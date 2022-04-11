What to Eat at Target Field, Home of the Minnesota Twins

Baseball is back. The Minnesota Twins kicked off their season with a solid win against the Kansas City Royals — for Friday’s home opener, they’ll face the Houston Astros. But the drama on the pitch is only half of what the baseball crowd comes for. The other half? The food.

Target Field has long made it a point to partner with local chefs and restaurants, and the 2023 season is no exception. While there’s much to be said for sticking to the classics — what better spectator food is there than Cracker Jacks? — certain dishes stand out from the rest. From Target Field’s tastiest hot dogs to crispy fried chicken and hand pies, here are some of the best bets for stadium eating this baseball season.

Kramarczuk’s

As far as hot dogs go, it’s hard to beat Kramarczuk’s Polish sausages. Heaped with sauerkraut and grilled onion, with a subtle snap to the casing, these peppery sausages are designed for ballpark eating. They’re best enjoyed drizzled with mustard, naturally. Sections 101, 112, 312

Official Fried Chicken

Chef Jared Brewington’s broasted chicken — crisped up by a pressure fryer that yields a crunchier breading, but with less grease — has made its way to Target Field this season. Get a four-piece basket, chicken tenders, or fried chicken sandwich with fries. Section 133

Union Hmong Kitchen

Chef Yia Vang partnered with Kramarczuk’s to craft savory Hmong sausages, here paired with chilled khao sen rice noodles, fresh herbs, and a sweet chili vinaigrette slaw. This dish has a little more culinary intrigue than the average stadium meal, and is a great option for something that’s filling but not too heavy. Section 127

Red Cow

Every baseball stadium needs a solid cheeseburger, and Red Cow provides two great picks at Target Field. Over at the Townball Tavern, find the Ultimate Burger, which is served with creamy Red Cow sauce, slices of Wisconsin cheddar, and the classic tomato/lettuce/onions stack. Or head to sections 126 or 233 for the 60/40 sliders, made with 60 percent beef and 40 percent ground bacon, all topped with cheese, candied bacon, and beer mustard.

Hot Indian

This chicken tikka — marinated in yogurt, simmered in tomato curry, and served on a bed of nutty brown rice with pappadum, cilantro, and slaw — is an excellent choice for a hearty mid-game bite. Vegans can try the chana masala, a fragrant chickpea curry, with the same sides. Section 120

Bub’s Gourmet Aussie Pies

These hand pies are dense and flavorful — but maybe best of all, they’re portable. No dumping your nachos all over the concrete here. If you’ve never tried sloppy Joe mix or chicken wild rice stew encased in a neat, flaky crust, now’s the time. Section 126

Mac’s Fish

Mac’s, a Twin Cities establishment since 1991 and an understated spot for quality fried seafood, serves hand-battered walleye baskets with French fries and jalapeno-lime tartar sauce at Target Field. These walleye filets are sweet and flakey, and the tartar sauce lends a little heat. Townball Tavern

La Tapatia

This family-run Mexican street food restaurant serves excellent adobo chicken tacos. Choose street-style, garnished with lime and pico, or Cali-style, with sauce, shredded lettuce, and tomatoes. Wrapped in corn tortillas, both are expertly seasoned — the chicken is tender, juicy, and served piping hot. Section 116, Delta Sky360 club

Soul Bowl

Chef Gerard Klass’s soul food is a fixture at Target Field. Head to Section 113 for jerk chicken bowls, glazed with a spicy pineapple jerk sauce and served with a side of sweet plantains and yellow rice. (These bowls pair well with Soul Bowl’s house-made Queen B lemonade pouches.) Over at Truly on Deck, Soul Bowl offers a donut peach cobbler — a yeasted doughnut topped with juicy peaches, caramel, and crumbles of vanilla wafers.