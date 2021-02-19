 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
12 Mall of America Restaurants That Are Actually Good

10 Classic Italian Red-Sauce Restaurants in the Twin Cities

15 Essential Twin Cities Breakfasts

Fried fish filets with potato rounds, coleslaw, and tartar sauce in a basket lined with black and white checkered paper.
Friday fish fry from Burger Dive on Bay Street.
Burger Dive on Bay Street

Where to Find a Friday Fish Fry in the Twin Cities

Crispy cod, walleye, and snapper filets, with the requisite fries and tartar sauce

by Stacy Brooks and Lindsay Abraham Updated
Friday fish fry from Burger Dive on Bay Street.
| Burger Dive on Bay Street
by Stacy Brooks and Lindsay Abraham Updated

Whether you’re abstaining from eating meat for Lent or are simply in search of a crispy, satisfying fish and chips basket, many Twin Cities restaurants have fish fry specials on offer through Lent, which runs from February 22 through April 6 this year. (Some restaurants on this list are standbys for fish and chips in any season.) Hot, crispy cod with a side of fries and tartar sauce is the standard, but many restaurants have their own take on the dish, subbing in mahi mahi, local walleye, and whole fried snapper. Here are 24 places to find a Friday fish fry in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

The Anchor Fish & Chips

Order online for takeout or dine in Anchor’s cozy interior. The fish and chips basket is made with a filet of wild Alaskan cod and hand-cut fries. Be sure to order some tartar sauce and vinegar on the side.

302 13th Ave NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 676-1300
(612) 676-1300
Two hands holding a fried fish filet with fries and tartar sauce in a paper basket.
Fish and chips from the Anchor in Northeast.
The Anchor Fish & Chips

Smack Shack

Smack Shack has a number of Lent specials this year: a classic fish and chips, a Wisconsin-style fish fry, whole fried snapper, and a fried baccala. All these specials are available at both the North Loop and Bloomington locations throughout Lent.

603 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 259-7288
(612) 259-7288

Red Cow North Loop

Red Cow has brought back its fish fry special featuring beer-battered whitefish, fries, coleslaw, and Red Cow sauce. The fish fry is available at all Red Cow locations. Order online for takeout or delivery.

208 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 238-0050
(612) 238-0050

Brit's Pub

Try classic British-style fish and chips made from Summit EPA-battered cod and served with housemade tartar sauce. Choose from a one or two-piece meal, and order online for takeout and delivery.

1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 332-3908
(612) 332-3908

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Farmers’ farm-to-table Lent specials include a pan-seared Red Lake Nation walleye, smoked white fish chowder and pot pie, and a walleye tot Benedict for brunch. Make a reservation ahead of time.

750 S 2nd St Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 200-9434
(612) 200-9434

Merlins Rest Pub

Find traditional fish and chips at this neighborhood British pub. The battered and fried pollock is served over fries with malt vinegar and wrapped in newspaper, with a side of dill and horseradish pub sauce (request it “Yankee style” to skip the vinegar and newspaper). Order online for takeout.

3601 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 216-2419
(612) 216-2419
Two fat cod filets on a pile of chips served in a newsprint style wrapper on a tin tray.
Merlins Rest is a classic Irish pub on Lake Street.
Merlin’s Rest

Cardinal Restaurant and Bar

Cardinal Bar has an all-you-can-eat fish fry every Friday until 11 p.m. Meals include beer-battered cod, coleslaw, fries, and bread.

2920 E 38th St, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 724-5837
(612) 724-5837

Bull's Horn Food and Drink

Bull’s Horn offers a fish fry as a standing Friday special, featuring beer-battered fried walleye with fries (or substitute a different side, like coleslaw, baked beans, or mac and cheese), plus lemon and tartar sauce.

4563 S 34th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 208-1378
(612) 208-1378
Two fried fish filets and cries with tartar sauce in a red and white checkered basket.
Bull’s Horn’s Friday special.
Bull’s Horn

Urban Growler Brewing Co.

If an authentic Wisconsin-style fish fry with fresh beer is what you’re looking for, hit up Urban Growler. This spot does a year-round Friday fish fry with panko-crusted walleye, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and pumpernickel rye bread with butter plus a choice of fries, tots, tortilla chips, or fresh vegetables. Order online for takeout.

2325 Endicott St, St Paul, MN 55114
(651) 340-5793
(651) 340-5793

Tiffany Sports Lounge

This Highland Park family-owned spot has a Friday night fish fry throughout Lent. Enjoy Summit beer-battered Alaskan pollock, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. Reservations are recommended for dining in, or order online for takeout and delivery.

