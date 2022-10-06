Eat Street Crossing, Minneapolis’s Newest Food Hall, Unveils Plans for a Ramen Bar

Eat Street Crossing, the new, locally led food hall coming to Nicollet Avenue, is one of this fall’s most anticipated restaurant openings. But the ESC team — which includes John Ng and Lina Goh of Zen Box Izakaya, Gabriella Grant-Spangler and Ben Spangler of Bebe Zito, and beverage director Trish Gavin of Khâluna, Lat14, and Lemongrass — has kept many of food hall’s details under wraps. Until yesterday, that is, when they announced that Ramen Shoten, a casual ramen bar, will be one of Eat Street Crossing’s core food stalls.

Chef John Ng and Lina Goh will lead Ramen Shoten. Expect a contemporary vibe, room for about 15 people at the “stand and slurp” counter and bar, and, as the post promises, “the philosophy of East + West flavors and using the finest ingredients, including premium artisan noodles from world-famous Sun Noodle in a fun and casual spot.” Ng’s signature, aromatic broth will carry over from Zen Box Izakaya, but Ramen Shoten’s menu will be entirely different. It’ll also feature rotating specials, appetizers, and sides.

Ramen Shoten appears to be located in the Old Arizona Cafe and Wine Bar, a smaller building adjacent to the Old Arizona Studios building. Ng posted a video showing its transformation from a run-down storefront to a sleek black building with hand-painted decals and a vintage glass-brick wall. The ramen bar joins Eat Street Crossing’s other offerings: burgers, fried chicken, and ice cream from Bebe Zito, bubble tea from ChaTime, a bar and wine wall curated by Gavin, and two other concepts that have yet to be announced.

The newest Bellecour Bakery lands at 50th & France

Coming soon to Edina: A bakery collaboration between Bellecour Bakery and Cooks of Crocus Hill, the popular metro-area cooking school and kitchen store. On October 5, Chef Gavin Kaysen announced on Instagram that the bakery’s newest location is in the works in Edina’s 50th & France shopping district — Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal reports the exact address is 3945 Market Street, the building where SoulCycle had originally planned to open its first Minneapolis studio. This is Kaysen’s third collaboration with Cooks of Crocus Hill: After his Bellecour Restaurant in Wayzata closed in 2020, Bellecour Bakery found a permanent home at Cooks of Crocus Hill in the North Loop; in 2021, the bakery expanded to another Cooks location on St. Paul’s Grand Avenue. More details on the new location are coming soon — but crepe cake, delicate macarons, and caramely, masterfully laminated kouign-amann by pastry chef Diane Moua are all good bets.

Lu’s Sandwiches sets up shop in Stadium Village

Beloved banh mi shop Lu’s Sandwiches is opening a new location in Stadium Village, near the University of Minnesota campus. The grand opening is this Friday, October 7 — the restaurant announced on Instagram that coupons for free banh mi and salad bowls have been distributed all over campus. This is Lu’s third restaurant: It joins a Northeast Minneapolis location and the flagship Nicollet Avenue spot, an Eat Street institution. Stop by for some of the best banh mi in the Cities: Lu’s baguettes crackle beautifully around the tender meat and zippy vegetables.