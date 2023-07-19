The Latest Restaurant and Bar Openings in the Twin Cities

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar openings in and around the Twin Cities. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com.

EAST SIDE — Boga Ice Cream and Burgers is serving cheese curds, milkshakes, gelato, and a few out-of-the-box items like gyro burgers in the former Dari-Ette Drive-In on St. Paul’s East Side. The Pioneer Press has the full story. 1440 Minnehaha Ave E, St Paul, MN 55106

STANDISH — D’s Banh Mi isn’t open for walk-up service quite yet. But the much-anticipated, quick-service Vietnamese spot is offering online ordering and delivery in zip codes 55406, 55407, 55417, 55409, and 55419. So far, the menu includes four kinds of banh mi (two are vegan), lemongrass chicken and mock duck noodle bowls, and spring rolls. Place an order through Instagram DM.

LAKE STREET — Chef Yia Vang has opened a second location of Union Hmong Kitchen at his Hilltribe space on Lake Street, formerly hope to pop-ups Slurp, Mee-Ka, and Mov. All the standard dishes like the zoo siab meals will be offered, plus some new specials, platters, and desserts. 901 W Lake St. Minneapolis, MN 55408

CATHEDRAL HILL — The High Hat, a new restaurant helmed by former W.A. Frost general manager Michael Noyes, is now open in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill neighborhood. Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal reports that for now, the restaurant is open only for coffee and breakfast (waffles and gravy, wild rice breakfast bowls, papaya parfaits, etc.), but Noyes plans to add dinner service, wine, and cocktails this fall. 485 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN 55102

EAT STREET — Luna and the Bear is the new dog-themed restaurant in the former Eat Street Social space on 26th Street, open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. A few menu highlights are fried oysters, jalapeno bourbon-braised pork belly, Italian beef sandwiches, and catfish and shrimp, plus an array of burgers. Or sip a cocktail on the expansive patio. 18 W 26th St, Minneapolis, MN 55404

ST. ANTHONY PARK — Marigold, the Twin Cities’ first nonalcoholic bottle shop, has opened a second location in St. Paul’s St. Anthony Park location. The new spot offers the same array of nonalcoholic wines, liqueurs, mixers, and THC drinks as the original Nicollet Avenue shop. 2236 Carter Ave, St Paul, MN 55108

RICHFIELD — Popular South Korean bakery chain Tous Les Jours is open in Richfield. The bakery offers a wide array of treats, from milk bread to macarons, many of which fuse classic French pastry technique with Asian flavors, particularly Korean and Japanese. Get there early; these pastries sell out fast. 6601 Nicollet Ave, Richfield, MN 55423

SEWARD — Three years after its pandemic closure, cooperatively owned, worker-run Seward Cafe is steadily relaunching its brunch service. Keep an eye on Instagram for weekend menu updates, which thus far have featured dishes like pancakes, biscuits and gravy, and hashes. 2129 E Franklin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

NORTH LOOP — Egg On A Roll is the new egg sandwich shop in the North Loop’s 5th Avenue Market. Five varieties of breakfast sandwiches are available, from a classic egg/cheese/meat option to the Cry’n Eggy, dressed with Cry Baby Craig’s and garlic aioli. 201 N 5th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

NORTH LOOP — Puralima Cantina is the new Chipotle-like fast casual restaurant from Steele Brands, which also owns the salad chain Crisp & Green. Puralima offers chips with salsa, queso, and guacamole, burrito bowls with vegan options, and an array of tacos, not to mention margaritas and slushy machines. 548 N Washington Ave Suite 103, Minneapolis, MN 55401

MINNETONKA — Dave’s Hot Chicken, the hot chicken chain that started as a late-night stand in East Hollywood, has arrived in the Twin Cities. Stop by for fiery tenders, sliders, fries, and kale slaw. 1805 Plymouth Rd #104, Minnetonka, MN 55305

LORING PARK — Mother Clucker’s Pizza is serving Italian hoagies, broasted chicken, and pizza by the slice in Loring Park. It’s open late — from 11 a.m. to 4 a.m. daily — and hosts karaoke on Tuesday and Thursday nights. 1428 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Coming soon...

Keep an eye out for Fool Me Once, a new “cosmic cantina” coming to Lyn-Lake in early August; Rumba, a new Uptown lounge that Southwest Voices reports will serve Latin Caribbean tapas and cocktails; new Slice Pizza locations on University Avenue in St. Paul and at the Mall of America; and a new location of local favorite On’s Thai Kitchen in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood.