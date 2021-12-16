Robbinsdale’s Pig Ate My Pizza Says Farewell, Flips Into Nouvelle Brewing Next Month

Pig Ate My Pizza, downtown Robbinsdale’s 8-year-old standby for creative pizzas, desserts, and brews, will say goodbye at the end of the month to make way for a casual new taproom called Nouvelle Brewing.

Travail Collective confirmed the upcoming closure via social media and an online statement. Come 2022, the full-service restaurant will flip into Nouvelle Brewing (4124 W. Broadway Avenue, Robbinsdale, Minnesota), a beer-centric destination with a bar menu full of burgers, loaded fries, and family-style items.

The team plans to “lovingly stash the [Pig Ate My Pizza] concept away in a time capsule. It may reappear one day in some form, but for now, it’s time to look to the future.”

Familiar faces at Pig Ate My Pizza, lovingly known over the years as PAMP, will help lead the space’s next chapter as a dressed-down bar with a hybrid counter-meets-tableside service model. Andy Goettsh, formerly chef de cuisine at Travail, will play up his latest role as head brewer and create more of the beloved beers he’s become known for. Co-chefs Nat Moser and Ben Feltmann will also stay on board. Alexandra Althoff sticks around as head pastry chef, promising to sprinkle sweet and savory treats across the new Nouvelle menu.

The decision to flip the script did not come lightly.

“Over the last few years the world has changed greatly, and we’ve had a lot of time to reflect on what we want as individuals and as a collective. Our idea is to build a concept around a few key players who have been with us since day one,” per a PAMP statement.

Pig Ate My Pizza will continue operating through the end of December with a slimmed-down menu of its greatest hits. The best-selling Piggy Pie is a compilation of pork sausage, pepperoni, bacon emulsion, toasted black pepper fennel, and oregano on a brioche crust. Customers can also taste test a snapshot Nouvelle’s incoming menu, which includes a double-patty Das Burger featuring white American cheese, beer cheese sauce, crispy onions, mustard pickles, whole grain mustard, and bacon on a pretzel bun.

PAMP fans are invited to say farewell on New Year’s Eve at an open, non-ticketed party, complete with a Nouvelle Brewing launch when the clock strikes midnight.

“We’re taking this as an opportunity to get back to the humble beginnings of Travail where things were loose, creative, and extremely personable. Where the dining room organically became a small community for the night,” says the team.

—Tierney Plumb contributed to this report