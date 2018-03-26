 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A big chicken thigh is doused in red sauce on a sesame seed bun, wrapped in blue and white wax paper
This juicy chicken sandwich is an instant Twin Cities hit.
Joy Summers

10 Tasty Fried Chicken Sandwiches in the Twin Cities

From fiery Tennessee hot chicken to juicy dill-brined thighs

by Natalia Mendez and Joy Summers Updated
This juicy chicken sandwich is an instant Twin Cities hit.
| Joy Summers
by Natalia Mendez and Joy Summers Updated

There’s a certain art to transforming a simple piece of chicken into a juicy, crispy, craggy fried chicken sandwich. Luckily, Twin Cities restaurants have taken up the cause — and the local fried chicken scene keeps getting richer by the day. Look for sandwiches with careful meat-to-breading ratios, and seasoning that ranges from a dusting of pepper to fiery coatings of cayenne, paprika, and chili powder. The tang of pickles and creamy notes from sauces and slaws bring it all together. Here are 10 excellent fried chicken sandwiches around Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Handsome Hog

Chef Justin Sutherland’s restaurant serves a real-deal Tennessee Hot fried chicken sandwich. The breast is doused in fiery spices, fried, and served on a bun with sweet hot pickles and a creamy Crybaby Craig’s habanero aioli. There’s some shredded iceberg lettuce, too, but don’t expect to find much cool relief there.

173 Western Ave N, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 219-4013
(651) 219-4013

Revival

Revival’s boned, breaded, and fried thighs make for a great sandwich, but a dip in the Tennessee Hot spice blend takes it to the next level. Served on a soft bun with mayo, a couple of sweet-sour pickle chips, lettuce, and tomato, this is a four-napkin situation you don’t want to miss.

525 Selby Ave, St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 340-2355
(651) 340-2355
Revival’s Tennessee Hot fried chicken sandwich
Revival

Abang Yoli Malcolm Yards

Head over to the Market at Malcolm Yards for a stellar fried chicken sandwich from Abang Yoli. The tangy, house-pickled vegetables are an excellent foil to the heavier fried chicken breast, and fresh-made buns from Vikings & Goddesses pastry have an irresistible creaminess and soft crumb. Abang Yoli is opening a second location on Nicollet Avenue this fall.

501 30th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 886-1022
(612) 886-1022

Nashville Coop

This wildly popular food truck first found a full-time home on Snelling Avenue, but as of summer 2022, it has a second location at Stadium Village. Order a fried chicken sandwich at varying degrees of mouth-scorching heat, from MN Nice to Cluckin’ Hot, which advertises “24-hour pain.” The Coop sauce and coleslaw add some much-needed creaminess.

856 SE Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
A seriously spiced, crispy fried chicken breast dominates a buttery bun with pickle rounds on the top and bottom with a layer of slaw on the bottom. Juices are dripping off the sandwich and pooling on the plate.
Be ready for some heat.
Nashville Coop

Zen Box Izakaya

The hot and spicy chicken karaage sandwich at Zen Box Izakaya is a tender, crispy dose of heat from gochujang that’s tempered by cool and crunchy pickled cucumbers and Asian slaw. It all comes on a brioche bun — and yes, you’ll want napkins.

602 S Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 332-3936
(612) 332-3936

Soul Bowl

Chef Gerard Klass has your fried chicken cravings covered with not one but two creative chicken sandwiches. The A.A. sandwich features fried chicken on a cornbread bun with mac and cheese and collard greens. The Big K.R.I.T has fried chicken topped with turkey bacon, drizzled with sweet and spicy Mambo sauce, and served on an everything bun — it’s well worth picking the seeds from your teeth afterward.

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 567-7044
(612) 567-7044

Borough

You might call Parlour’s chicken sandwich kind of a big dill. What sets this apart from others in town is that the tender, juicy chicken breast is dill-brined, then fried golden-brown and crispy. Lettuce and zippy, thin-sliced pickles add crunch, while a creamy dill aioli adds another fatty, herby layer of flavor on top of a pillowy egg bun.

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 354-3135
(612) 354-3135

World Street Kitchen

The MFC (Moroccan fried chicken) sandwich requires a double-fisted approach. A giant piece of fried chicken is well-seasoned and served with carrot slaw and a swipe of spicy feta spread on a cheddar-flecked biscuit.

2743 Lyndale Ave S #5, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 424-8855
(612) 424-8855
A piece of fried chicken topped with carrot slaw and a biscuit beside it.
An MFC biscuit sandwich from World Street Kitchen.
World Street Kitchen

Lake & Irving Restaurant & Bar

This sandwich is buttermilk-dipped and fried with a mellow amount of black pepper spice. Kick it up with the addition of ghost pepper jack cheese. It comes served on a couple of pieces of white toast for lunch and dinner, or get it as chicken and waffles during brunch — it’s the little black dress of fried chicken sandwiches.

1513 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 354-2453
(612) 354-2453
A fried chicken sandwich on a white plate with vegetables on the side.
A Lake & Irving fried chicken sandwich.
Lake & Irving Restaurant & Bar

Bull's Horn Food and Drink

This south Minneapolis wood-paneled bar looks like it’s straight out of the northwoods, complete with taxidermy, pull tabs, and a meat raffle. Sink your teeth into Bull’s Horn’s fried chicken sandwich, which features a succulent chicken thigh plopped on a glossy milk bun. It’s all generously smeared with pimento cheese and sweet and savory house-smoked pickles.

4563 S 34th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
(612) 208-1378
(612) 208-1378

