The Twin Cities’ Most Exciting Dining Neighborhoods of 2022

It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the neighborhoods we were most excited to dine in in 2022. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.

Stephanie March, food and dining editor of Mpls.St.Paul Magazine

It’s not about a neighborhood itself, but the best neighborhood joint is Gus Gus.

Mecca Bos, food writer, chef, and Hidden BIPOC Foodways founder

Many of our neighborhoods — particularly in Minneapolis — are still suffering from the effects of the pandemic and the events surrounding George Floyd’s murder. Inevitable gentrification continues to be a reality for most neighborhoods in most major cities. I’d encourage people to dine in immigrant enclaves like East Lake Street, University Avenue in St. Paul, and East St. Paul, where cultural food and the people who create it continue to find ways to thrive.

Trish Gavin, bar maven and Eat Street Crossing beverage director

Eat Street. It’s so vibrant. I don’t know how anyone could not want to go there every day.

James Norton, editor and co-founder of Heavy Table newsletter

Lyndale Avenue, writ large — Heavy Table is reviewing all 70+ independent restaurants along its 18-mile length, and we’re getting an incredible range of food from Thai to Italian to Indian to fish and chips (etc. and so forth), including some of the best dim sum and South Indian food I’ve eaten to date.

Ali Elabaddy, Eater Twin Cities contributor

Rediscovering my love of West Saint Paul and all the restaurants there has really shifted my perspective that there’s better cuisine to be had that doesn’t have to be in the major Twin Cities. From Babani’s to El Burrito Mercado, there’s tons to be had in West Saint Paul, and they do it right.

Golnaz Yamoutpour, @eatdrinkdish founder

The North Loop neighborhood in Minneapolis was one of the most exciting neighborhoods to dine in this year because it’s kind of having a rebirth moment right now.

Justine Jones, editor of Eater Twin Cities

Nicollet Avenue in south Minneapolis — all the way down. Also, University Avenue in St. Paul! I had some remarkable beef tibs, coconut croissants, and banh mi all in a single day there this summer. It is truly one of the richest food corridors in the Cities.