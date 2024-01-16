A Guide to the Twin Cities’ Latest Restaurant and Bar Openings

This is a curated, running list of new restaurant and bar openings and reopenings in the Twin Cities (and some in the suburbs) in 2024. Here’s a list of upcoming restaurants that have yet to open. Did we miss something? Reach out at minneapolis@eater.com.

February

What: The grand return of Dinkytown’s Annie’s Parlour, as reported by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine. After closing the restaurant in 2020, Annie’s owners Tony and Tom Rimarcik, sons of late restaurateur John Rimarcik, started discreetly serving takeout malts a few weeks ago. Expect a gradual reopening as they grease the wheels. An official opening date should be announced on Facebook soon, with takeout available until then.

Where: 313 14th Avenue SE, Minneapolis

Learn more: Dinkytown Staple Annie’s Parlour Reopens for Business

What: A new women-owned Italian restaurant from Bellecour alums Jo Seddon and Lisa Wengler, serving a menu of sharing and small plates (artichoke and polenta fritti; bruschetta pomodoro), mains (Chianti-braised beef; shrimp bucatini studded with plum tomatoes), and desserts (affogatos; lemon tarts with cream) in southwest Minneapolis.

Where: 5555 Xerxes Avenue S., Minneapolis

Learn more: Minneapolis’s New Women-Owned Italian Restaurant Opens With Affogatos and Chianti-Braised Beef

What: The newest counter at Midtown Global market, offering a Jamaican menu of stewed oxtail, curry goat, jerk chicken, beef patties, and more from chef Zavion Hyatt. Sides of plantains and coco bread are a must.

Where: 920 E. Lake Street, Minneapolis

Learn more: Irie Jamaican Express

What: A St. Paul outpost of Lulu’s Salsas, a Mexican restaurant with another location in Brooklyn Park. Lulu’s has a counter-serve set-up and a menu of fresh tacos, quesabirria, alambres, tamales, chicharron en salsa verde, and more — even better, it offers a number of breakfast specials, including huevos divorciados and breakfast burritos.

Where: 2233 Energy Park Drive, St. Paul

Learn more: Lulu’s Salsas

Bebe Zito in Woodbury

What: A new suburban location of ice-cream-and-burgers hit Bebe Zito, serving scoops and specials like Okie burger/butter burger mash ups.

Where: 9000 Hudson Road #615, Woodbury

Learn more: Bebe Zito to Open 4th location in Twin Cities

What: A North Loop brewery from New Mexico-based Brew Lab 101. Local brewer Ryan Woodfill (an alum of Canal Park Brewing Company, Lake Superior Brewing, and StormKing Brewpub) is at the helm; Brew Lab is also serving a New Mexican-style menu of heat-packed green chili and other eats.

Where: 25 N. 4th Street #100, Minneapolis

Learn more: Brew Lab 101 MN’s Instagram

What: The newest counter at North Loop Galley food hall, serving burgers, turkey-bacon sandwiches, salads, and grain bowls.

Where: 729 N. Washington Avenue Suite 102, Minneapolis

Learn more: North Loop Galley Welcomes Newest Concept: Good Boy

January

Brother’s Cafe

What: An all-day breakfast spot in the former Vo’s Vietnamese space on Lyndale Avenue, serving American breakfast classics: pancakes, omelets, steak and eggs, the works.

Where: 3450 Lyndale Avenue S., Minneapolis

Learn more: From Southwest Voices

What: Affordable comfort food with Midwest flair, served right across from St. Paul’s Xcel Energy center. Smorgie’s bar snacks, salads, hot sandwiches (think fried chicken, smash burgers) and mains (Swedish meatball bowls, tater tot hotdish, chili mac) all fall in the $8 to $14 range.

Where: 127 7th Street W., St Paul

Learn more: Smorgie’s

What: A divey new bar from Centro Restaurant Group, serving fun, funky Midwest bar fare: Wagyu butter burgers, ham-and-pickle roll-ups; deviled eggs; scotcharoos. There’s plenty of dive bar ephemera, a small-town-meets-city vibe, and a succinct cocktail menu of daquiris, espresso martinis, cowboy gimlets, and cosmos, all served next door to the original Centro.

