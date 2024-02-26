Major Distilling Company Tattersall Will Close Its Northeast Minneapolis Location

One month after news of its eviction case broke, Tattersall Distilling has confirmed that it will close its Northeast Minneapolis distillery and cocktail room at the end of the year when its lease expires, Mpls.St.Paul Magazine reports.

It’s an abrupt ending to a convoluted case. Tattersall’s landlord, JGS Management, brought the distillery to court in January, alleging that its owners had stopped making rent payments in August 2023, and that they owed $121,717.64 in unpaid rent, taxes, late fees, and other expenses. Tattersall claimed that the alleged missing payments were a result of JGS Management’s IT system being “hacked.”

Co-founder Jon Kriedler told MSP that he may, in fact, have been a victim of a scam — he says he made a payment to an account he believed was linked with his landlord, which seems to have been a front, according to the magazine. Kriedler confirmed to Eater that the situation is being investigated; in the meantime, JGS has agreed to stop eviction proceedings, and Tattersall will finish its lease through 2024. Eater has also reached out to JGS Management and Tattersall’s union for comment.

It seems that even before the eviction filing, there was some uncertainty as to whether Tattersall would renew its lease: Kriedler told MSP that the distillery is “not using the space like we used to” and the situation “sort of made the decision for us,” though Tattersall may eventually look for a new Minnesota location. Operations continue at its second River Falls, Wisconsin facility and adjoining restaurant, which opened in 2021.

Update: February 26, 12:50 p.m.: This story was updated to include Kriedler’s statement to Eater.