Hell’s Cafeteria Shuts Down, and More Twin Cities Restaurant Closures

Hell’s Cafeteria, the quick-serve sister cafe of Hell’s Kitchen in downtown Minneapolis, served its last meal on February 23. According to a post on Hell’s Kitchen’s Instagram page, the cafe was built to serve office crowds at lunch, but those crowds “never materialized” following the pandemic’s effective emptying of office buildings in downtown Minneapolis. There’s a silver lining, though: Hell’s Kitchen has been thriving lately, according to the post. “We’re THRILLED that our mothership has continued its post-covid recovery,” it reads.

Tattersall Distilling in Northeast

In an abrupt ending to a tricky eviction case, Tattersall is not renewing the lease of its distillery and cocktail room in Northeast Minneapolis at the end of 2024. Here’s the story on the eviction drama, and here’s the story on the closure.

Minnesota’s oldest theater is closing on March 2, and with it its restaurant, Cast & Cru. Owners Greg & Marissa Frankenfield made the announcement on the Old Log’s Facebook page on February 20, expressing gratitude for the staff, artists, and customers who’ve supported the theater through its 84-year run. This also means the end of Cast & Cru’s Jingle Bar, one of the Cities’ coziest holiday pop-ups.

The original Black Coffee and Waffle Bar is set to close March 17 in Minneapolis’s Como neighborhood. The restaurant made the announcement on Facebook, writing “There are always a variety of reasons why decisions like this are made, but the simplest one is that it’s time for a change.” Vitality Roasting plans to open a coffee shop in the space later this year. BCWB’s location in St. Paul, Roseville, and Fargo remain open.

Walleye legend Tavern on Grand is closing this June after near 35 years. Here’s the full story.

The North Loop’s self-serve taproom and fried chicken operation closed on January 31. Owner Andrew Valen told Eater that First Draft was no longer “viable” due the “shifting landscape” of Minneapolis. A January Instagram post expressed gratitude to regulars, friends, and customers in the North Loop. “Thank you for providing us the opportunity to provide a unique drinking and dining experience, and for supporting a concept that was rather foreign when we opened,” it reads.

Arepa Bar at Midtown Global Market

Chef Soleil Ramirez shut down her Midtown Global Market Venezuelan restaurant, Arepa Bar, in early February. Ramirez made the announcement on Facebook, citing concerns for the safety of her employees. (In a recent story, Twin Cities Business dug into perceptions of safety at MGM, and spoke with other vendors about their experiences at the market.) In March, Arepa Bar is partnering with Ramirez’s other restaurant, Crasqui, and transitioning to a catering business, offering Venezuelan dishes like ceviche, croquetas de yuca, polvorosa de pollo, and golfeados.