The Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, March 2024

The Hottest New Brunches in the Twin Cities Right Now

15 Decadent Doughnut Spots in the Twin Cities

A white plate with an omelet covered in a creamy white sauce next to slices of toast.
A Saint Dinette omelet.
Saint Dinette

20 Essential Brunches in the Twin Cities

Dim sum, French omelets, and sugar-dusted beignets at the Cities’ enduring brunch restaurants

by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated
A Saint Dinette omelet.
| Saint Dinette
by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated

Below are some of the Cities’ most essential brunches, from dim sum feasts to Mexican buffets to classic steak-eggs-and-hashbrowns spreads. While this map highlights longstanding brunch spots that have stood the test of time, our brunch heatmap covers exciting new brunches on the scene. Our breakfast map highlights restaurants that open earlier in the morning, though of course many of these also serve brunch — so if you don’t find a perfect fit here, give that a peek. Here are 20 of the most essential brunches in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Tongue in Cheek

East St. Paul’s Tongue in Cheek nails the balance between casual and elevated, offering brunch entrees like braised pork Benedict, smoked salmon with eggs, and sugar-dusted Belgian waffles with thoughtful flourishes. Brunch cocktails — think espresso martinis with Irish cream; screwdrivers with a creamy egg foam — are a must here.

989 Payne Ave (Jenks), Saint Paul, MN 55130
The Buttered Tin

The second its doors opened in St. Paul’s Lowertown, the Buttered Tin became a local favorite for laid-back weekend brunches. Here, old-school brunch favorites are given new life: Try a Benedict made with Lake Superior walleye, banana foster French Toast, or a smothered breakfast burrito. The Buttered Tin also serves boozy brunch drinks, like Irish cream cold press, mimosas, and a sparkling rose, keeping things casual and comfy with counter service.

237 7th St E (Wacouta), Saint Paul, MN 55101
A selection of pastries and sweets in glass dishes on a counter, with restaurant workers in the background.
Pastries at the Buttered Tin.
Katie Cannon

Saint Dinette

Chef Tim Niver’s Saint Dinette channels France’s bistros; Spain’s tavernas; and Italy’s trattorias — those essential neighborhood restaurants with fresh, simple food and an unshakeable sense of place. For brunch, this downtown St. Paul spot keeps things classic with delicate mushroom duxelles omelets, French toast with orange and honey butter, poutine, and Caesars. Order beignets for the table.

261 5th St E (at Wall Street), Saint Paul, MN 55101
A white plate with an omelet covered in a creamy white sauce next to slices of toast.
Saint Dinette’s omelet.
Saint Dinette

Hope Breakfast Bar

Hope Breakfast Bar has a buzzy, Instagrammable vibe on busy weekend mornings. This spot specializes in over-the-top breakfast food like banana churro waffles, German chocolate pancakes, and biscuits smothered with chili and topped with eggs. It also offers an impressive lineup of creative espresso drinks and breakfast cocktails — favorites include banana milk coffee, peach and rose punch, and espresso martinis. (A note for suburbanites: Hope Breakfast Bar also has a second location in St. Louis Park and Eagan, with more to come in Edina and Woodbury.)

1 Leech St, Saint Paul, MN 55102
Two hands with a bright yellow manicure holds a white plate with a toasty colored pancake drenched in macerated cherries and a dark, sticky syrup
Pancakes at Hope.
Hope Breakfast Bar

Mandarin Kitchen

Find one of the Cities’ best dim sum brunches at Mandarin Kitchen in Bloomington, tucked into a strip mall on Lyndale Avenue. On weekends, this spot is packed with families, and the line often wraps out the door. Build your brunch off the voluminous menu: Start with small dishes like pan-fried turnip cakes, and add pillowy steamed chicken buns, crispy egg custards, and steamed pork dumplings. At peak meal times, small parties of diners can expect to share tables, but the arrangement only adds to Mandarin Kitchen’s bustling, convivial atmosphere.