2051 Ford Pkwy #1932, St Paul, MN 55116
(651) 690-4747
(651) 690-4747
Fried fish fillets and fries with tartar sauce and coleslaw in a newspaper-lined basket.
A fish and chips basket from Tiffany’s.
Tiffany Sports Lounge

Groveland Tap

Groveland Tap has a standing Friday fish fry special with beer-battered fish, fries, and tartar sauce. Order online for takeout.

1834 St Clair Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 699-5058
(651) 699-5058

Chip's Clubhouse

This Mac-Groveland spot has beer-battered, brined whitefish served atop house fries with a side of tartar sauce. Order online for takeout and delivery.

272 Snelling Ave S #200, St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 330-1617
(651) 330-1617

Mac's Fish / Chips / Strips

Mac’s has many options for fried fish, including halibut, walleye, cod, and mahi mahi. Online ordering is available for takeout and delivery at both locations.

1330 Larpenteur Ave W, St Paul, MN 55113
(651) 489-5299
(651) 489-5299

Gabe's By The Park

Gabe’s Friday fish fry returns for the season. Reservations are available for all-you-can-eat Lift Bridge Farm Girl beer-battered cod, fries, and slaw from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. There’s also a lunch special with two pieces of cod, fries, and slaw from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and a three-piece cod meal for curbside pickup (order online).

991 Lexington Pkwy N, St Paul, MN 55103
(651) 646-3066
(651) 646-3066
Fried fish filets and fries on a white plate with white and red checkered paper.
Fish and chips from Gabe’s.
Gabe’s By The Park

The Lexington

Dine in style at the Lex, which is offering fish fry specials every Friday during Lent. Pick from beer-battered North Atlantic cod or Great Lakes perch served with fries, coleslaw, artichoke tartar sauce, and malt vinegar. Order online for takeout.

1096 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 289-4990
(651) 289-4990
Fried fish filets with fries, tartar sauce and coleslaw.
Fish and chips from the Lexington.
The Lexington

Also featured in:

Iron Ranger

This Grand Avenue spot offers battered Alaskan cod served with tartar sauce and a choice of fries or tots. Order online for takeout and delivery. 

1085 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 487-1913
(651) 487-1913

Tavern on Grand

The Tav’s famous walleye dinner includes one or two filets cooked to your liking (grilled, deep-fried, or blackened) plus traditional or jalapeno tartar sauce, salad or coleslaw, a choice of potato, and mixed vegetables. The menu also includes a basket with bite-sized breaded and deep-fried walleye, tavern fries, coleslaw, and a choice of traditional or jalapeno tartar sauce.

656 Grand Ave, St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-9030
(651) 228-9030

Burger Dive on Bay Street

Try chef Nick O’Leary’s culinary take on dive bar cuisine with a fish fry special featuring cod and sliced fried potatoes. Pair it with a cold beer and try your luck with some pull tabs for the quintessential dive bar experience. Order online for takeout and delivery.

731 Randolph Ave, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 294-3240
(651) 294-3240
Fried fish fillets with potato rounds, coleslaw, and tartar sauce in a basket with black and white checkered paper.
Burger Dive’s Lent offerings.
Burger Dive

Shamrocks

Both Shamrock’s on West Seventh and its sister location The Nook have a Friday fish fry with coleslaw and fries. Order online for takeout.

995 7th St W, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 228-9925
(651) 228-9925

The St. Paul Grill

The St. Paul Grill is offering a fish and chips special throughout Lent, with beer-battered walleye, tartar sauce, hand-cut fries, and coleslaw.

350 N Market St, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-7455
(651) 224-7455

Momento Restaurant + Bar

Momento has a Friday fish special featuring beer-battered cod, Brussels sprouts slaw, tartar sauce, and fries. Order online for takeout.

360 St Peter St, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 223-7000
(651) 223-7000

Brunson's Pub

This Payne Avenue favorite has fish and chips on its menu year-round. You’ll get Summit beer-battered fried cod served with lemon and tartar sauce and a side of fries or coleslaw. Order online for takeout, which is offered in compostable packaging.

956 Payne Ave, St Paul, MN 55130
(651) 447-2483
(651) 447-2483
Fried fish filet and fries in a basket lined with black and white checkered paper.
Fish fry from Brunson’s.
Brunson’s Pub

Obb's Sports Bar & Grill

Obb’s has an all-you-can-eat Friday fish fry special starting at 4 p.m., served with a choice of side (pick from soup, salad, coleslaw, or cottage cheese) and a choice of au gratin potatoes, baked potato, or fries.

1347 Burns Ave, St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-7010
(651) 776-7010

Stockyards Tavern & ChopHouse

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat fish fry with hand-battered cod, fries and coleslaw. This family-friendly restaurant also offers a kid-sized fish and chips meal for those 12 and under, served with tartar sauce and a choice of fries, tots, or fruit.

456 Concord Exchange S, South St Paul, MN 55075
(651) 350-7743
(651) 350-7743

