a private barrel room and classroom for events. Self-guided distillery tours will be available out of the gate, with guided options starting next year.