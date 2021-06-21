 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A hand holding a poppyseed bagel cut in half with chive blossom and radish cream cheese.
A bagel from Asa’s Bakery with chive blossom and radish cream cheese.
Asa’s Bakery

Where to Get a Great Bagel in the Twin Cities

From sesame to chocolate rye — and even bialys

by Yoshina Okamoto and Justine Jones Updated
A bagel from Asa’s Bakery with chive blossom and radish cream cheese.
| Asa’s Bakery
by Yoshina Okamoto and Justine Jones Updated

Is there anything more satisfying than a bagel? The subtle crunch of the outer crust; the doughy goodness encased inside, all smeared with silky cream cheese. Flawless in its simplest form yet equally as tasty when heaped with lox and veggies, bagels are one of the few truly perfect foods out there. Though Minneapolis and St. Paul are a little slim in the bagel department compared to your average East Coast city, the shops we do have are top-notch. Here are seven Twin Cities spots serving excellent bagels.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

St. Paul Bagelry

St. Paul Bagelry is a local favorite, known for its wide variety of bagels — everything from asiago to multi-grain honey — with just the right amount of chewiness. Keep it simple with a salt bagel or experiment with more complex flavors, like a sun-dried tomato bagel topped with olive pimento cream cheese. There are no wrong answers.

1702 Lexington Ave N, Roseville, MN 55113
An up-close photo of an everything bagel topped with poppy seeds, sesame seeds, and toasted garlic.
An everything bagel from St. Paul Bagelry.
St. Paul Bagelry

Cecil's

A St. Paul institution, Cecil’s Deli has been serving sandwiches, soups, and bagels since 1949. The bagel and egg sandwich is a breakfast combo that’s hard to beat: a toasty, buttery bagel sandwiching a fried egg and house-made pastrami topped with molten cheese.

651 Cleveland Ave S, St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0334
(651) 698-0334

Asa's Bakery

Artist-turned-baker Asa Diebolt opened his cozy bakery in 2019 after running as a farmer’s market stand for several years; he moved into a bigger space in the Nokomis neighborhood in 2022. Morning customers from across the Twin Cities flock to Asa’s for fresh New York-style bagels or bialys — the bagel’s roasted, onion-filled cousin — with a whole selection of smears and toppings, from whitefish to cream cheese mixed with chive blossoms and radishes.

5011 S 34th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
A bialy topped with purple radishes and cream cheese.
A bialy with radishes and cream cheese from Asa’s.
Asa’s Bakery

Mogi Bagel

Megan Berray-Larsen’s new pop-up is making a mark on the local bagel scene with outside-the-box flavors like honey rosemary, pesto, and cacio e pepe. For a sweeter bite, keep an eye out for rotating flavors like chocolate rye. Put in an order online for pick-up or delivery (Mogi doesn’t have a physical location at the moment) and note that these bagels sell out fast, so keep an eye on Instagram for new order dates.

Richfield, MN
An assortment of plain bagels on baking racks.
Golden bagels from Mogi Bagel.
Mogi Bagel

Cafe Ceres

Pastry chef Shawn McKenzie’s Turkist bagels — a.k.a. simit — have a unique twisted shape, and are coated with toasted sesame seeds. These bagels have a lighter, less chewy texture than your average New York-style bagel, and are lovely with a cool smear of labneh and za’atar.

3509 W 44th St, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Rise Bagel Co.

Set in the heart of the North Loop neighborhood, Rise has made a splash in the Twin Cities culinary scene by combining an old-fashioned approach to bagel making with organic ingredients. Grab a rosemary bagel with scallion cream cheese, or try something a little more adventurous, like the Artisan, which is loaded with bacon, havarti, rosemary Butter, and apple mustard. Rise has great vegan smears, too.

530 N 3rd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
A box of assorted bagels next to a small container of cream cheese on a table.
A schmear box from Rise Bagel.
Rise Bagel

Hark! Cafe

Hark! Cafe has achieved quite the feat in making a gluten-free bagel. And not just one, in fact: an array of plain, cinnamon raisin, and everything bagels, to balance the sweet with the savory. Order them by the four-pack for pick-up at the downtown cafe.

430 N 1st Ave Ste 150, Minneapolis, MN 55401
An everything bagel smeared with cream cheese on a black plate on a white background.
Hark’s bagels are gluten-free.
Hark! Cafe

