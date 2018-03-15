10 Classic Italian Red-Sauce Restaurants in the Twin Cities

The Twin Cities are home to a host of great Italian restaurants, including upscale and fusion spots in the North Loop and wine-focused restaurants in south Minneapolis. But the true heart of the Cities’ Italian cuisine lies in St. Paul, where Italian immigrants built a thriving Little Italy on the Upper Levee in the early 19th century. Flooding forced families out of the area in the 1950s, but many long-held family businesses and restaurants still persist today. Here’s where to find a plate of meatballs drowned in a tangy marinara sauce, a hearty slice of lasagna, or a thin-crust pizza topped with a bubbly, gooey blanket of mozzarella.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.