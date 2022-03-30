Hold the Wheat Drops Gluten-Free Baked Goods in St. Louis Park, and More Openings

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar openings in and around the Twin Cities. New updates are published biweekly. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com.

ST. LOUIS PARK — A small takeaway bakery specializing in gluten-free goods, Hold the Wheat, opened in St. Louis Park on March 26, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports. In 2016, baker Spencer Justiniano started Hold the Wheat started as a side hustle, and later expanded to selling gluten-free cakes, cookies, and pies (look for salted caramel apple and berry) at farmers markets around the metro. This is his first permanent location — currently, Hold the Wheat is exclusively selling out of the new bakery space.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS — A restaurant debut from The Gentleman Forager — aka Mike Kempenich, local mushroom cultivator, forager, and teacher extraordinaire — the Shroom Room opened in Columbia Heights on March 26. Instead of having daily service, the Shroom Room will serve a ticketed series of feasts from chef Taylor O’Brien. As Racket reports, expect a menu of wild and foraged ingredients and plenty of live music.

DOWNTOWN MINNEAPOLIS — Seven Steakhouse and Sushi reopened at their Hennepin Avenue location on March 25, in an unexpected comeback from their abrupt January closure. Racket reports that co-owners Ken Sherman and Erick Patterson have so far been tight-lipped about their reasons for reopening. Regardless, Seven’s return is good news for downtown nightlife.

MERRIAM PARK — Chef Kevin Manley and Anna Morgan opened subterranean spot Gus Gus on March 19, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports. Creative dishes like venison cheddarwurst with apple slaw and mustard, poutine with fried gnocchi and braised oxtail, and squash pudding with garam masala are menu highlights — as are Jell-O shots with Aperol and Tattersall bitter orange, served in a cozy basement space.

DOWNTOWN ST. PAUL — Momento, a restaurant serving wood-fired dishes and American fare, opened March 18 in Pazzaluna’s former downtown St. Paul space, as reported by the Pioneer Press. The menu is Italian-influenced, and the cocktails list will feature spirits from Tattersall Distillery.

UPTOWN — Sister restaurant of the legendary Uptown Diner, the New Uptown Cafe opened March 17 in the former North Face space on Hennepin Avenue, as reported by Racket. With an entire menu section labeled “Pancake Heaven,” the cafe is set to become a new breakfast staple on a much-fretted-over stretch of Hennepin Avenue.

NOKOMIS — Asa’s Bakery opened at its new location in Minneapolis’s Nokomis neighborhood on March 13. Owner Asa Diebolt serves some of the best bagels — and some of the only bialys — in the Twin Cities, and his new expanded menu includes smoked whitefish and lox sandwiches, and more cream cheeses, reports Racket. So far, Asa’s has been selling out early most days.

NICOLLET MALL — Ties Lounge and Rooftop, a four-story nightclub and community space, opened in downtown Minneapolis on March 12. The creation of trio Stevie Moman, Tommy Joyce, and Gene Sanguma, Ties has an ambitious mission to create an inclusive and welcoming nightlife space downtown — Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has the full story. Ties’ third floor offers fast-casual Italian fare from Joey Meatballs.

DINKYTOWN — Soga Mochi Donut opened at Dragon Star Oriental Foods in St. Paul in early March, the Pioneer Press reports. The restaurant’s mochi donuts are circular — a ring of mochi balls baked together like beads — and made chewy and bouncy by the addition of glutinous rice flour. Flavors (like matcha and yuzu) developed by co-founder Bella Zhan change week to week. As of late March, Soga Mochi Donut is temporarily closed for renovations.