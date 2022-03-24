 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Essential Twin Cities Brunches

13 Twin Cities Restaurants With Incredible Vegan and Vegetarian Options

9 Classic Twin Cities Irish Bars

Sushi Set nigiri sashimi and sushi rolls in ceramic serving plate with salad over grey concrete background.
Essential sushi restaurants around the Twin Cities.
Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

9 Essential Twin Cities Sushi Restaurants

Sushi trains, delicate sashimi, and Japanese whiskey pours around the Cities

by Justine Jones and Eater Staff
View as Map
Essential sushi restaurants around the Twin Cities.
| Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
by Justine Jones and Eater Staff

Elevated by relative newcomers Kado No Mise and Billy Sushi in Minneapolis’s North Loop, the Twin Cities’ sushi scene is a testament that even landlocked cities have much to offer in the realm of sashimi, maki, and uramaki. Sushi choices here are diverse: grab petite nigiri plates off a sushi conveyor belt in downtown Minneapolis, pair a yellowtail roll with savory Tibetan momos, or try oshizushi, a type of sushi that’s pressed in horizontal layers like a cake. Here are some stellar sushi restaurants to sample around the Twin Cities.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. AMA Sushi

Copy Link
5033 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(952) 920-1547
(952) 920-1547
Visit Website

Sister restaurant of Momo Sushi, Ama is one of the most exciting new restaurants to open in the Twin Cities in the past year. A Tibetan and Japanese fusion restaurant, its menu pairs savory beef and vegetarian momos with sushi and sashimi a la carte, plus chef’s specialty rolls. Try the Lungta roll, made with spicy salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and tobiko — its colors are an homage to Tibetan prayer flags. (Another unique favorite is the crazy monkey roll, made with fried banana and cream cheese.) Ama also sells a curated list of sakes at its Edina location on France Avenue.

Also Featured in:

2. Wakame Sushi & Asian Bistro

Copy Link
3070 Excelsior Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(612) 886-2484
(612) 886-2484
Visit Website

This sushi restaurant near the western shore of Bde Maka Ska has an extensive menu of two-piece nigiri, from classics like yellowtail and Big Eye tuna to smelt roe, quail egg, and sea urchin. Rolls are offered at affordable price points, mostly in the $5 to $10 range; Wakame also hosts a happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — enjoy sake, beer, and house wine on their patio for under $5. If you’re not settled on a sushi-only dinner, the menu features Thai noodle and rice dishes among other entrees.

Four pieces of sushi on a white plate topped with slices of avocado and black and red roe.
Sushi from Wakame.
Wake Sushi & Bistro

3. Origami Restaurant

Copy Link
1354 Lagoon Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 223-8666
(612) 223-8666
Visit Website

Origami is a Twin Cities sushi staple in the heart of Uptown, the winner of many reader’s choice awards in local magazines. It’s known for its comprehensive sake and Japanese whiskey list — try a pour of Hibiki Harmony or Tenjaku. For sushi, the restaurant has separate menus for sashimi and rolls: favorites are their hosomaki (thin rolls) and futomaki (fat rolls). Try the “black widow,” made with fried soft shell crab. Origami has a shaded patio that’s removed from the heavy traffic on Lagoon Avenue and Hennepin Avenue — an excellent respite for outdoor dining in the summer. (Or get takeout and walk to Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd avenue beach for a picnic.)

Six pieces of urumaki sushi on a white plate. The sushi has crab meat, salmon and avocado on top, and white rice on the outside.
An urumaki roll from Origami Restaurant.
Origami Restaurant

Also Featured in:

4. Sushi Train

Copy Link
1200 Nicollet Mall Suite C3
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 259-8488
(612) 259-8488
Visit Website

Sushi Train is the first conveyor belt sushi restaurant to have opened in the Twin Cities, bringing the Osaka invention to Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. The restaurant is designed to resemble a subway station, with tiling and understated decor — the conveyor belt winds its way through two rows of booths. Sushi Train is a great option for sampling a variety of sushi pieces: plates are color-coded and marked with prices ranging from $1.95 to $5.50. The full menu also offers classic rolls and other dishes like poke.

Also Featured in:

5. Billy Sushi ビリー寿司

Copy Link
116 N 1st Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 886-1783
(612) 886-1783
Visit Website

Billy Sushi, a relative newcomer to the Twin Cities’ sushi scene, has a magnetic, larger-than-life presence in Minneapolis’s North Loop. Grab a seat at the long sushi bar (which is busy most evenings, fair warning) or make a reservation for a table in the 130-seat dining area. The restaurant runs a bit pricier than most spots on this list — specialty maki rolls land in the $19 to $35 range, and two pieces of nigiri run $6 to $18 — but it’s known for creative rolls made with fatty cuts of fish, generous hunks of sashimi, and flourishes like walu and unagi topped with a 24-karat gold sheet.

