Where to Get a Great Bagel in the Twin Cities

Is there anything more satisfying than a bagel? The subtle crunch of the outer crust; the doughy goodness encased inside, all smeared with silky cream cheese. Flawless in its simplest form yet equally as tasty when heaped with lox and veggies, bagels are one of the few truly perfect foods out there. Though Minneapolis and St. Paul are a little slim in the bagel department compared to your average East Coast city, the shops we do have are top-notch. Here are seven Twin Cities spots serving excellent bagels.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.