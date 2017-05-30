20 Essential Brunches in the Twin Cities

Below are some of the Cities’ most essential brunches, from dim sum feasts to Mexican buffets to classic steak-eggs-and-hashbrowns spreads. While this map highlights longstanding brunch spots that have stood the test of time, our brunch heatmap covers exciting new brunches on the scene. Our breakfast map highlights restaurants that open earlier in the morning, though of course many of these also serve brunch — so if you don’t find a perfect fit here, give that a peek. Here are 20 of the most essential brunches in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.