15 Essential Ice Cream Shops in the Twin Cities

Minnesotans, generally speaking, have a reverential attitude about ice cream. We owe that in part to DQ, patron saint of soft serve: The Twin Cities’ oldest Dairy Queen opened on Lexington Avenue in 1947, and is still in operation today. (Thirteen other locations have since popped up around Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the chain is now headquartered just south of Minneapolis.) But the metro has even more to offer than Peanut Buster Parfaits. From tart sorbets and paletas to indulgent custards and candy-packed scoops, here are some of the most essential ice cream shops in the Twin Cities.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.