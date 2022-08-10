Here’s What You Can Get at Alma’s New Takeaway Cafe

Alma has a new cafe in the works in southwest Minneapolis. Alma Provisions is slated to open soon adjacent to Brasa Premium Rotisserie at 46th and Bryant in southwest Minneapolis: It’ll have a standing-room only cafe space, a takeout window, and apothecary items stocked inside.

The menu will be a slightly abbreviated version of the original Cafe Alma’s — expect a solid breakfast lineup of items that are easy to grab and go. “As of right now, the opening menu will reflect a lot of the signature items available at the cafe: coffee, tea, pastries, smoothies, oatmeal, egg sandwiches, deli sandwiches, salads,” says Alma marketing associate Matti Sprague. (Plus, Alma’s excellent egg strata, made with spinach, shiitake mushrooms, and gruyere.)

The apothecary element, which will share space with the cafe, will offer everything from handmade candles to body wash. Pantry items like spice blends, fresh ricotta, and marinated olives will be available too. An opening date has yet to be determined, but Alma is shooting for early September.

Indeed’s THC seltzer is finally here

Indeed’s new lavender-lemon, cannabis-infused seltzer is now for sale at the brewery’s tap room. Two Good, packaged in a bright little can, is a totally nonalcoholic beverage — it’s infused with 2 milligrams of THC and 2 milligrams of CBD. THC beverages are now legal in Minnesota thanks to a new state law, which also legalized edibles. (That bill slipped through Minnesota’s state Senate thanks to Republicans who didn’t read it closely enough.) For now, Indeed’s cannabis drink is only available to-go from the taproom, but expect to see it in liquor stores later this month. Minneapolis Cider company also released a THC beverage in late July.

There’s a new Nixta taco pop-up tomorrow

No plans Thursday evening? Chef Gustavo Romera of Nixta Tortilleria & Mexican Takeout is partnering with chef Marque Collins, of the Hewing Hotel’s Nordic restaurant Tullibee, for a pop-up. They’re calling it “South Meets North” and holding it in the Hewing’s back alley. A ticket gets you heirloom corn street tacos and a tequila tasting.

Bootstrap is Backstory Coffee Roasters, now — and it’s serving flaky, decadent Vikings & Goddesses pastries

Bootstrap Coffee Roasters, a St. Paul coffee shop that first opened in 2014, has officially changed its name to Backstory Coffee Roasters. As of this week, it’s serving a sizable menu of breakfast pastries from local wholesale bakery Vikings & Goddesses. Pair a morning coffee with a tomato confit danish, an almond croissant, or a mango and Tajin hand pie. (You can also find V&G pastries at Spyhouse, Abogados Café, Zoe’s Bakery & Café, Nina’s Coffee Cafe, and Caydence Coffee Shop, and at the Farmers Union at the State Fair.) Backstory has a second coffee shop slated for the North Loop this fall.