A Look Ahead at the Twin Cities’ Most Anticipated Restaurant Openings of 2023

It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the most exciting restaurant debuts planned for 2023. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.

Stephanie March, food and dining editor of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine

Besides the potential heavy-hitters restaurant row arriving in North Loop, there is some cool shit coming.

Mecca Bos, food writer, chef, and Hidden BIPOC Foodways founder

Anything Yia Vang is up to.

Em Cassel, editor and co-owner of Racket

Oh man, I have to name a few. I can’t wait to see what ex-Travailians Alex Althoff, Sarah Julson, and Nat Moser do with Dahlia. I’m so excited that an Animales brick-and-mortar is in the works (need those ribs in the winter!). A last-minute addition to this list — good thing I turned in my responses to your survey late!!! — is the forthcoming Ann Ahmed restaurant in the old 4 Bells space. (Mpls.St.Paul Magazine had the scoop just this week.)

Natalia Mendez, Eater Twin Cities contributor

I’m so excited for Tap In to open in spring of 2023! I’m a big fan of a multi-use space that can be a place to visit for food, a nice drink, or to catch a live event. As a resident of North Minneapolis, not only does the concept sound beautiful, but I’m excited that it’s rooted in community building.

Trish Gavin, bar maven and Eat Street Crossing beverage director

Most excited for — Eat Street Crossing. I’m partial though, lol. Even if I didn’t work there that’s what I’d be most excited about to be honest. I’m also super excited to see what Tim McKee has got up his sleeve, I’m stoked to watch Diane Moua build herself a restaurant, and totally pumped for Dashfire’s cocktail room to open under Jeff Rogers’ brilliance.

James Norton, editor and co-founder of Heavy Table newsletter

Probably the Hmong home cooking-meets French-inspired pastries (with Southeast Asian flavors) restaurant-runner debut of pastry master Diane Moua. This region already hits so hard for Southeast Asian-influenced food, spots like this will make Minnesota difficult to ignore from even a coastal perspective. And they’re quite good at ignoring a lot!

Ali Elabaddy, Eater Twin Cities contributor

Bar and Cart Lounge and Restaurant opening in the former Khyber Pass space with beverage director Ralena Young and the former owners of Khyber Pass will undoubtedly deliver something new and fresh, with a menu that is sure to be equal parts food and drink-driven.

Alex Lodner, Eater Twin Cities contributor

I am most excited about the opening of Herbst in St. Paul, hands down. I cannot wait to see what they do with that cool space.

Justine Jones, editor of Eater Twin Cities

I can’t wait to see what Diane Moua does next year. Taro and yuzu croissants and Hmong home cooking?! I am, truly, on the edge of my seat. I’ll also be zipping up my snowsuit and trekking out to Slurp for some saucy noodles, and popping by Eat Street Crossing for honey butter fried chicken sandwiches and ramen.