Share All sharing options for: 20 Must-Have Soups in the Twin Cities

Kick off soup season the right way with these lovely liquid options

Share All sharing options for: 20 Must-Have Soups in the Twin Cities

A piping hot bowl of soup is one of the best ways to combat even the chilliest of Midwest winters. Luckily, the Twin Cities is flush with plenty of places to find stellar soups filled with flavorful and hearty ingredients.

Whether it’s ramen, borscht, pho, wild rice gumbo, lentil soup, hearty stew, or lobster bisque calling, there’s a well-executed option around town for any kind of cuisine one’s craving with a spoon.

Here are 20 of the best Twin Cities soups to warm up to as the temperatures drop.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed in geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.