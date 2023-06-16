The Twin Cities’ Latest Restaurant and Bar Closures

This is a curated, running list of recent restaurant and bar closings in and around the Twin Cities. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com.

June

UNIVERSITY AVE — Fasika Ethiopian Restaurant, a beloved mainstay of St. Paul’s University Avenue, has announced that it’s closing this weekend — the last day of service will be Saturday, June 17. A brief closing announcement was posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page on Wednesday, and comments from customers poured in. “I used to come here as a child,” one commenter wrote. “My father had you all on speed dial for nights he didn’t want to cook. (A high compliment from an Oromo man). You all catered my HS Graduation party. I have brought many friends throughout the years and recommended you to many more. You will be missed. Thank you for all the memories.”

LOWERTOWN — Alary’s Bar has been a downtown St. Paul staple since 1949 — some know it as “St. Paul’s original sports bar.” The bar announced on Facebook this week that it’ll close on June 18, though it seems like the lights aren’t going entirely dark. “This isn’t goodbye forever, it’s goodbye for now,” the post reads. “New era coming soon, but let’s send off Alary’s in style.”

LOWRY HILL — Beloved butcher shop and deli Lowry Hill Meats announced in early June that it was closing its doors after seven years on Hennepin Avenue, as Mpls.St.Paul Magazine first reported. A post on Lowry Hill Meats’ Facebook page elaborated on the closure: “What we set out to do over seven years ago is no longer achievable for us here,” the post reads. “We will cherish the great relationships we have built with our customers, farmers, and makers over the years. Thank you all for your curiosity in our craft and years of support. Moving forward, be mindful of your meats, and support your local butchers and grocers who know their farmers and makers.” The last day of service will be June 30.

SEWARD — The Birchwood Cafe in Minneapolis’s Seward neighborhood has been closed for more than a year, but it’s now officially on the market: the 4,144-square-foot building, the Birchwood Cafe name, the recipes, the kitchen equipment, everything. Racket has the rundown on the listing and the Birchwood’s legacy; Heavy Table previously ran an in-depth report on the complex factors that led to its closure in 2021.