A restaurants space with high ceilings, bottles of sake stacked in glass cases on the walls, wood floors, wooden tables and black chairs, and a long bar on the right side.
Billy Sushi in Minneapolis’s North Loop.
Billy Sushi

Also Featured in:

6. Kado no Mise

Copy Link
33 N 1st Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 338-1515
(612) 338-1515
Visit Website

Kado No Mise is one-fourth of an elegant Japanese dining experience at its North First Avenue location: its sister components are Kaiseki Furukawa, which highlights Japanese cooking that’s rooted in 16th-century tea ceremony traditions; Gori Gori Peku, a Japanese whiskey bar; and Sanjusan, which offers Japanese-Italian cuisine and serves intriguing cocktails. Kado No Mise, which translates to “Corner Restaurant,” serves Edomae sushi and simple Japanese dishes on three tasting menus of varying prices, from $60 to $145. The matsu menu features a 13-piece sushi plate.

Also Featured in:

7. Masu Sushi & Robata

Copy Link
330 E Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 332-6278
(612) 332-6278
Visit Website

Masu Sushi and Robata has three locations: Northeast Minneapolis, Mall of America, and Apple Valley. The restaurant was conceived in part by the owner of Sushi Avenue, a national purveyor of fresh fish — it sources its fish with an eye toward sustainability, following recommendations from the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program. Masu’s sushi menu is somewhat slimmer than other Twin Cities offerings, but its cocktail menu is extensive and grouped by pairings: light drinks for nigiri and sashimi, fruity for rolls and appetizers, and earthy for meat and noodle dishes.

Also Featured in:

8. Sakura Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link
350 St Peter St #195
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-0185
(651) 224-0185
Visit Website

Sakura has been a part of the Twin Cities’ sushi scene for more than 30 years. Its sashimi menu is extensive — try the fatty salmon, surf clam, or wasabi flying fish egg — and its rolls cover all the classics (tempura, caterpillar rolls, unagi, and spicy crab) and also deviate beyond them, featuring ingredients like chicken tempura, mango sauce, and spicy lobster. Sakura is known for serving sushi on large, wooden platters shaped like boats — their downtown location makes them the perfect spot for dinner before a show at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

9. Kyatchi

Copy Link
308 E Prince St #140
St Paul, MN 55101
(651) 340-5796
(651) 340-5796
Visit Website

Now with two locations — one on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis and one on Prince Street in St. Paul — Kyatchi works to keep its menu sustainable: it partners with local suppliers like The Fish Guys, Larry Schulz Organic Farm, and Peterson Craft Meats. The restaurant serves sashimi, classic rolls, and platters, but is known for its oshizushi, or pressed sushi, made with layers of rice and fish like a cake. Try the battera oshizushi, with mackerel and clear kombu seaweed. Don’t skip the hot dogs, either — Kyatchi has won city magazine awards for both best sushi and best hot dogs.

Eight pieces of sushi on a white plate. The sushi is made with a light-colored fish and avocado, and the rice is on the outside of the seaweed.
A simple sushi roll from Kyatchi.
Kyatchi

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. AMA Sushi

5033 France Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55410

Sister restaurant of Momo Sushi, Ama is one of the most exciting new restaurants to open in the Twin Cities in the past year. A Tibetan and Japanese fusion restaurant, its menu pairs savory beef and vegetarian momos with sushi and sashimi a la carte, plus chef’s specialty rolls. Try the Lungta roll, made with spicy salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and tobiko — its colors are an homage to Tibetan prayer flags. (Another unique favorite is the crazy monkey roll, made with fried banana and cream cheese.) Ama also sells a curated list of sakes at its Edina location on France Avenue.

5033 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
(952) 920-1547
Visit Website

2. Wakame Sushi & Asian Bistro

3070 Excelsior Blvd, Minneapolis, MN 55416
Four pieces of sushi on a white plate topped with slices of avocado and black and red roe.
Sushi from Wakame.
Wake Sushi & Bistro

This sushi restaurant near the western shore of Bde Maka Ska has an extensive menu of two-piece nigiri, from classics like yellowtail and Big Eye tuna to smelt roe, quail egg, and sea urchin. Rolls are offered at affordable price points, mostly in the $5 to $10 range; Wakame also hosts a happy hour every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — enjoy sake, beer, and house wine on their patio for under $5. If you’re not settled on a sushi-only dinner, the menu features Thai noodle and rice dishes among other entrees.

