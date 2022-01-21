Noa Puts Its Money on Downtown Minneapolis’s Grand Return

Though offices are still mostly empty amid the pandemic, one Minneapolis restaurant is bringing some life back to the downtown area. Noa opened earlier this week at 77 South Seventh Street, at Nicollet Mall. The fine dining restaurant comes from Infuse Hospitality, which hails from Chicago (of Minneapolis Fairground Coffee and Tea). Noa is located inside the IDS Center, which also houses a Starbucks, Potbelly Sandwich Shop, One Two Three Sushi, and Roti.

“We believe in downtown Minneapolis and we are proud to be a part of it,” said Steve Pelissero, director of operations for Infuse Hospitality, in an interview with the Star Tribune.

The menu — which pulls from a variety of cuisines — starts with dishes like burrata with za’atar and roasted carrots with a saffron aioli. Entrees include cauliflower al pastor tacos, a hot chicken sandwich with kimchi, and mushroom risotto. The restaurant is currently operating with lunch service only, with dinner to follow come February.

Twin Cities’ favorite hibachi food truck plants down more roots

Earlier this week, Hibachi Daruma, which first launched as a food truck in 2013, opened the doors on its second brick-and-mortar shop. The new restaurant is located in the former Domino’s Pizza in Mound, 2330 Wilshire Boulevard, at Shoreline Drive. As Bring Me The News reports, as of this week, the restaurant is now open as a takeout-only business. The full experience will follow with hibachi dishes, sushi, sake, and more when the restaurant opens for indoor dining in the coming months.

The chefs that left Minnesota restaurants during the pandemic

The Star Tribune goes long on interviewing chefs that left the Twin Cities restaurant scene during the pandemic. Included in the piece is acclaimed chef Jamie Malone of South Minneapolis Parisian bistro Grand Cafe, who closed down her restaurant in 2020 in favor of launching two meal kit delivery services.

A new restaurant with Jell-O shots is coming to St. Paul

GusGus, from Anna Morgan and Kevin Manley, is coming to the Twin Cities in February. The restaurant is located in the former Stewart’s at 128 North Cleveland Avenue, at Laurel Avenue. According to the Star Tribune, the kitchen is led by a Snack Bar alum, the popular restaurant from James Beard Award-winning chef Isaac Becker. And, yes, there will be Jell-O shots.