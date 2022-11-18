Where to Eat at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

A strong showing of homegrown favorites — plus some well-loved chains — offer travelers at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport a taste of the Twin Cities. On the way to your gate, stop for an oozy cheese-stuffed burger, a half-dozen gourmet doughnuts, or a plate of fresh pasta. If there’s only time for a drink, grab a beer by a local craft brewer, or a cocktail from a Minnesota distillery. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a handful of airport favorites have closed, but MSP still offers an array of excellent restaurants for a pre-flight meal. Here’s a guide to what to eat at MSP: First Eater’s recommendations, then a comprehensive list, organized by location.

Best Bets

A true food truck success story, Smack Shack got its start in the Twin Cities in 2010. In the intervening decade, it has joined the ranks of the metro’s most popular restaurants and become the definitive local spot for lobster rolls. Fill up with a fried shrimp basket, clam chowder, or a lobster quesadilla. [Terminal 1, MSP Mall]

This sprawling bar at the south end of the airport mall celebrates the local craft beer scene with a rotating tap list filled exclusively with members of MN Brewer’s Guild. A list of flavorful eats includes fresh fish, juicy burgers, and wild rice. [Terminal 1, MSP Mall]

Located in the old French Meadow space on the north end of the airport mall, People’s Organic offers next-generation fare from organic restaurant pioneer Lynn Gordon. The sprawling space includes a baked goods counter, cozy cocktail lounge, and cafe serving sprouted wraps, sandwiches, and “Earthbound” salads. [Terminal 1, MSP Mall]

Enjoy a local brew under the indoor pergola and bask in eternal summer. An eclectic pub menu offers wings, totchos, and the full-blown “Juicy Blucy” burger experience it’s known for. [Terminal 1, Concourse A, Gate A1]

Located off the beaten path — as in a few moving walkways and tram ride away — this drinking gem showcases the rising Twin Cities distillery scene. Exclusive MSP cocktails and liqueurs from Tattersall are served alongside light apps and snacks. [Terminal 1, Concourse A, Gate A10]

A breakfast savior at the airport, open at 5 a.m. daily for grab-and-go sweets like pastries, cupcakes, and scones. You know what makes every flight better? Doughnuts. Plan accordingly. [Terminal 1, Concourse E, Gate E5]

Enjoy a local brew under the indoor pergola and bask in eternal summer. An eclectic pub menu offers wings, totchos, and the full-blown “Juicy Blucy” burger experience it’s known for. [Terminal 1, Concourse A, Gate A1]

Located off the beaten path — as in a few moving walkways and tram ride away — this drinking gem showcases the rising Twin Cities distillery scene. Exclusive MSP cocktails and liqueurs from Tattersall are served alongside light apps and snacks. [Terminal 1, Concourse A, Gate A10]

A breakfast savior at the airport, open at 5 a.m. daily for grab-and-go sweets like pastries, cupcakes, and scones. You know what makes every flight better? Doughnuts. Plan accordingly. [Terminal 1, Concourse E, Gate E5]

An airport outpost built to mirror the classic diner car in Minneapolis’ Longfellow neighborhood. A reliable stop for decadent breakfast classics like “Hi-Tops” — fried dough piled with savory or sweet toppings — as well as other diner classics like burgers and shakes. [Terminal 1, Concourse F, Gate F10]

Solid ramen, quick service, and streamlined ordering via tablets. Always popular, but not always easy to grab a seat. Look for a spot and plug in quickly. [Terminal 1, Concourse G, near entrance]

A venture by acclaimed chef Russell Klein, whose restaurant Meritage is a local bastion of fine French cuisine, Mimosa is a raw bar and brasserie influenced by simple Provencal cooking. Pair French onion soup with pan-seared lamb chops or butternut squash risotto, and save room for a creme brulee. [Terminal 1, Concourse G, Gates 1&2]

Celebrated local chef Doug Flicker takes three seasonal ingredients and transforms them into a modern Italian menu of antipasti and insalata, pasta, and paninis. Order a few small plates of broccolini, truffle fries, and Sicilian tuna, or classic lasagne. [Terminal 1, Concourse G, Gate G12]

Local chef Ann Kim has won James Beard awards for her thin-crust pizzas — Vero is her airport outpost. Get a classic cheese or margherita, or try combos like the Hot Hawaiian, made with garlic cream, bacon bits, roasted pineapple, and jalapenos. In the morning, stop by for the extensive breakfast menu. [Terminal 1, Concourse G, Gate 16]

Options at MSP’s smaller Terminal 2 are a bit sparse, but Surdyk’s is a great option for a light meal before a flight. Pair a glass of merlot with a cheese plate, panini, or salad, and save room for dessert. Surdyk’s also has a case of gourmet cheeses if you’re looking to bring a treat home with you.