8766 Lyndale Ave S (at 86th St W), Minneapolis, MN 55420
A person using chopsticks to grab one of three pan-fried chive dumplings on a plate.
Pan-fried chive dumplings from Mandarin Kitchen.
Mandarin Kitchen

Heather's

Heather’s brunch specials can’t be missed. These change regularly (check Instagram for the latest) but expect dishes like pineapple upside-down pancakes, croque-madames, and carnitas Bendicts, served alongside brunch classics like egg sandwiches and crepes. Cap off brunch with a stroll around nearby Lake Nokomis, and grab a noodle salad from the little deli counter on the way out.

5201 Chicago Ave (E 52nd street), Minneapolis, MN 55417
St Genevieve

This focused and elegant French bistro serves an especially delicate omelet du jour. Beyond it, try the wild mushroom and brie crepe, or the shakshouka en cocotte with bacon and harissa — an order of beignets is a must at St. Gen’s. Excellent Vietnamese coffee, mimosas, and Bloody Marys are also on offer. Make a reservation ahead of time if you can.

5003 Bryant Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN
A platter of oysters on ice.
Oysters at St. Gen’s.
St. Genevieve

Martina

Chef Dani del Prado’s enduring Linden Hills restaurant Martina offers a savory-leaning brunch menu with notable Argentinian influences: thinkn empanadas; choripan with mozzarella and chimichurri; salsa verde-drizzled smoked salmon bagels; and bavette and eggs served with potato churros are a few highlights. Start brunch with a platter of oysters and end it with a chocolate croissant.

4312 Upton Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410
Victor's 1959 Cafe

This classic south Minneapolis restaurant has been serving Cuban favorites and classics for more than 20 years. Order the Basque stew — eggs with a Creole stew of Spanish chorizo, ham, and vegetables — or the slow-cooked ropa vieja with eggs and plantains, fit for a true brunch feast. Victor’s has a great coffee menu, too: Try a cafe con leche sweetened with a house sugar paste, and pick it up at the little sliding glass window out front.

3756 Grand Ave S (West 38th St), Minneapolis, MN 55409
Hola Arepa

This sunny south Minneapolis spot offers one of the best brunches in town. Arepas stuffed with chimichurri chicken, Argentinian steak and eggs, or Cuban ham are best paired with sides like crispy yuca hash, sweet corn pancakes with blueberry compote, and mango chia seed pudding. Brunch cocktails like chipotle Bloody Marys and mimosas are also available, as are a number of nonalcoholic cocktails.

3501 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN
A white dish with a large arepa stuffed with shredded beef and pickled onions on a wooden table.
Arepas for brunch.
Hola Arepa

Reverie

Reverie, one of the Cities’ finest vegan restaurants, serves a great brunch. Swing by this casual, sunny Powderhorn spot for breakfast burritos stuffed with coconut achiote beans; vegan Benedicts served with biscuits and rooibos tomato jam; and French toast topped with mango jerk sauce and a dollop of coconut-lime creme fraiche. Round out the meal with an order of dark chocolate beignets, which suffer nothing for their lack of butter.

1517 E 35th St (Bloomington st), Minneapolis, MN 55407

Mama Sheila's

True, Mama Sheila’s doesn’t open til noon, but if you’re willing to wait for a later brunch, this soul food buffet is hard to beat. Load up on barbecue chicken and meatloaf with sides like mac and cheese, candied yams, cabbage, jerk spaghetti, and red beans and rice, and end the meal on a sweet note with a slice of strawberry shortcake.

3744 Bloomington Avenue, MN 55407
Standish Cafe

It’s easy to love Standish Cafe, which whips up brunch staples like biscuits and gravy, corned beef hash, and buttermilk short stacks (served with real maple syrup, of course) weekend in and weekend out. With a casual, neighborhoody feel, this cafe puts an emphasis on eggs, offering omelets made with uncaged and pasture-raised eggs. Sweet treats like pull-apart monkey bread and aebleskivers (fluffy Danish pancake balls) balance the savory dishes.

