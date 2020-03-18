 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Eat on Minneapolis’s Eat Street Corridor

38 Essential Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul

The 15 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, January 2023

More in Twin Cities See more maps
A tower of fried chicken wings on a white plate.
Hot chicken from Revival.
Joy Summers

Great Restaurants for Takeout and Delivery in the Twin Cities

Feed a crowd with fried chicken, pizza, and pastrami subs from these Twin Cities restaurants

by Justine Jones Updated
View as Map
Hot chicken from Revival.
| Joy Summers
by Justine Jones Updated

There’s no shortage of Twin Cities restaurants offering great takeout, but it’s hard to know what to order for a crowd, whether you’re hosting an Oscars night or a game-day watch party. These spots can handle big orders — they dish up platters of pastrami subs, boxes of crackly, charred pizza, trays of barbecue and fried chicken, and all the makings for a DIY taco meal. Check out these great options for takeout and delivery in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Read More

Pollo Campero St Paul

Copy Link

This national chicken chain flies a little under the radar, but Pollo Campero has a devoted local following at its only Twin Cities outpost on Robert Street. This hand-breaded chicken isn’t officially “hot,” but it has a subtle heat. Take home a whole family meal with sides like corn salad and mashed potatoes, or for an even bigger group, go the catering route and get whole trays of chicken, rice, and roasted corn.

1572 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118
(651) 306-2091
(651) 306-2091

El Burrito Mercado

Copy Link

El Burrito Mercado’s deli is stocked with bags of fresh tamales, quart containers of barbacoa and chicken tinga, and salsas. Grab a few packs of corn tortillas for a DIY taco meal, and don’t forget to stop by the pastry case for sweet manzana empanadas, fluffy conchas, and muffins.

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
Two tacos with crispy fried shells filled with meat and avocado and salsa sit on a white plate next to a bowl of orange consomé.
Grab supplies for a DIY taco meal at El Burrito Mercado.
El Burrito Mercado

Also featured in:

Afro Deli & Grill: St. Paul

Copy Link

Afro Deli is a takeout mainstay for yassa chicken, chapati wraps, and Somali steak sandwiches. For an especially big group, place a catering order in advance for trays of falafel gyros, chicken curry with rice, or the finger food sampler. Sambusas, sweet plantains, and coconut shrimp make for great game-day snacks.

5 W 7th Pl, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 888-2168
(651) 888-2168

Also featured in:

Sammy’s Avenue Eatery

Copy Link

Sammy’s sandwich platter trays, loaded with turkey, pastrami, and chicken subs and wraps, serve 15 to 20 people. Supplement them with chicken salad, classic green salad, or a vat of steaming chicken chili. Sammy’s even offers whole pies, cakes, and hot cocoa totes to feed a crowd with a sweet tooth.

1101 W Broadway Ave #1, Minneapolis, MN 55411
(612) 767-6278
(612) 767-6278
Two subs with bacon, turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato in buns on a a green and white checkered paper.
Subs from Sammy’s Avenue Eatery. 
Sammy’s Avenue Eatery

Also featured in:

SOUL BOWL

Copy Link

Soul Bowl’s soul food menu is a North Loop favorite, and the restaurant takes orders for big groups, too. Pair sides like jalapeno cornbread and creamy mac and cheese with mesquite pineapple-smoked salmon and jerk chicken, and don’t forget peach cobbler and sweet potato pie. Place an order in advance.

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 567-7044
(612) 567-7044

Also featured in:

Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

Copy Link

Black Sheep was the first restaurant to introduce coal-fired pizza to the Twin Cities. More than a decade later, it’s a local staple for crackly, delicately charred slices. Pair a simple cheese pizza with a hearty meatball, ricotta, and garlic combination, or a bacon pizza topped with thin-sliced golden pineapple rounds.

2550 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 886-1233
(612) 886-1233

Also featured in:

Rainbow Chinese Restaurant

Copy Link

Rainbow Chinese has been churning out excellent Chinese-American fare on Eat Street since the late 1980s. At the moment, chef Tammy Wong is only doing takeout — put in an order for handmade fried chicken dumplings, sauteed green beans, and savory ma po tofu, simmered with Szechuan peppercorn.

2739 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 870-7084
(612) 870-7084

Revival MPLS

Copy Link

In 2022, Revival co-owners Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer combined Revival Smoked Meats, their Carolina-style barbecue operation, with their fried chicken menu on Nicollet Avenue. The Southern-style offerings range from Tennessee hot half-bird, its fatty skin expertly crisped, to classic brisket and pork shoulder. Don’t forget to add a whole banana cream pie.

