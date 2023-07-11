These Are the Most Exciting New Foods at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair

The Minnesota State Fair announced its much-anticipated new 2023 foods list today, July 11, and the roster includes a whopping 34 items ranging from pickle paletas to bacon-wrapped waffle dogs and lutefisk steam buns. This year’s fair, which kicks off Thursday, August 24 and runs through Labor Day, September 4, will also include a handful of new foods announced just before the gates open.

In anticipation of Minnesota’s biggest culinary event of the year (around 2 million people show up to eat there annually), Eater has selected 16 new items from the 2023 lineup we’re most excited about, offered by longtime fair vendors and exciting newcomers alike. Read on for where to find dishes like a traditional Hmong-style steamed bun from chef Yia Vang, lemonade served with cotton candy toppers, and smoked walleye fritter pops.

Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog — Nordic Waffles

What: Griddled bacon-wrapped Kramarczuk hot dog served on a Nordic Waffle with cheddar cheese, pickle slices, and crispy onions and drizzled with burger sauce.

Where: The east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall Avenues, just South of Little Farm Hands.

Ba-Sants — French Meadow Bakery & Cafe

What: A buttery, caramelized combination of a bagel and croissant in two flavors: everything cream cheese, rolled in poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion flakes, garlic flakes, black pepper, and sea salt with a scallion cream cheese filling; and sweet corn, filled with fresh sweet corn custard and garnished with crunchy caramel corn.

Where: The north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood Streets.

Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel — Green Mill

What: Jumbo pizza dough pretzel, hand-twisted and stuffed with Ellsworth cheese curds, pepperoni, and a Green Mill blend of Italian spices; brushed with garlic butter and topped with diced pepperoni, herbs, and parmesan cheese. Served with Green Mill pizza sauce.

Where: The east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright Avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

Chicken Momo — Midtown Global Market’s MomoDosa

What: Blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger, and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper, served with tomato chutney.

Where: The International Bazaar, east wall.

Cloud Coolers — Spinning Wylde

What: Three choices of lemonade served with a cotton candy cloud spun onto the drinking straw: Summer Strawberry, strawberry lemonade topped with strawberry fields cotton candy; Happy Huckleberry, huckleberry lemonade topped with blackberry jam cotton candy; and Flower Power, violet lemonade topped with lavender love cotton candy.

Where: The north side of Wright Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove Streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park (new location).

Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun — Shanghai Henri’s

What: Steamed lotus bun filled with cabbage, carrots, cilantro, yum yum sauce, and Olsen Fish Company lutefisk, covered in sweet hoisin sauce, baked and topped with sesame seeds.

Where: The International Bazaar, north wall.

Dole Soft Serve — Tasti Whip

What: Dole soft serve in pineapple, mango, strawberry, and lemon; and Dole Floats with pineapple, mango, strawberry, and lemon-flavored Dole Whip in pineapple juice.

Where: The northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street.

Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco — Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos

What: Fried white cheddar cheese curds,dill pickles, cream cheese, lettuce, and raspberry chipotle sauce in a fried flour tortilla (vegetarian).

Where: The north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough Streets, outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn.

Donut Delights — Coasters

What: Mini doughnuts wrapped in bacon, then deep-fried, topped with a layer of peanut butter, and drizzled with raspberry dessert sauce.

Where: Southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli — Oodles of Noodles

What: Deep-fried butternut squash ravioli sprinkled with maple cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of whipped ricotta (vegetarian).

Where: The Food Building, east wall.

Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit — Lulu’s Public House

What: A Betty and Earl’s biscuit made with fruity cereal milk and cereal bits, drizzled with icing flavored with fruity cereal, and topped with more cereal bits.

Where: West End Market.

Galaboa — Union Hmong Kitchen

What: Traditional Hmong-style steamed bun stuffed with ground pork, egg, and spices from chef Yia Vang. Served with a choice of crunchy chili oil, Kua Txob hot pepper sauce, or lemongrass scallion dressing.

Where: The International Bazaar, south wall, west corner.

Hot Honey Cheese Sticks — The Blue Barn

What: Fried halloumi cheese topped with hot honey and honeycomb crunch (vegetarian).

Where: West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Paletas — La Michoacana Rose

What: Mexican frozen treats on a stick in two flavors: dill pickle lemonade, which is lemon-flavored, water-based, and includes dill pickle slices (vegan); and mini doughnut, made with vanilla ice cream with mini doughnut bits and a whole cinnamon mini donut inside (vegetarian).

Where: At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper Streets.

Sambusas — Afro Deli

What: Beef, chicken, or vegetable sambusas served with basbaas, a spicy Somali dipping sauce made with fresh chili peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, onions, and lemon juice.

Where: Food Building, east wall.

Walleye Fritter Pops — Giggles’ Campfire Grill

What: Smoked walleye mixed with cheeses, dill pickle relish, fresh garlic, and spices, rolled in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried and served with Comeback sauce.

Where: The southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street at The North Woods.