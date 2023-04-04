 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wrecktangle’s Detroit-Style Pizza Is Coming to Palace Theatre

The saucy Shredder and the Betty White are making their way to St. Paul this summer

Wrecktangle Pizza announced today that it’s partnering with First Avenue to open a restaurant at St. Paul’s Palace Theatre. The duo has dubbed it Wrestaurant at the Palace — it’s not an official fourth location of Wrecktangle, though it’ll serve the same gooey slices.

Wrestaurant at the Palace will have a few dining options: Customers can step in for full-service dining, grab a stool at the 40-seat bar, or, for a quick, stomach-settling slice after a show, grab a slice at a to-go window. In the summer, a patio will be open on W. 7th Place.

The menu will feature many of Wrecktangle’s typical pizzas (like the Betty White, drowned in ricotta and garlic butter, or the Freeway, made with brisket and caramelized onions) and sandwiches, as well as a few new items that haven’t been announced yet. It’ll have a full cocktail menu, too.

Wrestaurant at the Palace a great addition to Palace Theatre, which, situated in downtown St. Paul’s historic center, is near a number of restaurants, but not many fast-casual spots with grab-and-go options. Think of it as the St. Paul counterpart to First Avenue’s adjoining restaurant, the Depot Tavern, but with even more versatility for quick pre (or post) concert bites.

Wrecktangle recently made national news by winning Good Morning America’s “United States of Pizza” contest, going head to head with pizza makers from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. It was a big Midwest moment, considering pizza’s East Coast associations — but Detroit-style won out in the end.

Look for a summer opening of Wrestaurant at the Palace.

