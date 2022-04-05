 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hot Indian Closes Up Shop at Midtown Global Market, and More Closings

A running list of notable restaurant closures around the Twin Cities

by Justine Jones
Hot Indian/Facebook

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar closings in and around the Twin Cities. New updates are published biweekly. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com.

April 5

LOWERTOWN — After an eight-year run, Tin Whiskers Brewing will close in downtown St. Paul this May, leaving just two remaining breweries in Lowertown, the Pioneer Press reports. In a message posted on social media, the brewery said it was “no longer sustainable” to continue production. Its farewell beer is a “So Long, Goodbye” hazy IPA brewed with Sabro, Nelson Sauvin, Azacca, Simcoe, and pineapple.

NORTHEAST — As reported by Racket, Sen Yai Sen Lek and Dipped and Debris — sister restaurants on Central Avenue — are closing after 14 years. Owners Joe and Holly Hatch-Surisook opened Sen Yai Sen Lek back in 2008: the Thai restaurant is beloved for its khao soi, pad prik king, and warm, community-centered atmosphere. The pair opened Dipped and Debris just next door in 2018, where they served hefty hoagies, po’ boys, burgers, and frozen custard. In true Minnesota fashion, they’re waving a long goodbye, and will officially close their doors April 23.

RICHFIELD — Bring Me The News reports that Richfield restaurant Local Roots will close on April 10. After years operating as a wholesale soup distributor in Minneapolis (re: soup — its chicken wild rice was recently commended in the Star Tribune), Local Roots opened in Richfield and became a popular spot for casual breakfasts and lunches made from locally sourced ingredients. Catering and third-party delivery will continue, and owner Courtney Norgaard says reopening at a new location may be a future possibility.

LAKE STREET — After eight years at Midtown Global Market, Hot Indian has closed up shop at its Lake Street location, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports. But chef Janene Holig and owner Amol Dixit’s go-to for Indian street food will stay open at their Target Field and State Fair locations. Meanwhile, the duo’s spot at the Mall of America will be transformed into a new restaurant called Bussin’ Birria Tacos — a decisive investment in the still-popular quesabirria trend.

EDINA AND MAPLEWOOD — Two suburban breakfast institutions closed their doors in March: Perkins in Edina and Perkins in Maplewood. Fox 9 reports that the Edina Perkins, near 50th Street and Highway 100, had been in business for more than 50 years: the restaurant will be demolished and replaced by a seven-story apartment building. In Maplewood, owner Deb Pedro is headed into retirement after running her Perkins restaurant for more than 40 years, the Pioneer Press reports — next-door restaurant Unison Restaurant and Banquet bought the property.

EAT STREET — Zetta’s on Nicollet Avenue closed on March 18, reports Racket. But good news accompanies the closure: Yeah Yeah Tacos, the taco spot Zetta’s started as a pop-up during the pandemic and ran out of the same kitchen, is taking over. That’s 260 square feet of tacos, plus an expanded menu.

UPTOWN — In early March, the Pourhouse Uptown shut down operations, posting a note on the doors of its Girard Avenue location, reports Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal. Ownership cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the closure, declining to provide further comment. The Pourhouse’s closure leaves another hole in Uptown’s nightlife scene — the next-door Uptown Tavern and Rooftop closed in early January.

More From Eater Twin Cities

The Latest

Cult Salad Chain Sweetgreen Lands in Twin Cities With Three Upcoming Locations

By Justine Jones

Hold the Wheat Drops Gluten-Free Baked Goods in St. Louis Park, and More Openings

By Justine Jones

St. Anthony Starbucks Is Latest Minnesota Location to Join Unionization Wave

By Justine Jones

Here Are the Twin Cities’ 2022 James Beard Awards Restaurant and Chef Finalists

By Justine Jones

Asa’s Bakery Slings Bagels and Bialys in New Nokomis Location

By Justine Jones

Online Controversy Follows Minnesota Restaurateur After Being Named James Beard Award Semifinalist

By Emma Orlow

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Eater Twin Cities newsletter

The freshest news from the local food world