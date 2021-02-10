Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Birria and Quesabirria Tacos Around the Twin Cities

From its origins in the Jalisco region of Mexico to its evolution in Tijuana, birria, a beloved Mexican dish, has become a food sensation in the United States in the past decade or so. Birria takes many forms: There’s birria de caldo, a meaty stew traditionally served for celebratory occasions, made with an adobo chile-based broth and goat or other meat. Birria tacos, which convert the stew into taco form, are served with a side of rich consomé for dipping, and quesabirria is a Tijuana-rooted taco variant with added cheese, fried on a flat-top grill. Raw diced onion and finely chopped cilantro adorn the shredded meat. For birria and quesabirria in the Twin Cities, check out these 16 spots.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.