3070 Excelsior Blvd
Minneapolis, MN 55416
(612) 886-2484
Visit Website

3. Origami Restaurant

1354 Lagoon Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Six pieces of urumaki sushi on a white plate. The sushi has crab meat, salmon and avocado on top, and white rice on the outside.
An urumaki roll from Origami Restaurant.
Origami Restaurant

Origami is a Twin Cities sushi staple in the heart of Uptown, the winner of many reader’s choice awards in local magazines. It’s known for its comprehensive sake and Japanese whiskey list — try a pour of Hibiki Harmony or Tenjaku. For sushi, the restaurant has separate menus for sashimi and rolls: favorites are their hosomaki (thin rolls) and futomaki (fat rolls). Try the “black widow,” made with fried soft shell crab. Origami has a shaded patio that’s removed from the heavy traffic on Lagoon Avenue and Hennepin Avenue — an excellent respite for outdoor dining in the summer. (Or get takeout and walk to Bde Maka Ska’s 32nd avenue beach for a picnic.)

1354 Lagoon Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 223-8666
Visit Website

4. Sushi Train

1200 Nicollet Mall Suite C3, Minneapolis, MN 55403

Sushi Train is the first conveyor belt sushi restaurant to have opened in the Twin Cities, bringing the Osaka invention to Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. The restaurant is designed to resemble a subway station, with tiling and understated decor — the conveyor belt winds its way through two rows of booths. Sushi Train is a great option for sampling a variety of sushi pieces: plates are color-coded and marked with prices ranging from $1.95 to $5.50. The full menu also offers classic rolls and other dishes like poke.

1200 Nicollet Mall Suite C3
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 259-8488
Visit Website

5. Billy Sushi ビリー寿司

116 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
A restaurants space with high ceilings, bottles of sake stacked in glass cases on the walls, wood floors, wooden tables and black chairs, and a long bar on the right side.
Billy Sushi in Minneapolis’s North Loop.
Billy Sushi

Billy Sushi, a relative newcomer to the Twin Cities’ sushi scene, has a magnetic, larger-than-life presence in Minneapolis’s North Loop. Grab a seat at the long sushi bar (which is busy most evenings, fair warning) or make a reservation for a table in the 130-seat dining area. The restaurant runs a bit pricier than most spots on this list — specialty maki rolls land in the $19 to $35 range, and two pieces of nigiri run $6 to $18 — but it’s known for creative rolls made with fatty cuts of fish, generous hunks of sashimi, and flourishes like walu and unagi topped with a 24-karat gold sheet.

116 N 1st Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 886-1783
Visit Website

6. Kado no Mise

33 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Kado No Mise is one-fourth of an elegant Japanese dining experience at its North First Avenue location: its sister components are Kaiseki Furukawa, which highlights Japanese cooking that’s rooted in 16th-century tea ceremony traditions; Gori Gori Peku, a Japanese whiskey bar; and Sanjusan, which offers Japanese-Italian cuisine and serves intriguing cocktails. Kado No Mise, which translates to “Corner Restaurant,” serves Edomae sushi and simple Japanese dishes on three tasting menus of varying prices, from $60 to $145. The matsu menu features a 13-piece sushi plate.

33 N 1st Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 338-1515
Visit Website

7. Masu Sushi & Robata

330 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Masu Sushi and Robata has three locations: Northeast Minneapolis, Mall of America, and Apple Valley. The restaurant was conceived in part by the owner of Sushi Avenue, a national purveyor of fresh fish — it sources its fish with an eye toward sustainability, following recommendations from the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch program. Masu’s sushi menu is somewhat slimmer than other Twin Cities offerings, but its cocktail menu is extensive and grouped by pairings: light drinks for nigiri and sashimi, fruity for rolls and appetizers, and earthy for meat and noodle dishes.

330 E Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 332-6278
Visit Website

8. Sakura Restaurant & Bar

350 St Peter St #195, St Paul, MN 55102

Sakura has been a part of the Twin Cities’ sushi scene for more than 30 years. Its sashimi menu is extensive — try the fatty salmon, surf clam, or wasabi flying fish egg — and its rolls cover all the classics (tempura, caterpillar rolls, unagi, and spicy crab) and also deviate beyond them, featuring ingredients like chicken tempura, mango sauce, and spicy lobster. Sakura is known for serving sushi on large, wooden platters shaped like boats — their downtown location makes them the perfect spot for dinner before a show at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts.

350 St Peter St #195
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-0185
Visit Website

9. Kyatchi

308 E Prince St #140, St Paul, MN 55101
Eight pieces of sushi on a white plate. The sushi is made with a light-colored fish and avocado, and the rice is on the outside of the seaweed.
A simple sushi roll from Kyatchi.
Kyatchi

Now with two locations — one on Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis and one on Prince Street in St. Paul — Kyatchi works to keep its menu sustainable: it partners with local suppliers like The Fish Guys, Larry Schulz Organic Farm, and Peterson Craft Meats. The restaurant serves sashimi, classic rolls, and platters, but is known for its oshizushi, or pressed sushi, made with layers of rice and fish like a cake. Try the battera oshizushi, with mackerel and clear kombu seaweed. Don’t skip the hot dogs, either — Kyatchi has won city magazine awards for both best sushi and best hot dogs.

308 E Prince St #140
St Paul, MN 55101
(651) 340-5796
Visit Website

Related Maps