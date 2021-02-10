 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Three quesabirria tacos with a side of consomé on a silver plate.
A trail of birria taco spots around Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The Washington Post via Getty Im

Where to Find Birria and Quesabirria Tacos Around the Twin Cities

It’s all about the consomé at these local restaurants

by Cinnamon Janzer, Lindsay Abraham, and Eater Staff Updated
A trail of birria taco spots around Minneapolis and St. Paul.
| The Washington Post via Getty Im
by Cinnamon Janzer, Lindsay Abraham, and Eater Staff Updated

From its origins in the Jalisco region of Mexico to its evolution in Tijuana, birria, a beloved Mexican dish, has become a food sensation in the United States in the past decade or so. Birria takes many forms: There’s birria de caldo, a meaty stew traditionally served for celebratory occasions, made with an adobo chile-based broth and goat or other meat. Birria tacos, which convert the stew into taco form, are served with a side of rich consomé for dipping, and quesabirria is a Tijuana-rooted taco variant with added cheese, fried on a flat-top grill. Raw diced onion and finely chopped cilantro adorn the shredded meat. For birria and quesabirria in the Twin Cities, check out these 16 spots.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Martha’s Food Garage

Located inside the Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center on St. Paul’s Eastside, Martha’s Food Garage offers a a Jalisco-style, birria-focused menu for takeout only. The menu has not only birria tacos but also birria tortas, quesadillas, and birria-style ramen. Martha’s is only available on Sundays and accepts cash, so plan accordingly.

788 E 7th St, St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 395-7145
(651) 395-7145
A plate of birria tacos and consomé, and a cup of birria ramen on the side.
Martha’s also offers birria ramen.
Martha’s Food Garage

El Burrito Mercado

This West Side family-owned Mexican market and restaurant offers a huge selection of items for takeout or delivery, including quesabirria tacos served with green salsa and consomé.

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
Birria tacos with salsa verde on a white plate beside a small bowl of consomé.
Birria tacos with salsa verde.
El Burrito Mercado

Taco N Madre Taqueria Y Cevicheria

Slow cooked to perfection, Taco n Madre’s birria de res is modestly outfitted with onion, cilantro, and jalapeños. It serves birria tacos too, of course.

63 Winifred St W, St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 340-4614
(651) 340-4614

Taco Libre

Taco Libre has three metro locations in West St. Paul, Oakdale, and Edina. Don’t overlook the quesabirria tacos. You’ll get three beef and cheese tacos with onions and cilantro, served with cup of consomé.

1221 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118
(651) 444-8820
(651) 444-8820
A number of birria tacos on a flat top grill.
Birria tacos on the flat top.
Taco Libre

Los Ocampo Restaurant & Bar

There’s more than one way to get birria at Los Ocampos. There’s the traditional beef taco style that can be ordered individually or as a set of three. There’s the quesabirria sincronizada, a whopping 13” flour tortilla that’s grilled and cut into wedges. Finally, there’s the caldo de birria soup that comes with five corn tortillas.

615 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55103
(651) 340-5311
(651) 340-5311

Homi Restaurant

This Mexican restaurant located on University Avenue in Frogtown is family-owned and operated. These tacos de birria — or what Homi calls “wet tacos” — are served with chopped onion, cilantro, lime, and a side of consomé.

864 University Ave W, St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 222-0655
(651) 222-0655

El Tacotorro

This food truck is typically found along East Minnehaha Avenue at 18th Street South, but can be rented for everything from graduations to weddings. Come for the birria, stay for the classic gordita and torta options alongside twists like the Mexi Salad Bowl complete with sour cream avocado dressing.

1800 E Minnehaha Pkwy, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 800-2176
(612) 800-2176

Taqueria y Birrieria Las Cuatro Milpas

A giant green awning that reads “make tacos not walls” marks the exterior of this East Lake Street taqueria by chef Hector Hernandez. For crispy, gooey quesabirria, go for the the taco dorado birria con queso and be sure to add one of the many aguas frescas. Order five tacos and get a side of consomé free.

1526 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 834-8814
(612) 834-8814

Taco Taxi

This East Lake Street spot is owned by brothers Carlos and Hector Lopez, who hail from the Jalisico region of Mexico. They offer a steaming birria de caldo — or order tacos with choice of meat topped with chopped onion and cilantro and a side of fiery consomé.

1511 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-3293
(612) 722-3293

Iconos Gastro Cantina

Self-described as offering superlative Latino cuisine, Iconos Gastro Cantina’s beef birria tacos come with grilled Oaxaca cheese and salsa verde.

2937 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 824-0800
(612) 824-0800

Sooki & Mimi

These mushroom birria tacos, dripping with chihuahua cheese, are one of the most stunning items on Sooki and Mimi’s menu — and that’s saying a lot for this well-decorated spot by chef Ann Kim, which also happens to serve totchos unlike any other.

1432 W 31st St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 540-2554
(612) 540-2554

LA BODEGA TACO BAR #3

Tacos, of course, are the backbone of the menu at La Bodega’s new Uptown restaurant — the quesabirria tacos are stuffed with ample shredded beef and cheese. But one of the most popular dishes is actually the birria ramen, which pairs fiery beef birria broth with springy ramen noodles, all topped with diced onions and cilantro and served in a noodle cup.

2829 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 434-6539
(612) 434-6539
A birria taco being dipped into consomé.
Birria tacos at Uptown’s newest Mexican restaurant.
La Bodega Taco Bar

Nico's Taco and Tequila Bar

While most places go the beef route, Nico’s birria tacos are made with lamb in the traditional 

Michoacán style. Go big and order the birria as a quesadilla.

2516 Hennepin Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 345-7688
(612) 345-7688

Oro by Nixta Tortilleria

Located in Northeast, chef Gustavo Romero and his team are making tortillas using nixtamalization, a process of soaking heirloom Mexican corn in an alkaline solution to loosen the outer hull. The multicolored corn tortillas are used to make quesabirria from Peterson Farm beef, jardin, cactus salad, and comsome.

1222 NE 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Barroco Latin Cuisine

Barroco’s birria comes on corn tortillas with a cheese twist: mozzarella. Other notable dishes include two types of mocajetes and both black and green aguachiles.

2405 Central Ave N E, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(651) 217-8347
(651) 217-8347

Village Pub

St. Anthony’s Village Pub has a long-running non-menu special that has stuck around due to its popularity, thanks largely to social media. The pub’s take on birria tacos is a little less traditional — it’s made with melted jack cheese on the corn tortillas and slow cooked beef, served with chopped onions, cilantro and a side of broth.

2720 County Rd 88, St Anthony, MN 55418
(612) 788-9680
(612) 788-9680