4537 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 236-4101
(612) 236-4101
White dishes of fried chicken, biscuits, and other foot on a dark wooden table against a background of floral yellow wallpaper.
A spread from Revival.
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

Also featured in:

Red Wagon Pizza Company

Copy Link

Another pizza standout in south Minneapolis, Red Wagon is a crowd-pleaser. Pair a mild margherita with a bolder choice like the saucy Detroit-style pizza or the banh mi pizza, loaded with soy-glazed pork, pickled veggies, and Sriracha aioli. Red Wagon has great sides too, like the fire-roasted veggies and panzanella salad.

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 259-7147
(612) 259-7147

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Pollo Campero St Paul

1572 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118

This national chicken chain flies a little under the radar, but Pollo Campero has a devoted local following at its only Twin Cities outpost on Robert Street. This hand-breaded chicken isn’t officially “hot,” but it has a subtle heat. Take home a whole family meal with sides like corn salad and mashed potatoes, or for an even bigger group, go the catering route and get whole trays of chicken, rice, and roasted corn.

1572 S Robert St, West St Paul, MN 55118
(651) 306-2091
(651) 306-2091

El Burrito Mercado

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107

El Burrito Mercado’s deli is stocked with bags of fresh tamales, quart containers of barbacoa and chicken tinga, and salsas. Grab a few packs of corn tortillas for a DIY taco meal, and don’t forget to stop by the pastry case for sweet manzana empanadas, fluffy conchas, and muffins.

175 Cesar Chavez St, St Paul, MN 55107
(651) 227-2192
(651) 227-2192
Two tacos with crispy fried shells filled with meat and avocado and salsa sit on a white plate next to a bowl of orange consomé.
Grab supplies for a DIY taco meal at El Burrito Mercado.
El Burrito Mercado

Afro Deli & Grill: St. Paul

5 W 7th Pl, St Paul, MN 55102

Afro Deli is a takeout mainstay for yassa chicken, chapati wraps, and Somali steak sandwiches. For an especially big group, place a catering order in advance for trays of falafel gyros, chicken curry with rice, or the finger food sampler. Sambusas, sweet plantains, and coconut shrimp make for great game-day snacks.

5 W 7th Pl, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 888-2168
(651) 888-2168

Sammy’s Avenue Eatery

1101 W Broadway Ave #1, Minneapolis, MN 55411

Sammy’s sandwich platter trays, loaded with turkey, pastrami, and chicken subs and wraps, serve 15 to 20 people. Supplement them with chicken salad, classic green salad, or a vat of steaming chicken chili. Sammy’s even offers whole pies, cakes, and hot cocoa totes to feed a crowd with a sweet tooth.

1101 W Broadway Ave #1, Minneapolis, MN 55411
(612) 767-6278
(612) 767-6278
Two subs with bacon, turkey, provolone, lettuce and tomato in buns on a a green and white checkered paper.
Subs from Sammy’s Avenue Eatery. 
Sammy’s Avenue Eatery

SOUL BOWL

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Soul Bowl’s soul food menu is a North Loop favorite, and the restaurant takes orders for big groups, too. Pair sides like jalapeno cornbread and creamy mac and cheese with mesquite pineapple-smoked salmon and jerk chicken, and don’t forget peach cobbler and sweet potato pie. Place an order in advance.

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 567-7044
(612) 567-7044

Black Sheep Coal Fired Pizza

2550 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Black Sheep was the first restaurant to introduce coal-fired pizza to the Twin Cities. More than a decade later, it’s a local staple for crackly, delicately charred slices. Pair a simple cheese pizza with a hearty meatball, ricotta, and garlic combination, or a bacon pizza topped with thin-sliced golden pineapple rounds.

2550 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 886-1233
(612) 886-1233

Rainbow Chinese Restaurant

2739 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Rainbow Chinese has been churning out excellent Chinese-American fare on Eat Street since the late 1980s. At the moment, chef Tammy Wong is only doing takeout — put in an order for handmade fried chicken dumplings, sauteed green beans, and savory ma po tofu, simmered with Szechuan peppercorn.

2739 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 870-7084
(612) 870-7084

Revival MPLS

4537 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419

In 2022, Revival co-owners Nick Rancone and chef Thomas Boemer combined Revival Smoked Meats, their Carolina-style barbecue operation, with their fried chicken menu on Nicollet Avenue. The Southern-style offerings range from Tennessee hot half-bird, its fatty skin expertly crisped, to classic brisket and pork shoulder. Don’t forget to add a whole banana cream pie.

4537 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 236-4101
(612) 236-4101
White dishes of fried chicken, biscuits, and other foot on a dark wooden table against a background of floral yellow wallpaper.
A spread from Revival.
Katie Cannon/Eater Twin Cities

Red Wagon Pizza Company

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Another pizza standout in south Minneapolis, Red Wagon is a crowd-pleaser. Pair a mild margherita with a bolder choice like the saucy Detroit-style pizza or the banh mi pizza, loaded with soy-glazed pork, pickled veggies, and Sriracha aioli. Red Wagon has great sides too, like the fire-roasted veggies and panzanella salad.

5416 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 259-7147
(612) 259-7147

Related Maps