The Apostle Is Duluth’s New ‘60s-Style Supper Club Atop the Radisson Hotel

Last Friday, May 6, local restaurateurs Brian and Sarah Ingram cut the ribbon on their latest venture: The Apostle Supper Club is a Palm Springs-style supper club perched on the 16th floor of Duluth’s Radisson Hotel. Formerly home to JJ Astor, the space rotates — literally — atop the building, giving truly panoramic views of Lake Superior, the harbor, and downtown Duluth. According to a press release, the Ingrams have also transformed the Radisson’s first-floor Bowery Bros space into the False Eye Doll Lounge, a sports bar.

At the Apostle, look for decadent mid-century fare like the “Yabba Dabba Doo” (a dish meant to be shared): chicken-fried lobsters, shrimp scampi O’s, and a hefty bone-in short rib. From the drinks menu, expect a selection of ‘60s-influenced cocktails, including grasshoppers and a build-your-own martini guide. The Apostle’s Duluth debut provides a sneak peek at the Ingram’s upcoming Apostle Supper Club in St. Paul, across from the Xcel Center — that opening has been delayed, the Pioneer Press reports, due to supply chain issues.

Slice heads to Southside with Midtown Global Market expansion

Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal reports that that New York-style pizzeria Slice, which first opened in Northeast Minneapolis last fall, is opening a new location inside Midtown Global Market on Lake Street. Slice’s new spot affords co-owners Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond significantly more kitchen space — approximately a three-fold upgrade — which will help them take larger orders and expand their menu. A soft opening is slated for Juneteenth, with an official opening a few weeks after. “We hope to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business owners [by] combating some of these problems that we face with economic oppression in the Black community,” Kado told the Biz Journal.

More drip at the Dripping Root

Popular Minneapolis-based juice bar the Dripping Root is expanding. Owner Catiesha Pierson opened the Dripping Root in 2021 as Minnesota’s first and only Black-owned cold-pressed juice bar: Since last summer, demand for her ambrosian bottles (think “Nipsey Drip,” made with guava, passionfruit, pineapple, apple, lemon and Blue Majik, a turquoise algae superfood) has exploded. By expanding into the vacant, adjacent space on Minnehaha Avenue, Pierson plans to make more juice and offer a limited vegan and vegetarian food menu, with items like waffles, flatbreads, and paninis. Pierson has launched a GoFundMe to help support the expansion.

Sandcastle opens for one last summer on Lake Nokomis

Racket reports that Sandcastle, Lake Nokomis’s popular beachside restaurant, will open May 12 for its final year of operation. Co-owners Amy Greeley, Chele Payer, and chef Doug Flicker signed Sandcastle’s first lease 10 years ago: The restaurant serves everything from watermelon salad with tajin and mint to tempura hot dogs, Nicoise salads, and soft-serve ice cream. Greeley took to Facebook to make the closure announcement. “The past couple years have been hard, but we are also ten years older and looking for different things in life. Sandcastle has been a joy, a beast, and a wonderful opportunity,” she wrote. “We worked hard to make it stand out and thank every single person who worked hard with us over the years.” According to Greeley, the Parks Board will post a Request for Proposals later this summer, for prospective restaurateurs.