Bap and Chicken, St. Paul’s Bibimbap and Korean Fried Chicken Spot, Is Shutting Down, and More Restaurant Closings

GRAND AVE — After a three-year run, chef John Gleason is closing Bap and Chicken this weekend. Gleason, a Korean adoptee who grew up in Minnesota, was among the first to bring Korean fried chicken to the Twin Cities restaurant scene. His restaurant, which paired kimchi-laced bibimbap bowls with baskets of crispy, twice-fried chicken, built a steady following in St. Paul’s Mac Groveland neighborhood, and hosted popular K-Pop events. Bap and Chicken had a strong start when it opened in 2019, but the pandemic hit soon after. “In the long scheme of things, things never got back to normal,” says Gleason. Fewer people dining in, more doing takeout, and a lack of late-night dining all took a toll. “At a certain point, you say, ‘Okay, what’s, what’s the best decision for everyone involved?’” The Bap and Chicken name isn’t dead — Gleason plans to eventually revive it — and he also has a full-service concept in the works. “I just want to make sure that I say thank you to the neighborhood, and not just for the community, but also for embracing Korean American food and culture,” he adds. Bap and Chicken’s last day of service is Saturday, March 25.

GRAND AVE — Grand Pizzeria, sister restaurant to Grand Ole Creamery, has closed its doors. But look for a new, unannounced restaurant moving into the space soon — hopefully another savory complement to Grand Ole Creamery’s waffle cones and root beer floats.

DOWNTOWN MINNEAPOLIS — Bring Me The News reports that Bev’s Wine Bar, which first opened in the North Loop in 1995, is closing. Bev’s bore witness to waves of change in the North Loop in its 28-year run, as the neighborhood’s transition from a commercial warehouse district and arts center to a restaurant-dense residential area accelerated, but it never lost its laid-back charm. Its last day of service is March 25.

NORTHEAST — Vegan ice cream shop Crepe and Spoon is serving its last summer of savory crepes, sorbets, and dairy-free ice cream cones. Owner Michael Beachy announced on Instagram that the shop will close after its lease ends in October.

NORTHEAST — Taco-slinging Tex-Mex food truck MB Foodhouse is closing up shop after a final run at HeadFlyer Brewing and Five Watt Coffee in Northeast. Chef Kristen Martinez — leader of noise rap group Moodie Black — started MB Foodhouse as an at-home pop-up with bandmate Sean Lindahl, before moving into Five Watt Coffee’s Lyndale Avenue space and later to the North Loop Galley. MB Foodhouse is one of the only spots serving Tex-Mex cuisine in the Twin Cities. Its last day of service is March 26.