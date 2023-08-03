Northeast Tiki Bar Psycho Suzi’s Will Close This August

Leslie Bock, owner of Northeast Minneapolis tiki bar Psycho Suzi’s Motor Lounge, announced on Facebook on Wednesday, August 2, that the bar will close on August 19 after 20 years in business.

“For the past two decades we’ve welcomed you through our tiki laden jungle to enjoy tropical drinks, pizza pies, waterfront seating, and the company of new and old friends,” Bock wrote. “But all good things must come to an end and this Psycho Suzi is ready to hang it up and put on her retirement hat.”

Bock placed the Psycho Suzi’s property on the market in September of 2022, though the restaurant remained open. She did not provide further explanation of the restaurant closure in the post; the property listing is still active. (Eater has reached out for comment.) Psycho Suzi’s is known for its tiki-themed cocktails; its wacky, extravagant interiors; and its equally zany, annual holiday pop-ups, for which the entire bar was decked out in tinsel, garlands, and other Christmas kitsch Bock paid tribute to the restaurant’s whimsical ventures throughout the years.

“We’ve had DJ’s, live bands, our house band Exotik-A-GoGo, fire breathers, drag shows, parade floats, a muscle car show, our own monster truck, a Tiki Tram offering Tiki Tramsportation, Pontiki rides (our thatch covered pontoon boat), puppy pageants, halloween costume dance parties, parking lot carnivals, motorcycle rallies, and tropical Mother’s day buffets, and Father’s day grill outs,” she wrote. “These memories will stay with me forever, and they’re proof that random ideas of weirdness and fun can be worth pursuing.”

Bock’s other Northeast Minneapolis restaurant, Betty Danger’s, has seen a number of changes throughout the past three years. Bock listed it on the market for $5.2 million in June of 2020, citing the pandemic’s chilling effect on business. But she reopened in 2021 with an Orwellian Animal Farm theme, telling the Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal that the satirical theme was a comment on how politicians and the press managed the pandemic. Bock then re-listed the restaurant on the market in July of 2022, though she re-opened it for a three-month pop-up, Secret Headquarters, this past May.

Bock invited customers to visit Psycho Suzi’s one last time before the closure on Saturday, August 19.