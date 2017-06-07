 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Two lines of ice cream buckets; a hand is scooping a purple berry flavor.
The scoop roster at Milkjam Creamery.
Katie Cannon

15 Essential Ice Cream Shops in the Twin Cities

From classic soft serve stands to the maximalists on the Fruity Pebbles beat

by Stacy Brooks and Eater Staff Updated
The scoop roster at Milkjam Creamery.
| Katie Cannon
by Stacy Brooks and Eater Staff Updated

Minnesotans, generally speaking, have a reverential attitude about ice cream. We owe that in part to DQ, patron saint of soft serve: The Twin Cities’ oldest Dairy Queen opened on Lexington Avenue in 1947, and is still in operation today. (Thirteen other locations have since popped up around Minneapolis and St. Paul, and the chain is now headquartered just south of Minneapolis.) But the metro has even more to offer than Peanut Buster Parfaits. From tart sorbets and paletas to indulgent custards and candy-packed scoops, here are some of the most essential ice cream shops in the Twin Cities.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Dairy Queen

1720 Lexington Ave N
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 489-4182
(651) 489-4182
It may be a national chain, but Dairy Queen is a quintessential ice cream experience in the Twin Cities. DQ is headquartered in Bloomington, but the Lexington Avenue location is the Cities’ oldest shop — it dates back to 1947 and still sports an old-fashioned neon sign. Get all the classics here, from a peanut buster parfaits to Oreo blizzards served upside-down.

The first Dairy Queen in the state is still up and running.
Dairy Queen Lexington Plaza/Facebook

2. Conny's Creamy Cone

1197 Dale St N
Saint Paul, MN
(651) 488-4150
(651) 488-4150
This iconic St. Paul shop is a step back into the era when diners ordered ice cream from walk-up windows. Conny’s has an impressive array of soft serve flavors, from amaretto and black cherry to pumpkin. (Sauce things up with a butterscotch or crunch dip.) Grab some onion rings and a chili dog to complete the nostalgic summer meal.

Old school, cool treats.
Conny’s Creamy Cone

3. 2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery

921 Selby Ave
St Paul, MN 55104
(651) 645-0227
(651) 645-0227
2 Scoops opened during the summer of 2020 and quickly became a Selby Avenue fixture. This is a great spot for the classics: Grab a scoop of the rich, delicately salty butter pecan, or the fudgy zanzibar chocolate. Pair a waffle cone with homemade pizza, a chili dog, or a pulled pork sandwiches. There’s a little patch of green space across from the shop for a sweet, impromptu picnic.

4. Grand Ole Creamery & Grand Pizza

750 Grand Ave
Saint Paul, MN
(651) 293-1655
(651) 293-1655
A St. Paul institution, Grand Ole Creamery makes its ice cream in-house and doles out giant servings in fresh waffle cones. Popular flavors include Black Hills Gold (caramel ice cream with Oreos and praline pecans) and Macdaddy (butter pecan ice cream with Oreos).  The lines are long on hot summer nights, but they move quickly.

A Grand Avenue tradition.
Grand Ole Creamery

5. Treats

770 Grand Ave
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 478-4385
(651) 478-4385
Breakfast lovers will especially appreciate the creations at Treats. The soft serve here includes bits of cereals like Cocoa Puffs, Fruity Pebbles, and Cap’n Crunch, and the photo-worthy cones are embellished with additional cereal, drizzles, and garnishes. Treats also serves bubble tea and dessert waffles.

6. Pumphouse Creamery

4754 Chicago Ave
Minneapolis, MN
(612) 825-2021
(612) 825-2021
Pumphouse Creamery is all about “farm to frozen” ice cream: All its flavors are handmade in the tiny kitchen with natural and organic, locally sourced ingredients. This makes for some exceptionally flavorful scoops: The strawberry, for example actually tastes like freshly picked wild strawberries. Try the speckled milky chocolate or the mint cookies and cream.

Four scoops of ice cream in waffle cones sit on a wooden table. From left to right they are berry flavor, a golden brown, white, and berry flavor.
Fresh scoops from the Pumphouse Creamery.
Pumphouse Creamery

7. La Michoacana Purepecha

701 E Lake St
Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 886-3039
(612) 886-3039
An East Lake Street favorite, La Michoacana Purepecha serves a vast array agua frescas and over 30 flavors ice cream. Perhaps most popular are the paletas, made with fresh fruit and rich cream, served plain or dipped in chocolate. Order a sandia y limon on a hot summer day, and balance the sweetness out with some Dorilocos or chicharrones.

