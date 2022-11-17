Six New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try Around the Twin Cities

Clancey’s Meats & Fish

This beloved south Minneapolis deli recently moved to a brand new spot on Grand Avenue, expanded its menu, and added indoor seating. The sun-drenched space — formerly chef Jamie Malone’s Grand Café — now serves breakfast. Stop by on a chilly morning for breakfast sandwiches made with Patisserie 46 Japanese milk buns, house-made caramel rolls, and coffee from Coffee and Tea Ltd. Look for classic “church-basement” frittatas and stratas rolling out in the coming weeks.

Earl Giles Restaurant and Distillery

Earl Giles is the newest addition to the Quincy Street scene: After opening this summer, briefly pausing, and then opening again, it has added brunch service in recent weeks. The room is stunning, filled up to the rafters with plants and sunshine. After brunch, stay a while on the leather couches with a Rabbit Kick in hand — this cocktail tastes like a carrot-infused Dreamsicle. Earl Giles’ brunch menu features breakfast pizzas and burritos.

The Butcher’s Tale

The Butcher’s Tale has always been a go-to spot for an indulgent meal, and the new brunch menu stays with the theme, featuring bananas foster French toast, crab and lobster cake benedict, a decadent wagyu burger, and a robust brunch cocktail list that’s heavy on the bourbon. Order a helping of Nueske’s bacon and add a fried egg to that burger. Brunch service starts November 20 — the lush beer garden environment is even open through the winter.

Mara at the Four Seasons

In the Mediterranean region, it’s not uncommon to start the day with a helping of creamy hummus and fresh, chopped vegetables. Tuck into a cozy booth at Mara, Gavin Kaysen’s newest venture at the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, for a brunch of kicky shakshuka, silky hummus, or a “croiffle,” an airy hybrid between a croissant and a waffle. Kaysen’s affinity for Mediterranean cuisine also features in dishes like the Mara Benedict, which comes crowned with snow crab and spicy harissa, or a light, tart labneh parfait layered with roasted apples and wild rice granola.

Nicollet Diner and Roxy’s Cabaret

The new Nicollet Diner is now serving its famous 24/7 breakfast menu — reminiscent of the all-day, eggs-and-hash platters of mid-century diners — in the iconic former Ichiban space in downtown Minneapolis. The menu is as classic as it gets, with steak and egg plates, omelets, and pancakes. Come on Sunday for the Beauties and Bubbles drag brunch event at Roxy’s Cabaret. After the show, head to the lounge upstairs for a cocktail and some mingling.

Centro on Eat Street

The former Wedge Table on Nicollet Avenue is now home to local Mexican favorite Centro. The giant space has the same colorful, vibrant vibe as Centro’s original spot in Northeast Minneapolis and a succinct brunch cocktail menu, plus classic dishes like huevos rancheros and avocado toast. At Mexican bakery Vivir (which also made the move to Eat Street) the guava glitter roll is a dazzler with cinnamon, guava paste, and frosting. Look for a St. Paul Centro location coming soon.