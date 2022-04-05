Hot Indian Closes Up Shop at Midtown Global Market, and More Closings

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar closings in and around the Twin Cities. New updates are published biweekly. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com.

April 5

LOWERTOWN — After an eight-year run, Tin Whiskers Brewing will close in downtown St. Paul this May, leaving just two remaining breweries in Lowertown, the Pioneer Press reports. In a message posted on social media, the brewery said it was “no longer sustainable” to continue production. Its farewell beer is a “So Long, Goodbye” hazy IPA brewed with Sabro, Nelson Sauvin, Azacca, Simcoe, and pineapple.

NORTHEAST — As reported by Racket, Sen Yai Sen Lek and Dipped and Debris — sister restaurants on Central Avenue — are closing after 14 years. Owners Joe and Holly Hatch-Surisook opened Sen Yai Sen Lek back in 2008: the Thai restaurant is beloved for its khao soi, pad prik king, and warm, community-centered atmosphere. The pair opened Dipped and Debris just next door in 2018, where they served hefty hoagies, po’ boys, burgers, and frozen custard. In true Minnesota fashion, they’re waving a long goodbye, and will officially close their doors April 23.

RICHFIELD — Bring Me The News reports that Richfield restaurant Local Roots will close on April 10. After years operating as a wholesale soup distributor in Minneapolis (re: soup — its chicken wild rice was recently commended in the Star Tribune), Local Roots opened in Richfield and became a popular spot for casual breakfasts and lunches made from locally sourced ingredients. Catering and third-party delivery will continue, and owner Courtney Norgaard says reopening at a new location may be a future possibility.

LAKE STREET — After eight years at Midtown Global Market, Hot Indian has closed up shop at its Lake Street location, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports. But chef Janene Holig and owner Amol Dixit’s go-to for Indian street food will stay open at their Target Field and State Fair locations. Meanwhile, the duo’s spot at the Mall of America will be transformed into a new restaurant called Bussin’ Birria Tacos — a decisive investment in the still-popular quesabirria trend.

EDINA AND MAPLEWOOD — Two suburban breakfast institutions closed their doors in March: Perkins in Edina and Perkins in Maplewood. Fox 9 reports that the Edina Perkins, near 50th Street and Highway 100, had been in business for more than 50 years: the restaurant will be demolished and replaced by a seven-story apartment building. In Maplewood, owner Deb Pedro is headed into retirement after running her Perkins restaurant for more than 40 years, the Pioneer Press reports — next-door restaurant Unison Restaurant and Banquet bought the property.

EAT STREET — Zetta’s on Nicollet Avenue closed on March 18, reports Racket. But good news accompanies the closure: Yeah Yeah Tacos, the taco spot Zetta’s started as a pop-up during the pandemic and ran out of the same kitchen, is taking over. That’s 260 square feet of tacos, plus an expanded menu.

UPTOWN — In early March, the Pourhouse Uptown shut down operations, posting a note on the doors of its Girard Avenue location, reports Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal. Ownership cited “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for the closure, declining to provide further comment. The Pourhouse’s closure leaves another hole in Uptown’s nightlife scene — the next-door Uptown Tavern and Rooftop closed in early January.