A dark brick corner building with a black awning and the words La Michoacana written on the awning in pink.
Paletas on Lake Street at La Michoacana.
La Michoacana Purepecha [Official]

8. Crepe and Spoon

339 22nd Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(763) 205-0978
(763) 205-0978
Most local ice cream shops have a plant-based flavor or two, but at Crepe & Spoon in Northeast Minneapolis, everything on the menu is vegan.  Expect classics like mint chocolate chip, vanilla, and coffee, plus harder-to-find flavors like ube (a purple yam) and rosewater cardamom. Although all of the ice cream at Crepe and Spoon is nut-based, a nut-free sorbet is typically on offer.

9. Sebastian Joe's Ice Cream Cafe

1007 W Franklin Ave
Minneapolis, MN
(612) 870-0065
(612) 870-0065
Sebastian Joe’s was the shop that introduced Minneapolis to premium ice cream in 1984. They’ve been scooping up delectable flavors ever since—try the Pavoratti, made with caramel, banana, and vanilla ice cream with chocolate chips.  With locations in both Lowry Hill and Linden Hills (plus a spot on the menu in dozens of local restaurants), Sebastian Joes is a much-loved Minneapolis institution.

10. Bebe Zito Ice Cream

704 W 22nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55405
This whimsical ice cream shop in Minneapolis’s Wedge neighborhood has a maximalist roster of flavors: For perspective, its “classics” menu features the “Breakfast Club,” a citrus vanilla base topped with caramelized Fruity Pebbles, and a salted caramel flan brulee. Even vanilla gets a flavor punch up with a dose of MSG. Bebe Zito also serves a great cheeseburger.

Two scoops of ice cream, one coated in rainbow sprinkles and the other in Lucky Charms, on a red cone against a red background.
A cone from Bebe Zito.
Bebe Zito

11. Milkjam Creamery

2743 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN
(612) 424-8855
(612) 424-8855
Another classic Uptown ice cream spot, Milkjam’s flavor combos range from refined (the namesake “Milkjam” flavor is made with caramelized goat’s, cow’s, and sweetened condensed milk) to totally indulgent (the “Doughboi” is cake batter ice cream with hefty cookie dough chunks). This shop has some great dairy-free options, too — the vegan chocolate is so dark and rich it almost glitters. The toppings here take Milkjam’s scoops into another stratosphere of flavor.

A red and purple-colored float sits in a glass on top of a counter; in the background is a red and white menu display with “Milkjam Creamery” written at the top.
A float from Milkjam.
Katie Cannon

12. Sonny's Ice Cream Cafe

3403 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 824-3868
(612) 824-3868
Rich and creamy scoops with adult-friendly flavors (think anise hyssop sorbet, cardamon black pepper, and butter cashew), Sonny’s is an ideal stop for a date night on warm evenings. It also may be the only Twin Cities shop serving a wine-flavored sorbet: Stop by to try the organic pinot grigio, finished with a hint of mint.

13. La La Homemade Ice Cream

3146 Hennepin Avenue
Minneapolis, MN
A sweet little spot in Uptown, La La serves both kid-approved cones and flavors adults adore. One favorite, the Charlottes’ Web, is made with toasted coconut and dark chocolate swirled into vanilla ice cream. There’s also a wide selection of house-made sodas.

14. Sweet Science Ice Cream

3919 Market St
Edina, MN 55424
This ultra-creamy ice cream is available in a rotating selection of creative flavors. Try some coffee-steeped toffee scoops — the strawberry mascarpone is a masterpiece of fresh-picked berries mixed with a dense, cream base. Grab a pint of Sweet Science’s limited release flavors to take home for later.

15. Adele's Frozen Custard

800 Excelsior Blvd
Excelsior, MN 55331
(952) 470-0035
(952) 470-0035
Adele’s namesake custard has a texture that’s even richer and creamier than ice cream. The seasonal stand, just off the shore of Lake Minnetonka, offers chocolate, vanilla, and a daily selection of classic flavors like chocolate raspberry truffle and cookie dough (check the online flavor calendar to see which two are available). In addition to cones and sundaes, Adele’s also serves “concretes,” made with a thick blend of vanilla custard and candy.

