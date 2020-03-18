Share All sharing options for: Great Restaurants for Takeout and Delivery in the Twin Cities

There’s no shortage of Twin Cities restaurants offering great takeout, but it’s hard to know what to order for a crowd, whether you’re hosting an Oscars night or a game-day watch party. These spots can handle big orders — they dish up platters of pastrami subs, boxes of crackly, charred pizza, trays of barbecue and fried chicken, and all the makings for a DIY taco meal. Check out these great options for takeout and delivery in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.