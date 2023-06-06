Twin Cities Pride Celebrations With Food, Drinks, Dancing, and Drag Shows

Pride Month is in full swing in the Twin Cities, and June is stacked with parties, benefits, drag performances, and dance nights. While many special events are being held, don’t overlook the staples of the local gay and queer bar scene — from cozy dives like Eagle Bolt and 19Bar, to party hubs like the Gay 90s, to theaters and cabarets like Roxy’s and Lush — that host LGBTQ-centric events and parties every week, at all times of the year. Here are Pride events with food, drinks, dancing, and drag shows to check out this year, many of which benefit LGBTQ organizations.

June 6

Roxy’s Cabaret hosts drag queen charity bingo nights every Tuesday to support various nonprofits. Hosts Nina DiAngelo and Monica West will perform; there’s a $10 suggested donation.

The Market at Malcolm Yards’ monthly bartender takeover event features Tattersall founder Dan Oskey and special guest Nikki Vixen. Tickets for drinks and snacks are $25; a portion of proceeds will support the Lush Legacy Fund. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 9

Can Can Wonderland’s pride event is geared toward families, with drag performers, drag storytime, art projects, and karaoke from 12 p.m. through the evening. The venue will be serving themed cocktails for adults, and part of proceeds from every “All Pride, No Prejudice” drink — a vodka, banana rum, and bubble gum elixir cocktail — will benefit the Drag Defense Fund.

June 10

St. Paul’s Pride Festival will feature music performances by Mikko Blaze, Enzy Rose, Tahjer, Kelese, and a number of other artists, plus food trucks, food from Metronome Brewery and Gambit Brewery, activities, and merch vendors. The early part of the day, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., will feature youth performances, activities for kids, and educational programming. The festival is free to all.

Lakes and Legend Brewing Co. has partnered with local LGBTQ and BIPOC businesses to host a local makers market in its brewery space. The market runs for two weekends — June 10 and 11, then 17 and 18 — from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. (The Xtreme Philly Xpress food truck will be there June 10 and June 18 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Modist’s Pride or Die party includes drag performances, live DJs, and food from Potters Pasties and Wrecktangle Pizza, and, of course, beer. The event is free, and raises money for the Aliveness Project, a local community center that both supports and is driven by people living with HIV. The block party runs from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 11

Crooners Supper Club’s “Say Gay All Day” pride cabaret, hosted by Lori Dokken, pairs cabaret performances with cocktail service and a classic supper club menu. The event is also helping to raise funds for the Trevor Project, which works to prevent suicide among young LGBTQ people. Tickets range $30 to $40. Doors are at 3 p.m.; the event runs 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

June 15

Roxy’s Cabaret is hosting a queer POC happy hour and mixer with karaoke from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 16

Black Hart is hosting a happy hour bingo benefiting the Aliveness Project from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., followed by karaoke.

June 17

Stanley’s Barroom is hosting a pride brunch with themed cocktails like the “Salty Shih Tzu” (Absolut, Du Nord gin, grapefruit and honey simple syrup) that will benefit the Trevor Project. Brunch runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

June 21

Lush Lounge & Theater is hosting three events throughout the evening: a ’90’s-themed Pride drag show at 5:30 p.m. (tickets are $20); drag queen bingo at 6:30 p.m. (free), and drag queen game night at 9 p.m. (tickets are $20; 21+).

June 22

Queerspace Collective, Red Rabbit, and Indeed Brewing are hosting a Pride block party in the North Loop. There’ll be music from local DJs, wine and cocktails, beer, and oyster shucking.

Roxy Cabaret’s weekly “All That Drag” night features performances by Nina DiAngelo, BeBe Zahara Benet, and Monica West, plus a full bar and food menu. Doors are at 7 p.m.; the show runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Artists Lori Dokken and Judi Vinar — veterans to many Pride stages — are hosting a free evening at LUSH Lounge & Theater from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

June 23

Twin Cities Pride Festival kicks off June 23 in Loring Park and continues June 24 and 25. The festival features music performances at stages throughout the park, food trucks, a beer garden, and local LGBTQ and BIPOC vendors.

Uptown’s TIES Rooftop & Lounge is hosting a rooftop drag and burlesque brunch at noon. Tickets are $20.

Roxy Cabaret’s weekly “Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner” drag nights pay tribute to iconic divas like Whitney Houston, Dolly Parton, and more. Doors at 7 p.m.; the show runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Lush Lounge & Theater will open at 4 pm. for a number of events (all 21+): a RuPaul’s Drag Race viewing party at 7 p.m. (free); music from DJ SCI FI and Shannon Blowtorch from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., and Queer Circus at 9:30 p.m. (a ticketed event). A $20 applies beginning at 8 p.m., though Queer Circus ticket holders do not need to pay the cover.

The Saloon’s Pride Block Party runs June 23, 24, and 25, and features a slate of performances from DJs, drag queens, and artists. Tickets range from $40 to $60, or $100 for a weekend pass.

The Gay 90s is hosting its usual karaoke nights June 23 and 24, from 9 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

June 24

Lush Lounge & Theater has a whole lineup of events, including drag brunch, drag bingo, a Taylor Swift dance party, and outdoor performances from DJ Lakesha, Vogue Down Minneapolis, the Rebel Queens, and Mirage.

The “Flamboyance” drag show at Roxy’s Cabaret features performances by Nina DiAngelo, Monica West, and BeBe Zahara Benet, who won the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Doors at 7 p.m.; the show runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Local artist Foxy Tann is lighting up the night at Black Hart’s “Gay All Day” evening, from 9:30 p.m. to midnight.

June 25

Lush Lounge & Theater kicks things off with a drag brunch at 11 a.m., and is also offering games, a fun house, and a dunk tank. No cover; 21+ all day.

Roxy Cabaret’s “Beauty & Bubbles” drag brunch features performances by Roxy’s cast members, effervescent drinks, Bloody Marys, and a full brunch menu. Doors are at 11 a.m.; the show starts at 12 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Chef Ann Ahmed’s new Loring Park restaurant Gai Noi has partnered with MiX to host a rooftop party with snacks, music from DJs Shiek and Lenka Paris, and plenty of space to dance. No cover; 21 +. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Butcher’s Tale has partnered with Flip Phone and the band Daddy Issues to host an all-day Pride disco block party and drag show. DJ Michelle Muse will be spinning from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Daddy Issues will play from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., with pop-up drag performances by Lady Cummeal Cassadine, Cee Cee Russell, Dick Van Dyke, and Onya Deek beginning at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10; food and drinks from the Butcher’s Tale will be available.