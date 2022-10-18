Where to Celebrate Halloween in the Twin Cities

From costume parties to drag shows and paranormal investigations, Halloween events are much more fun when they’re paired with festive food and drink. There are all kinds of ways to celebrate Halloween around the Twin Cities this year: Order ice cream laced with ghost pepper ganache, stuff your dog into a frankfurter costume, or sip a blood-orange beer in the company of vampires. Here are some of the tastiest ways to ring in spooky season around Minneapolis and St. Paul, organized by date.

The Haunted Basement at Travail: Travail has transformed its basement bar into an immersive Halloween experience. Expect a haunted house vibe, plenty of spooky antics from Travail’s chef-servers, and a ten-course tasting menu featuring roasted bone marrow, beef tartare, and caramelized onion soup made with quail eggs and “zombie eyeballs,” plus cocktail flights. Tickets start at $104 and are available now through October 29.

Twin Cities Paranormal Society Cocktail Party at the Lexington: On Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23, learn about paranormal happenings at the Lexington with a drink in hand. Tickets, which are $75, include appetizers, two cocktails, and a presentation by the Twin Cities Paranormal Society, which has investigated the Lexington (the historic restaurant is rumored to be haunted) and other spooky sites across the United States. On Sunday, October 30, paranormal investigator Dave Schrader will disclose his own findings on the restaurant’s ghostly inhabitants.

Drag Dinners at LUSH Lounge & Theater: Lush is hosting two Halloween drag dinners: The first, a killer-themed event called “The Call is Coming From Inside of Lush” on Saturday, October 22, features performances by Maxi, Dick Von Dyke, Jasmine Cassadine, MC Rawr, and Ann Omertà. The second, a witchy performance titled “Witch, Please” features Loring Mitchell, Luna Muse, Maxi, Ann Omertà, and Dina Delicious on Saturday, October 29. Tickets are $35 and include dinner from Betty & Earls — which means a menu of golden, flaky biscuits.

Howl-o-ween at The Market at Malcolm Yards: Pooches and their human friends can celebrate Halloween with a free dog costume contest at The Market at Malcolm Yards on Sunday, October 23. Expect celebrity judges, prizes, and dog-friendly Ice Screams from Bebe Zito — not to mention the ice cream shop’s seasonal spooky flavors. (Redrum features a sweet bourbon base with drizzles of strawberry “blood sauce,” and Lotion In A Basket is a lavender/honey/pistachio flavor inspired by Silence of the Lambs.) All Dog Rescue will be there too, with dogs that are up for adoption.

Ties Lounge & Rooftop Halloween Costume Contest: Head to Ties Lounge & Rooftop on Friday, October 28 for a late-night costume contest. Details are scarce so far, but the event page promises “fantastic prizes” — keep an eye on Facebook for more updates.

Lakes & Legends Dog Costume Contest: The brewery is hosting its second annual dog costume contest on Friday, October 28. Earn a voting slip with each beer.

Gothess Halloween at Mortimer’s: Stop by Mortimer’s Bar and Restaurant for a Halloween party hosted by Gothess, a local inclusive dance night series, on Friday, October 28. There’ll be a costume contest, drinks, queer DJs spinning Halloween tracks, and, the event page promises, “plenty of fog.” The cover is $15.

Halloween Weekend Party at Up-Down: Uptown’s favorite arcade bar is hosting two costume contests on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29. Expect cash prizes, drink specials, and a photo booth.

Unholy Spirits Halloween Party at Constantine: Constantine’s no-cover costume party starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29. Sip Halloween-themed cocktails and enjoy music by DJ Hyperkarma. An all-night costume contest has some hefty prizes lined up — but even if the contest doesn’t appeal, Constantine’s dim, cavernous space is an ideal spot for a Halloween nightcap.

Wild Times Halloween Dinner at Norseman Distillery: This Halloween event leans more cozy than spooky. Join Gentleman Forager Mike Kempenich and chef Ashley Estrada of the Sample Room on Saturday, October 29 for a Halloween feast. Tickets are $45 and include four small plates, all featuring camel meat: grilled with fennel pesto, served as rillettes with rye crisp, formed into herbed meatballs, and marinated with sumac and yogurt. There’ll be live music, too, and S’mores around the campfire. Specialty cocktail pairings by Norseman Distillery are available for an additional $35.

Halloween Fright Fest at Falling Knife Brewing Company: Party series Backyard Boombox is hosting a free event with DJs spinning classic Halloween and horror tunes on Saturday, October 29. Falling Knife will be serving a special lineup of spooky beers, seltzers, and other concoctions, made for this event only. Wear a costume for the contest — prizes include gift cards, merch, and straight cash.

’80s Halloween Party at Northeast Palace: This year, Northeast Palace’s Halloween party on Saturday, October 29 is ’80s-themed: Expect funk, old-school R&B, disco, and yacht rock from DJ Willie Adams, plus specialty cocktails.

Vampire Family Reunion at Pryes Brewing Company: Pryes Brewing is throwing its second annual vampire family reunion on Saturday, October 29. The vampire-themed party features plenty of Halloween programming (including family-friendly crafts), food specials, and live music from local DJs. All Pryes’ signature beers will be on tap, plus the season-appropriate Blood Orange Miraculum, and a handful of specialty brews.

Hallowhisky Party at O’Shaughnessy Distilling Co.: The distillery’s second-annual Halloween party, co-hosted by The Current on Saturday, October 29, will feature whiskey cocktails, finger food, a photo booth, and live music by the Cactus Blossoms.

Carifest Halloween Party at Pimento: Pimento Jamaican Kitchen’s Halloween party is back on Saturday, October 29, with music, games, and a costume contest. Keep an eye on the Facebook event page for more updates.

Halloween Party and Chef Pop-Up at Graze: The North Loop’s Graze food hall is hosting a Halloween party with themed food and drinks on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30. The menu features Hmong fried chicken from Union Hmong Kitchen; barbecue from Soul Bowl; a butternut avocado dish from Avocadish; ribs, burgers, and chicken nuggets from the Fabled Rooster, and dark chocolate churros from Viva Taco. There’ll be a costume party on Saturday night: Soul Bowl has invited guests to come dressed as a character from the movie series Friday, the Ice Cube and DJ Pooh classic.

Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch XXL: Flip Phone is hosting two Hocus Pocus-themed drag brunches at Quincy Hall on Sunday, October 30. Tickets are $18, the required buffet is $30, and drinks and bottomless mimosas are an additional price. The 11 a.m. show is already sold out, but tickets for the 2:30 p.m. are available.