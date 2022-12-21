Where to Eat on New Year’s Eve in the Twin Cities

Every year, New Year’s Eve revelers in the Twin Cities face a critical choice: To brave the frigid weather and spend the night guzzling champagne in a downtown haunt, or to stay in and make a toast from the sofa? This year, these Twin Cities restaurants are offering an enticing middle ground: Prix fixe and a la carte specials that are festive enough to make the evening feel like a holiday, but allow for an 11 p.m. bedtime. (That said, a few local spots are throwing late-night parties — read below for details.) As long as there’s wagyu New York strip, passionfruit snow crab salad, live music, and champagne involved, New Year’s Eve 2022 will be a night to remember.

Mara

This year, Mara is serving an extravagant five-course New Year’s Eve dinner complete with lobster tail, braised short ribs, champagne toasts, and party favors. Or make a reservation for a recovery brunch on New Year’s Day — the a la carte menu and well-stocked mimosa, bellini and Bloody Mary carts are a balm after a late, festive night out. $195

Bar Lurcat

Bar Lurcat is dressed to the nines this time of year, sparkling in every corner. Its massive windows, which overlook snowy Loring Park, add to the magical ambiance. Enjoy live music with a glass of cabernet sauvignon or a flute of shimmering champagne in hand, then choose from a menu of grilled octopus, wagyu New York strip steak, or lobster gnudi. Finish off the evening with dessert — and more wine, of course. $125

Fhima’s

Chef David Fhima is taking some of the formality out of the traditional New Year’s Eve prix fixe menu and moving toward a more inclusive experience. The a la carte menu features classic dishes from the Fhima’s menu in a festive, party atmosphere — think old-school vibes with live music and Baked Alaska. A $50 per-guest deposit is required to reserve.

Borough

Highlights Borough’s five-course New Year’s Eve tasting menu are the passionfruit king crab salad and smoked pork loin with a creamy cheddar polenta. Finish on a high note with dessert: The chocolate mousse cake comes topped with raspberry and gold leaf. $110

Monello

Monello’s five-course Italian New Year’s Eve menu is stocked with festive seafood dishes: oysters with prosecco and pomegranate gel, shrimp toast, and snow crab spaghetti. A hearty house-made sausage dish and delicate almond financier round it all out. $110

Guacaya Bistreaux

Beat the winter blues with a fiery celebration of Latin Caribbean flavors at Guacaya Bistreaux’s New Orleans-style New Year’s Eve party. Tickets include three drinks, passed tapas and Latin music from DJ Angel. $100

Malcolm Yards

Malcom Yards’ early NYE celebration is a great place to pre-game. Stop at the Patron Lounge in the Machine Shop room for games, Patron tequila margaritas, and mini empanadas from DelSur, then head over to the Blueprint room to groove to some 70s tunes from Private Oates, a Hall & Oates cover band. Free to attend

Lush Lounge & Theater

Lush’s New Year’s Eve glitter-themed drag dinner pairs all-star performances with a champagne toast and dinner from biscuit maven Betty and Earl’s. $50