Coming Soon to Northeast: Saucy Focaccia Sandwiches From Marty’s Deli

Much-loved sandwich pop-up Marty’s Deli has announced it’s opening a permanent location at the corner of 4th Street and Lowry Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis. Owner Martha Polacek started Marty’s Deli in 2020 upon returning to Minneapolis after years of working in New York City kitchens — even at the start, having a permanent space was always in her plans. The hallmarks of Marty’s sandwiches are airy, golden focaccia (house-baked by Polacek), a salty layer of meat, pickled vegetables, and aioli. (That said, the vegetarian roasted cauliflower and chicken salad sandwiches are notable themselves).

“This definitely was the goal from the beginning, the pop-up model just made it financially feasible sooner,” says Polacek. “Thrilled by the response so far, especially from Northeast neighbors!”

Marty’s has been operating on a rotating pop-up basis, appearing at places like Bar Brava, Modist Brewing, Wildflyer Coffee, and Fair State Brewing: look for more of these as the summer rolls on. Polacek is doing a full buildout of the new space, so an opening date hasn’t yet been announced: butcher’s paper in the window notes the deli is “coming soon(ish).” Until then, keep an eye out for the Marty Mobile ( a ‘73 VW bus, often helmed by Polacek’s dad) roving around town.

Sooki & Mimi bids farewell to prix fixe

May 4, Sooki & Mimi will transition to an a la carte menu, leaving behind the tasting menus that accompanied its 2021 debut. After opening with a 10-course vegetarian tasting menu, Sooki & Mimi shifted to a three-course prix fixe menu — a “celebration of nixtamal and global flavors” by James Beard Award-winning chef Ann Kim, featuring dishes like mole almendrado and green chorizo potstickers. The a la carte transition makes Kim’s dining menu accessible at a somewhat lower price point. Reservations for May are currently open, though not required — the patio and bars are first-come, first-served, and a few tables will be held for walk-ins. Later in May, stay tuned for new snacks coming to Sooki & Mimi’s basement speakeasy.

An NFT will get you into the Apostle Supper Club’s swanky lounge

In the latest art-as-currency news, chef and restaurateur Brian Ingram has partnered with Joey Africa, a Chicago-based mixed media artist, to launch a 71-piece collection of nonfungible tokens, reports Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal. Purchasers of the NFTs will be given access to a special lounge in the Apostle Supper Club, Ingram’s upcoming restaurant. (He and his wife Sarah Ingram are adding the Apostle to their Twin Cities restaurant roster, which includes Hope Breakfast Bar and the Gnome Craft Pub.) Proceeds from the sales will benefit the Ingrams’ nonprofit, Give Hope. Pieces from the NFT collection start around $2000 (to be paid in cryptocurrency, as it goes), and purchasers will receive both the digital asset and a physical piece of art — unless they don’t want it. In that case, the Biz Journal reports, the painting will be burned (burned!) to “maintain its rarity.”

Broders’ remains temporarily closed after kitchen fire

Broders’ Cucina Italiana remains temporarily closed following a fire in the restaurant on April 2. As staff continues to evaluate the damage, clean up, and make repairs, they’ve brought food donations to Fire Stations 27 and 28, to show appreciation for firefighters’ prompt response. Keep an eye on Broders’ Instagram page for reopening news — in the meantime, diners can still eat at Broders’ Pasta Bar or Terzo, and buy Broders’ pasta sauces in grocery stores around the Cities.