Terminal 1

Airport Mall

People’s Organic: Organic wraps, sandwiches, salads, and hearty breakfast dishes

Ike’s Clubhouse: Golf-themed restaurant with classic grill food and a broad selection of beers on tap

Stone Arch: Elevated pub food, a breakfast menu, and a robust tap list of beers from MN Brewer’s Guild craft brewers

Smack Shack: Seafood menu featuring popular lobster rolls plus po’ boys, burgers, soups, appetizers

Firehouse Subs: Specialty and build-your-own sub shop founded by firemen; beer, wine, and cocktails are available

Escape Lounge: Vast lounge set away from airport bustle; admission buys you food and drinks

Settlebello: Neopolitan pizza, salads, and charcuterie, plus a full bar

Lake Wine Kitchen + Bar: Flights of wine with soups, salads, small plates, cheeses, and charcuterie, plus a full bar

Shake Shack: Classic burgers, flat-top hot dogs, cheese fries, and creamy shakes

The Cook & The Ox: Swanky steakhouse setting with premium cuts, pan-seared salmon, burgers, wine, and cocktails

Starbucks

Dunkin’ Donuts

Auntie Anne’s

Chili’s

Caribou Coffee

Concourse A

Blue Door Pub: Local burger spot offering Juicy Blucys (blue cheese-stuffed burgers), wings, totchos, salads, and sandwiches, plus a full bar [At the tram stop between Gates C28 and A1]

Bruegger’s Bagels [Gate A1]

Greek Kitchen: Falafel, spanakopita, pita wraps, and salads with zesty seasoned fries [Gate A1]

The Cocktail Room at 18th and Central: Spirits and craft cocktails from local Tattersall Distillery, plus bar snacks like cheese plates, flatbreads, and wings [Gate A10]

Concourse B

All options are temporarily closed.

Concourse C

Joe & the Juice: Fresh-pressed juices and smoothies, plus sandwiches, breakfast bowls, and coffee [Gate C1]

Buffalo Wild Wings [Gate C3]

Bottle Rocket: Fast-casual restaurants with sandwiches, snacks, salads, and full bar, plus grab-and-go options [Gate C5]

Verdi Market: Gourmet grab-and-go market with sandwiches, salads, and fresh-made pastries delivered daily from popular restaurant the Lynhall, plus local Dogwood coffee [Gate C6]

Vino Volo: Full-service wine bar with small plates, flights, and bottles to-go [Gate C7]

Twins Grill: Minnesota Twins-themed full-service sports bar with burgers, nachos, wings, salads, and more [Gate C12]

Smashburger: Juicy smash burgers on butter-toasted buns with shakes and sides [Gate C12]

Starbucks [Gate C12]

Chick-fil-A [Gate C12]

Concourse D

Leeann Chin: Fast-casual kung pao chicken, cream cheese puffs, and potstickers

McDonald’s [Gate D1]

Republic: Nachos, fish and chips, burgers and more, plus a small breakfast menu and bar service on Tuesdays and Saturdays [Gate D6]

Concourse E

Holy Land Deli: Local halal restaurant serving shawarma, kebabs, gyros, greek salads, and hummus [In food truck alley]

Red Cow: Local spot known for burgers, also serving cheese curds, wings, local beers, and cocktails [Gate E5]

Angel Food Bakery: Grab and go sweet treats, known for excellent gourmet doughnuts [Gate E5]

Qdoba [Gate E6]

LoLo American Kitchen: Elevated small plates, burgers, tacos, steak and salmon entrees, and desserts, plus a creative bar menu [End of Concourse E]

Roasting Plant: Pick-your-own-blend coffee spot where the beans are roasted onsite [End of Concourse E]

Concourse F

Caribou Coffee [Gate F1]

Camden Food Co.: Paninis, baked goods, and sandwiches [Gate F2]

Panda Express [Gate F5]

Wendy’s [Gate F7]

People’s Organic: Organic wraps, sandwiches, salads, and hearty breakfast dishes [Gate F7]

Chick-fil-A [Gate F7]

Zona Cocina: Mexican restaurant serving tacos, enchiladas, fajitas, and more, plus a full bar [Gate F8]

Hi-Lo Diner: Local retro diner with decadent breakfast options like Hi-Tops (fried dough with sweet or savory toppings), burgers, malts and shakes, and a full bar [Gate F10]

Concourse G

Shoyu: Modern Japanese menu of sushi, ramen and other noodle dishes, and dumplings [Near the entrance of Concourse G]

Mimosa: French brasserie-style restaurant and bar by local chef Russell Klein [Near Gates G1 and G2]

Cibo Food Hall: Walk-through dining options like burgers, hot and cold bars, and pizza by the slice [Gates G1 - G6]

Minnibar: Small bar and cafe with sandwiches, starters, and hearty entrees [Gate G2]

FlyBar: Ten-seat cocktail bar with a menu of ramen, sushi, and sashimi [Gate G9]

Volante: Full service modern Italian restaurant with pasta and paninis by local chef Doug Flicker [Gate G12]

Cibo Express: Grab-and-go market with salad, snacks, and sandwiches [Gate G13]

Vero: Thin-crust pizza from James Beard award-winning chef Ann Kim [Gate G16]

Starbucks [Gate 17]

Crisp & Green: Fast-casual, locally founded salad bar [G22]

Custom Burgers: Variety of burgers and toppings, fried chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and wings [G22]

Poppy’s: Early morning spot for bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and pastries [G22]

Terminal 2

Where to eat when flying out of MSP’s smaller Humphrey terminal

Minnesota Wild Bar and Restaurant: Hockey-themed sports bar with classic bar and grill food, beer, and wine [After security]

Caribou Coffee [After security]

Starbucks [Gate H5]

Cocina Del Barrio: Latin American and Mexican menu of tacos, tortas, and enchiladas, plus a wide selection of tequilas [Gate H8]

Surdyk’s Flights: Food and wine market with gourmet cheeses, plus a bar and a menu of salads, paninis, sandwiches, desserts [Gate H8]

MSP MKT: Bistro-style marketplace with pizza, salad, sandwiches, and an array of grab-and-go items [Gate H8]

Subway [Gate H8]