Where to Find a Friday Fish Fry in the Twin Cities

Whether you’re abstaining from eating meat for Lent or are simply in search of a crispy, satisfying fish and chips basket, many Twin Cities restaurants have fish fry specials on offer through Lent, which runs from February 22 through April 6 this year. (Some restaurants on this list are standbys for fish and chips in any season.) Hot, crispy cod with a side of fries and tartar sauce is the standard, but many restaurants have their own take on the dish, subbing in mahi mahi, local walleye, and whole fried snapper. Here are 24 places to find a Friday fish fry in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.