The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, November 2021

Where to Order Thanksgiving Dinner Around the Twin Cities

12 Stellar Spots for Lunch in the Twin Cities

A bright red bowl of borscht soup at Moscow on the Hill.
Beet-based borscht from Moscow on the Hill in Saint Paul.
Moscow on the Hill/Facebook

20 Must-Have Soups in the Twin Cities

Kick off soup season the right way with these lovely liquid options

by Ali Elabbady
Beet-based borscht from Moscow on the Hill in Saint Paul.
| Moscow on the Hill/Facebook
by Ali Elabbady

A piping hot bowl of soup is one of the best ways to combat even the chilliest of Midwest winters. Luckily, the Twin Cities is flush with plenty of places to find stellar soups filled with flavorful and hearty ingredients.

Whether it’s ramen, borscht, pho, wild rice gumbo, lentil soup, hearty stew, or lobster bisque calling, there’s a well-executed option around town for any kind of cuisine one’s craving with a spoon.

Here are 20 of the best Twin Cities soups to warm up to as the temperatures drop.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed in geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. African Deli

6930 Brooklyn Blvd #13
Brooklyn Center, MN 55429
(763) 561-0086
(763) 561-0086

Situated on Brooklyn Boulevard among its numerous car dealerships, this Brooklyn Park staple slings a popular pepper soup that acts as a fantastic starter or entree all in its own.

2. Toni’s African Deli

6408 Bass Lake Rd
Minneapolis, MN 55428
(763) 208-8199
(763) 208-8199
Visit Website

Toni’s African Deli brings Crystal a wonderful taste of Africa, and its Nigerian egusi soup thickened with ground melon seeds is enriching and delectable, served with a side of doughy fufu.

A photo of egusi soup at Toni’s African Deli.
Egusi with fufu at Toni’s African Deli.
Toni’s African Deli/Facebook

3. Filfillah Middle Eastern Restaurant

4301 Central Ave NE
Columbia Heights, MN 55421
(763) 781-2222
(763) 781-2222
Visit Website

The Central Avenue corridor packs many world flavors along the street, and while Filfillah may be known for its kabobs, sandwiches, and more, its terrific take on Egyptian lentil soup is creamy and fulfilling.

4. Tori 44 - Ramen

2203 N 44th Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 345-7078
(612) 345-7078
Visit Website

A great miso broth can help clear the nasal passages on a winter day, and Tori 44’s spicy spin comes with savory vegetables and noodles swimming inside.

5. Hazel's Northeast

2859 Johnson St NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 788-4778
(612) 788-4778
Visit Website

Located in Northeast Minneapolis, Hazel’s spot-on wild rice gumbo can take Minnesota taste buds on a quick trip to New Orleans.

6. Kramarczuk Sausage Company

215 E Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-3018
(612) 379-3018
Visit Website

Located in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis since the 1940s, this delicatessen isn’t just known for supplying sandwiches and sausages. Kramarczuk’s has a bevy of soups on its menu, but its mushroom soup pairs excellently with just about any sandwich or sausage.

7. Smack Shack

603 N Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 259-7288
(612) 259-7288
Visit Website

Located in the Warehouse district of Downtown Minneapolis, Smack Shack is an expert on all things lobster, especially when it comes to a delectable lobster bisque.

8. Zen Box Izakaya

602 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 332-3936
(612) 332-3936
Visit Website

A short distance from the Guthrie, Zen Box Izakaya is known for its many inventive twists on ramen. The tori tantanmen ramen hits the spot with its addition of Szechuan chili oil to give the right amount of kick.

9. Kimchi Tofu House

307 SE Oak St
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 331-1112
(612) 331-1112
Visit Website

There are many reliable places to eat on the University of Minnesota campus, but head to the East Bank area next to Huntington Bank stadium to find a bevy of stews at Kimchi Tofu House. Its spicy beef tofu stew is especially excellent.

10. Hoa Bien Restaurant

1105 University Ave W
St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 647-1011
(651) 647-1011
Visit Website

Located a stone’s throw away from Concordia University, Hoa Bien has the pho that will work the chill and cold out of any soul it serves.

11. Master Noodle (Saint Paul)

1337 University Ave W
St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 369-6688
(651) 369-6688
Visit Website

This Midway mainstay sends out an array of hearty dishes, and its Taiwanese tomato beef brisket soup made with homemade noodles makes for an especially filling feast.

12. Moscow on the Hill

371 Selby Ave
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 291-1236
(651) 291-1236
Visit Website

Moscow on the Hill is known for countless savory staples, however its Russian borscht is still one of the most talked-about soups in the Cities.

13. Meritage

410 St Peter St
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 222-5670
(651) 222-5670
Visit Website

Located in the heart of Downtown Saint Paul, Meritage is known for its takes on French cuisine and its recipe for French onion soup is both savory and satisfying.

14. The St. Paul Grill

350 N Market St
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-7455
(651) 224-7455
Visit Website

Located a short distance from the Science Museum, the iconic St. Paul Grill may be best known for its chops, but its cream of Minnesota wild rice soup will whet any appetite within range.

15. Ramen Kazama

3400 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 353-6160
(612) 353-6160
Visit Website

One of many great ramen spots in the Twin Cities, Ramen Kazama’s tori shio bowl is a chicken soup on steroids designed to nourish the soul and ease whatever ailment is on its way — especially when some chili oil is added.

16. Cafe Latte

850 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 224-5687
(651) 224-5687
Visit Website

Cafe Latte centers its menu around cakes, desserts, and cafeteria-styled lunches, but there’s a worthy soup selection, too. Its creamy tomato basil soup serves as an excellent accompaniment to whatever sandwich or salad is selected.

Soup and a sandwich at Cafe Latte.
Cafe Latte’s creamy tomato basil soup.
Cafe Latte/Trip Advisor

17. El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St
St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
Visit Website

El Burrito Mercado has no shortage of fantastic items on the menu, but its countless caldo specials, such as their caldo de res, deliver much needed warmth and nourishment.

18. Cecil's

651 Cleveland Ave S
St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0334
(651) 698-0334

In the Highland neighborhood of Saint Paul, Cecil’s is known for having all the meats, but it also serves a fantastic matzo ball soup that’s the talk of Saint Paul.

19. Wise Acre Eatery

5401 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-2577
(612) 354-2577
Visit Website

Tucked near Lake Nokomis, Wise Acre serves some of finest farm-to-fork fare around town. But their butternut squash soup, served with maple syrup and pepitas, arguably steals the show.

20. COV Edina

3155 Galleria
Edina, MN 55435
(952) 999-4011
(952) 999-4011
Visit Website

With two locations in Wayzata and Edina, COV’s bowl of clam chowder can warm the coldest of hearts no matter the weather.

