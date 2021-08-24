10 Standout Chinese Restaurants in the Twin Cities

In 2022, the Twin Cities bid farewell to some cornerstone Chinese restaurants: David Fong’s closed in August after 64 years in Bloomington, Asia Chow Mein announced the end of a 50-year era on Central Avenue, and Keefer Court, a Minneapolis icon of handmade mooncakes and Hong Kong-style egg tarts, decided to take a bow. (Keefer Court is open through December 31, so go grab a final sesame ball if you can.) But there are still plenty of excellent Chinese restaurants around the Twin Cities, from dim sum institutions like Mandarin Kitchen to beloved Cantonese staples like Shuang Cheng. If you’re on the hunt for hand-pulled noodles or Anhui-style braised whole walleye, look no further than these Chinese restaurants around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.