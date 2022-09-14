A Twin Cities Pizza Dispatch: Broders’ Is Back

September has brought a whirlwind of pizza news to the Twin Cities. First things first: Pizza is back at Broders’ Cucina Italiana in southwest Minneapolis. In April, a fire destroyed the hood system of the restaurant’s pizza oven. Luckily, the flames didn’t cause extensive damage to the restaurant — a neighborhood favorite since 1982 — but Broders’ went on a five-month pizza hiatus. Now it’s back in full swing, serving New York-style slices like sausage, piccante salame, and white broccoli.

Elsewhere in south Minneapolis, Bring Me The News reports that QC Pizza has closed its 34th Avenue location. According to BMTN, the restaurant’s owners lost their lease when the landlord sold the building, and haven’t been able to relocate elsewhere in Minneapolis. QC Pizza, which also has a location in Mahtomedi, is a popular spot for briny, gooey slices of pickle pizza, which are in high demand after Rick’s Pizza’s successful run at the state fair. But don’t despair: Slice Pizza is doing a dill pickle ranch special at both its Northeast and Midtown Global Market locations, for a limited time. Good Times Pizza in Kingfield serves a pickle and pepperoni slice; Young Joni is offering its own take: a Perfect Pickle Pie dressed with fermented pickles, fontina, smoked onions, and ranch. (Local writer J.D. Hovland reports it sold out by 3:45 p.m. as a Monday special at sister restaurant Pizzeria Lola.)

Last, in case you missed it: Chef Ann Kim is starring in Netflix’s new season of Chef’s Table, which, of course, features pizza. The show premiered last week — check it out for an inside look at Kim’s pizza journey. “When I decided to make pizza, I refused to stay in my lane. My food is loud and bold and spicy. I just played by my own game,” she says in the series, which features her airy, golden pies, from classic margherita to the prosciutto-laden La Parisienne.