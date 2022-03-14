Asa’s Bakery Slings Bagels and Bialys in New Nokomis Location

On Sunday, March 13, Asa Diebolt re-opened Asa’s Bakery at his new 34th Avenue location in Minneapolis’s Nokomis neighborhood. Diebolt got his start a few years back selling to bagel-hungry Midwesterners at farmers markets throughout the metro — his trademark is dense, doughy, coastie-approved bagels and bialys. (Bialys are not bagels, though they may seem similar — they’re just baked, not boiled, and have a depressed center filled with sweet roasted onions.)

Asa’s move from its Chicago Avenue location gives Diebolt more square footage, and with it, an expanded menu, reports Racket. Opening day offerings included smoked whitefish and lox sandwiches and an array of cream cheeses, from pink radish and shallot to a vegan smoked variety. Diebolt also bakes fresh bread — Sunday’s choices were sourdough, cheddar scallion, deli pumpernickel, and millet.

Diebolt sold out fast on Sunday — some loyal customers waited in line for an hour to get a first bite. Regular hours begin this week: Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are required to enter. Currently, Asa’s is takeout only, but outdoor seating will be available in warmer weather.

Ties Lounge & Rooftop opens downtown with a vision for inclusive nightlife

Ties Lounge & Rooftop held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its Nicollet Mall location on March 12 and followed it with drinks, DJs, and a fast-casual Italian menu from Joey Meatballs. The trio behind Ties — Stevie Moman, Tommy Joyce, and Gene Sanguma — are Gen Z entrepreneurs who got their start, according to Mpls.St.Paul Magazine, doing party promotions for local spots like the Pourhouse and Crave. They linked up with Levi Strowder to bring Ties to downtown. The trio’s mission is multifold: help revitalize downtown, create a welcoming nightclub, bring people together around music and food. Each of the four floors offers a different experience: a jukebox space for families, a lounge with cocktails and beer, a food space featuring Joey Meatballs, and a basement with a “premium” experience. The owners’ bottom line is inclusivity — they want everyone to show up. Hours are Monday and Tuesday 11 a.m. to midnight, and Wednesday through Sunday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Adam Gorski leaves Minneapolis for a new role in Bayfield

Adam Gorski, who led Sooki and Mimi’s bar with a tantalizing drink menu, is leaving town for Bayfield, where he’ll be the new food and beverage director for The Wild Rice Retreat, reports Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. Years back, Gorski was a lead bartender at La Belle Vie, one of Minneapolis’s most lauded fine dining restaurants — he left to head the drinks program at Ann Kim’s restaurants, first at Young Joni and later Sooki and Mimi. Gorski is one of the biggest names in the Twin Cities bar scene: his creative, thoughtful cocktails leave a legacy of their own.

The Pourhouse in Uptown closes indefinitely, Sen Yei Sen Lek and Dipped Debris say a long goodbye in Northeast

Sen Yei Sen Sen Lek and Dipped Debris — sister restaurants and cornerstones of Northeast’s Central Avenue food corridor — announced their closing in late February. But there’s still plenty of time to grab some pad kee mao or catfish po’boys. Both restaurants are waiting until April 23 to close their doors: co-owners Holly and Joe Hatch-Surisook are “BIG FANS,” they wrote on Facebook, of proper Minnesota goodbyes; read more at Racket. In Uptown, the Pourhouse has closed indefinitely, narrowing the neighborhood’s nightlife options by another notch. Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal has the full story.