This James Beard-Nominated Chef Is About to Open Her First Restaurant

At long last, diners in the Twin Cities can get a reservation to James Beard-nominated chef Diane Moua’s debut restaurant, fittingly dubbed Diane’s Place. A few details emerged last fall, tidbits like the restaurant’s name, size, and a few of the incoming staff, all of whom previously worked dazzling gigs at the likes of Meteor Bar and La Belle Vie. Now a press release says the chef will open the doors to her business on April 6 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with dinner service coming soon.

This opening has been on numerous most-anticipated lists thanks to Moua’s big time skills and respective accolades in the cooking world. All her years of heading pastry programs have earned her five James Beard Awards, including twice as a finalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef. It makes sense that hype began to build in 2022 when she announced she’d open the restaurant down the road, honoring her family’s Hmong heritage with dishes such as chicken noodle with fried eggplant and sweets infusing taro, coconut, and yuzu. The restaurant is at 117 14th Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, and reservations can be made online.

Historic Minneapolis gay bar closed due to fire

After 72 years in service, 19 Bar, one of the country’s oldest gay bars, just closed for an undetermined amount of time after being struck by a freak blaze. According to WCCO, a garbage truck hit a power pole, causing a fire when it landed. The Racket reports a GoFundMe has been established for the furloughed staff, and a benefit party set for April 7 at The Saloon.

Top-notch barbecue reopens after four-month hiatus

Baker’s Ribs is open once again with a new smoker as of Tuesday, March 26. Owner Al Killion told Eden Prairie Local News the four-month closure, brought about by a fire in November that damaged the custom-built smoker pit, was way longer than he’d anticipated. Now there are three smaller pits in the old one’s same space, but the menu is the same as it once was — plus a few new desserts Killion might try out.

Local pizza parlor opens fifth location

Adam Kado and Hosie Thurmond, the minds behind Slice Brothers Pizza, just set up shop at 400 North Wabasha Street. The Star Tribune reports a big patio with loads of TVs awaits alongside an expanded menu including wings, kale Caesar salads, and pizza pockets. This marks the fifth outpost for the burgeoning pizza empire; the first Slice Brothers Pizza opened in 2021.