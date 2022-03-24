9 Essential Twin Cities Sushi Restaurants

Elevated by relative newcomers Kado No Mise and Billy Sushi in Minneapolis’s North Loop, the Twin Cities’ sushi scene is a testament that even landlocked cities have much to offer in the realm of sashimi, maki, and uramaki. Sushi choices here are diverse: grab petite nigiri plates off a sushi conveyor belt in downtown Minneapolis, pair a yellowtail roll with savory Tibetan momos, or try oshizushi, a type of sushi that’s pressed in horizontal layers like a cake. Here are some stellar sushi restaurants to sample around the Twin Cities.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.