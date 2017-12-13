What’s better than capping off a long day of work by indulging in a cocktail (or three) with friends? Ordering a round that’s half-off, of course. The Twin Cities has some great happy hours to choose from, whether you’re in the mood for a plate of oysters on the half-shell, indulgent bar snacks (think totchos and deep-fried green beans), or lobster fried rice. Pair all of the above with a glass of chilled house wine, an espresso martini, or a draft beer. Here are some great spots for happy hour around Minneapolis and St. Paul.Read More
Cut Out of Work Early for These Twin Cities Happy Hours
Deals on bar bites and drinks around the metro
Brunson's Pub
The quintessential neighborhood pub, Brunson’s menu is made-from-scratch bar food done right. The happy hour menu is extensive, with a cheeseburger and fries clocking in at under $10 — which, of course, pairs well with a $3 Hamm’s. Wednesdays are peak sipping for wine and whiskey lovers: House wine, plus pours of Red Locks Irish, Jim Beam and Johnny Walker Red, are just $5.
Parlour St. Paul
The infamous Parlour burger may not be available at a reduced price during happy hour at this North Loop staple, but loaded fries — piled with smoked pork belly, chile powder, and a luscious cheddar cheese sauce — sure are. That’s reason enough to stop by Parlour on West Seventh Street daily from 4-6 p.m. Beers are $5, wine is $6, and a rotating happy hour cocktail is $8.
W. A. Frost and Company
At the patio to beat all patios, indulge in weekend happy hours, Fridays and Saturdays from 2–5 p.m. Try a refreshing Oaxacan mule for just $6, or no-proof cocktails for $8. Pair drinks with a margherita flat bread or a plate of bacon-poached chicken wings to start the weekend off right. In the winter months, W.A. Frost is a great spot to curl up for the last rays of light — the cozy bar has plush seating and large windows overlooking the corner of Western and Selby Avenues.
The Gnome Craft Pub
Pop into The Gnome Monday through Thursday from 2-5 p.m. for $5 cocktails like margaritas or mules, plus $4 house wine and two bucks off all tap beers. The happy hour eats menu is a little sparse (think snacks like chicken or cauliflower wings, giant pretzels, and fries), but the patio is massive and the service delightful. The gorgeous wooden bar inside is always a good choice if you’re seeking a classic Saint Paul vibe.
Pajarito
For platters of chicken verde tostadas in a cozy, vibrant setting, head over to Pajarito Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and order a round of Modelo Negra for the table. At just $5 each, it’s easy to be generous here. Not a beer drinker? House cocktails are all $2 off.
The Blue Door Pub
It’s hard to beat $3 off tap beers and happy hour tots slathered in wing sauce. Blue Door Pub’s happy hour is popular for good reason: Local craft beer meets the ultimate bar snacks. Pair a tap pour with half-off french fries, tater tots and totchos, and deep-fried green beans and pickles. The legendary Blucys aren’t on the happy hour menu, but it might be worth ordering one anyway.
Aster Cafe
With views of downtown Minneapolis across the Mississippi river, Aster Café’s cobblestone-lined patio is magical spot for an early evening drink. Aster only offers happy hour Tuesday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., but the $7 nitro sangria on tap is worth the visit alone. Pair it with a jerk chicken street noodle bowl.
The Sonder Shaker
Sonder Shaker, just across the river from Nicollet Island in Minneapolis, has a hearty happy hour food menu: Fill up on a wagyu burger, surf ‘n turf tacos, or pork sliders. If you’re looking for something lighter, try the strawberry poppy seed salad. (Note that this isn’t the cheapest happy hour — most dishes are around $12.) Two dollars off all cocktails, beer, and house wine by the glass, daily from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 p.m. to midnight.
Day Block Brewing Company
Day Block offers a generous weekday happy hour Tuesday through Friday — and as an added bonus, it also serves a Sunday happy hour, both for brunch and later in the evening. From 11 a.m. to noon, the entire brunch menu can be paired with $5 Bloody Marys, mimosas, beer, or specialty cocktails. Stay all day and enjoy happy hour again from 4-9 p.m., with $1 off craft beers or $4 whiskey cocktails.
Red Rabbit Minneapolis
This pasta and pizza restaurant in the North Loop serves a fantastic selection of drinks and wine, making it an ideal post-work stop. Order a hard sweet tea, a lemon drop martini, or a cucumber gin and tonic. Red Rabbit’s fried ravioli are a great bet, or opt for the margherita or sausage pizza. Served Tuesday through Friday 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Nolo’s Kitchen & Bar
NOLO’s happy hour, served Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., is comfortable and chic all at once. Grab a $9 espresso martini or a $5 draft beer, and pair it with lobster fried rice, French fries with truffle ranch sauce, or chips with a smoked salmon dip. Throw back a wine shot for just $2.
P.S. Steak
P.S. Steak’s happy hour, served daily from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., is an excellent way to get a more affordable taste of an upscale menu. Slip into this elegant bar and restaurant at the base of the 510 Groveland building and pair house wines, Old Fashioneds, or weekly classic cocktails with oysters, lamb burgers and fries, or chilled poached shrimp.
Nico's Taco and Tequila Bar
Happy hour happens twice at Nico’s Tacos in Uptown, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again from 9 p.m. to close. Enjoy $5 queso or shrimp ceviche and chips, plus $8 nachos or three tostada sliders. Or, get one taco or sopa for $5 or two for $8 — clearly the better deal. $2 off specialty margaritas seal the deal.
6Smith
Lakeside happy hour is the best kind of happy hour. 6Smith in Wayzata has more than a few times to choose from: weekdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., late nights Monday through Thursday, Saturdays until 5:30 p.m., or all day Sunday. Stop by for $4 taps beers, $9 for “good wine” and $10 for “better wine” (the rosé of the moment looks like a winner). Oysters on the half shell and $10 lobster sliders on the shores of Lake Minnetonka? Yes, please.