Where: 1404 Quincy Street NE, Minneapolis

Learn more: Centro Is Opening a Divey New Bar in Northeast Minneapolis

What: A second location of chef Tommy Begnaud’s po’ boys and jams operation, serving po’ boys heaped with fried shrimp and crawfish, plus other New Orleans-style fare like gumbo, boudin balls, slushies, and mini “dough-nets,” a doughnut-beignet hybrid at Malcolm Yards food hall.

Where: 4537 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis

Learn more: Malcolm Yards Food Hall Adds Po’ Boys and Barbecue to Its Lineup

What: Carolina-style barbecue at Malcolm Yards food hall, from chef Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone. This menu treads off the beaten path with sweet chili port ribs, burnt end burritos, and jerk chicken sandwiches. An order of the Jo Jo fries is a must.

Where: 4537 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis

Learn more: Malcolm Yards Food Hall Adds Po’ Boys and Barbecue to Its Lineup

What: A Hawaiian menu of garlic shrimp and kalbi short ribs, Hawaiian barbecue chicken, and luau bowls with ahi poke and kalua pork in United Noodles Marketplace, from owners Warren Seta and Jess Kelley. That chicken katsu, pounded thin and tender and breaded with a crispy, golden bark, is winning hearts.

Where: 2015 E. 24th Street, Minneapolis

Learn more: Ono Hawaiian Plates Is Opening a New Location in the United Noodles Marketplace

What: The latest venture from chef Kamal Mohamed (Stepchld, Nashville Coop) designed for everyday eating. Airy and sleek, Parcelle serves sandwiches, bright salads, creamy smoothies, breakfast toasts, bento box lunches (think coconut chicken curry; Japanese sweet potatoes) all made with organic ingredients.

Where: 729 N. Washington Ave, Minneapolis

Learn more: Parcelle Organics

What: A new French American bistro from Jeanie and Adam Ritter, both alums of Gavin Kaysen’s restaurants Bellecour and Demi, respectively. This menu emulates France’s bistronomy movement by merging fine dining techniques with essential dishes like venison tartare, grilled carrots in yogurt, and sticky toffee cake. It’s wise to make a reservation, but seats at the bar and counter are held for walk-ins.

Where: 4257 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis

Learn more: A New French American Bistro Fires Up in South Minneapolis

What: With the help of a $40,000 order from CNBS’s Marcus Lemonis, Muddy Paws Cheesecake has officially reopened, after temporarily closing earlier this month. Owner Tami Cabrera has launched a new website, but she’s serving the same creamy, scratch-made cheesecakes in St. Louis Park.

Where: 3359 Gorham Ave, St. Louis Park

Learn more: CNBC star places $40,000 order to help save Muddy Paws Cheesecake

What: A new coffee shop and cafe from Gerard and Brittney Klass, serving banana chai lattes and coffee flights alongside caprese flatbread, croissants, and hefty breakfast sandwiches. A sister restaurant, Klassics Kitchen + Cocktails, is coming soon.

Where: 428 S. Second Street, Minneapolis

Learn more: On Instagram

What: Pimento’s newest, biggest location, with a full rum bar, ample seating, and a stage for live music, plus the usual menu of Kingston-style jerk chicken, slow-roasted jerk pork, curry veggies, and braised oxtail.

Where: 354 Wabasha Street N., St. Paul

Learn more: Pimento Jamaican Kitchen now open downtown — til 2 a.m. on weekends

What: A third location of Italian restaurant Andiamo, serving dishes like spaghetti and meatballs, fettuccine alla romano, and pizza.

Where: 80 Snelling Ave N., St. Paul

Learn more: Suburban favorite Andiamo set to open on Snelling Avenue next year

What: A new northeast shop serving kumpir — buttery Turkish-style baked potatoes heaped with cheese, meat, and an amalgam of toppings — plus sweets like baklava, pisachio basbousa, and crepes.

Where: 339 22nd Ave NE, Minneapolis

Learn more: New Northeast Restaurant Is the First in MN Serving Kumpir

What: A new Edina location of the popular Minnesota burger chain, also serving milkshakes and malts.

Where: 4945 W. 77th Street, Edina

Learn more: On Instagram