2403 E 38th St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
The Copper Hen Cakery & Kitchen

The Copper Hen, Eat Street’s bustling brunch spot, answers the eternal sweet-or-savory brunch dilemma by pairing its farmhouse-style breakfast dishes (think braised short ribs with poached egg; pork belly skillets; biscuits and gravy) with a la carte sides like sticky rolls, buttermilk pancakes, and beautifully dense, inch-thick bread pudding French toast. Brunch cocktails include the usual Bloodys and mimosas, plus Irish coffee and gin-spiked cider.

2515 Nicollet Ave (E 25th St), Minneapolis, MN 55404
A hand holding a white plate with a BLT on it against wallpaper that is blue and white.
Be sure to make a reservation during peak hours.
The Copper Hen

Hell's Kitchen

Employee-owned since 2020, this quirky downtown Minneapolis icon serves brunch favorites like dense sausage bread made with dates and black currants; and walleye hash and eggs, an infamous lemon ricotta pancakes. The gothic basement vibe makes mornings spent in Hell worthwhile. Make a reservation ahead of time if you can, and on your way out, pop into Angel Food Bakery upstairs for a to-go bag of donuts.

80 S 9th St, Minneapolis, MN
A round white dish with a stack of golden pancakes topped with berries and powdered sugar.
Lemon ricotta pancakes at Hell’s Kitchen.
Hell’s Kitchen

Stepchld

Chef Kamal Mohamed’s brunch is much like his dinner menu at Stepchld in Northeast Minneapolis: fun but focused; delightfully off-kilter. Sweet potato fritters — crispy on the outside, sweet and soft as a cloud on the inside, served with a tangy smear of ricotta — are a perfect preamble to entrees like blueberry ricotta pancakes, pork belly with ginger coconut rice, and Ethiopian birria tacos. Mimosas (classic, mixed berry, or turmeric) are served by the glass.

24 University Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
A long narrow black dish with five round sweet potato fritters over ricotta cheese.
Sweet potato fritters in tangy ricotta.
Stepchld

Lush

Lush is the Cities’ go-to venue for drag brunches. Saturday brunches, which kick off at 11 a.m. are all ages — keep an eye on Lush’s calendar for special events, too. Brunch here features breakfast tacos, pancakes with honey butter, egg sandwiches, breakfast poutine, and other dishes, plus crumbly biscuits from Betty and Earl’s and bottomless mimosas.

990 Central Ave NE (Spring St), Minneapolis, MN 55413
Maya Cuisine

A local favorite for tacos and chile relleno tortas, Maya Cuisine in Northeast offers a brunch buffet every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet varies week to week, but expect classics like tamales, mole dishes, and pozole, plus pancakes, French toast, and desserts. (Recent specials include shrimp fajitas, buttered codfish, and sopa de mariscos.) Maya Cuisine’s buffet returned from its pandemic hiatus after an outpouring of support from customers — reservations in advance are recommended.

1840 Central Ave NE (18th Street), Minneapolis, MN 55418
Chimborazo

Chimborazo, a Northeast staple, serves Ecuadorian classics. Starchy dishes like llapingachos (cheese-filled potato pancakes, served with a rich peanut sauce) and empanadas de queso — stuffed with queso fresco and dusted with powdered sugar — are great brunch picks. Don’t skip the chicha morada, a purple Peruvian drink made from dried corn.

2851 Central Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
A plate of eggs, rice, potato pancakes, veggies, and beans.
Llapingachos for brunch.
Chimborazo

Hazel's Northeast

Hazel’s, one of Northeast Minneapolis’s most popular brunch spots, offers a relaxed atmosphere and a reliably good menu of breakfast classics. Egg dishes, chicken-fried steak, and brisket hash are all great bets, but the pancakes, French toast, and waffles are the standouts here. Try them savory — stuffed with ham, smoked bacon, and cheese — or sweet, drizzled with caramel sauce and topped with bananas and pecans. Reservations are a wise move, as Hazel’s gets quite busy on the weekend.

2859 Johnson St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418
A white plate with a round waffle topped with berries and a dollop of whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar.
Waffles at Hazel’s.
Hazel’s Northeast

