These 16 Twin Cities Grocery Stores Have Really Great Cafes Inside Them

The Twin Cities are full of great indoor markets and grocery stores, many of which are essential shopping spots for immigrant communities in Minneapolis and St. Paul and the surrounding suburbs. These are ideal places to stock up on canned lychee, imported cookies, or fresh butcher cuts and then sit down for a hot meal. From silken hummus to freshly pressed tofu, killer mohinga to unlimited banchan, here are the best places to shop and dine in the Twin Cities.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.