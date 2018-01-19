 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Catch the Game at These Twin Cities Sports Bars

The Best Restaurants for a Romantic Date Night in the Twin Cities

Where to Find Stellar Wings in the Twin Cities

More in Twin Cities See more maps
An assortment of dishes, two on red plates and two in baskets lined with red and white-checkered paper, beside a small cocktail on a napkin and an open can of beer. The photo is taken from an aerial point of view.
Late-night snacks at Little Tijuana.
Gene Pease

A Late-Night Dining Survival Guide for the Twin Cities

Where to eat after the clock strikes 11 p.m.

by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Late-night snacks at Little Tijuana.
| Gene Pease
by Justine Jones and Eater Staff Updated

It’s no secret that the pandemic decimated late-night dining — especially in the Twin Cities, where 24-hour restaurants were already in short supply. But things aren’t quite as bad as they seem. Yes, the list of pre-dawn dining spots has dwindled, but there are still late-night tacos to be munched, oysters to be slurped, and nightcaps to be poured. Here’s a list of the Cities’ best late-night restaurants, with kitchens that stay open until at least midnight on Friday and Saturday, if not later. Note that hours are subject to change, and it’s always best check ahead.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Read More
Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Apoy

Copy Link

Filipino restaurant Apoy serves crispy lechon kawali and lumpia, kare-kare, and cool glasses of halo-halo on Nicollet Avenue. Grilled pineapple coladas and spiced banana rye cocktails draw neighbors in for weekly karaoke nights and live music. Though the full menu ends at 10 p.m., drinks and appetizers (adobo wings, papaya fritters, etc.) are available until close, at midnight Fridays and 1 a.m. Saturdays.

4301 Nicollet Avenue, MN 55409
(612) 824-4719
(612) 824-4719

Also featured in:

Taco Taxi

Copy Link

Taco Taxi is one of East Lake Street’s busiest restaurants — people file in at all hours of the day for fresh carnitas and spit-roasted al pastor, tipping their hats to the yellow cab (the literal taco taxi) parked outside. Brothers Carlos and Hector Lopez serve their birria Jalisco-style, and there are few better soul-warming stews to cap a long day (though the well-stuffed burritos may take the cake for hangover prevention after a late night out). Open til 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

1511 E Lake St (Bloomington Ave S), Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-3293
(612) 722-3293

Also featured in:

Marsu Pizzeria + Taqueria

Copy Link

Marsu’s Mexican-style pizza — heaped with mozzarella, red onions, chipotle sauce, and a choice of meat (even lengua or beef birria) — are built to satisfy late-night cravings. Other classics light chicken bacon ranch and Hawaiian are available too, plus street-style tacos and meaty sub sandwiches. Open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, and midnight every other day.

1509 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 459-7358
(612) 459-7358

Taqueria Los Ocampo

Copy Link

Over the past two decades, restaurateurs Armando Ocampo and Lilia Zagal have built a veritable empire of Los Ocampo restaurants, building on their original taquerias with full-service restaurants and ultra-quick “express” locations. Their specialty is handmade, light-fried masa cakes, smothered with refried beans (huaraches), stuffed with cheese and pork (tlacoyos), or crowned with carnitas (sopes), though Los Ocampo is equally known for its tacos and vast array of traditional Mexican dishes, from menudo to flautas. Start with elotes and end with a creamy slice of flan. Open til midnight on weekdays; 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

809 E Lake St (at Chicago Ave.), Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 825-4978
(612) 825-4978

Also featured in:

Uptown Diner

Copy Link

The Uptown Diner, open 24 hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, is a great spot for soaking up the night’s cocktails with waffles, eggs Benedict, and corned beef hash. The pineapple upside down pancakes are a favorite here, and there are less-breakfasty sandwiches, soups, and salads on the menu, too. (Sunday through Wednesday, the diner closes at 10 p.m.)

2548 Hennepin Ave (at W 26th St.), Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 874-0481
(612) 874-0481

Also featured in:

Nightingale

Copy Link

Nightingale is a reliable stop for oysters, cocktails, and warm, brasserie-like dishes like smoked chicken liver pate, scallops with almond gazpacho, and hanger steaks. The atmosphere is casual and neighborhoody, but with enough sparkle for a proper weekend night out. The kitchen is open until midnight; drinks are served until close at 1 a.m.

2551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 354-7060
(612) 354-7060

Also featured in:

Little Tijuana

Copy Link

Little T’s pina colada slushy machine never quits kicking — nor does the record player, where vinyls are kept on rotation. Chef Dan Manosack’s menu of snacky cauliflower bites, papri chaat, near-flawless waffle fries, and fried chicken sandwiches (among the best in the city) is served until midnight; drinks until 1 a.m.

17 E 26th St (Nicollet), Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 872-0578
(612) 872-0578

A Slice of New York

Copy Link

Swing by a Slice of New York for New York-style pizza, stromboli, calzones, and garlic cheese bread, plus warm hospitality for a late night. Open til midnight Friday and Saturday (and 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Sunday).

2407 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-4334
(612) 871-4334

The Nicollet Diner

Copy Link

Nicollet Diner’s new(ish) location, just off Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Diner classics like chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, poutine, and burgers hit the spot after a night out at First Avenue or the Armory. Cocktails are poured until 2 a.m. daily.

1333 Nicollet Mall (Grant), Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 399-6258
(612) 399-6258

Pizza Luce

Copy Link

Pizza Luce is haven for late-night pizza in downtown Minneapolis. Hoagies, salads, pastas, bruschetta, and garlic cheese toast accompany Luce’s popular wild mushroom, baked potato, and Italian sausage-heaped pizzas. Open until 2:30 a.m. daily.

119 North 4th Street, MN 55401
(612) 333-7359
(612) 333-7359

Also featured in:

Spoon and Stable

Copy Link

Though Spoon and Stable’s dinner menu isn’t available in the wee hours, the bar menu is served until last call at 11:45 p.m. Meatloaf sliders, black truffle arancini, and oysters by the half-dozen are served alongside roasted pineapple Old Fashioneds and yuzu-infused French 75s.

211 N 1st St (btwn 2nd & 3rd), Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 224-9850
(612) 224-9850

Also featured in:

Parlour

Copy Link

Parlour, home of one of the Cities’ finest smash burgers, stays open til 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and the kitchen stays open til midnight. As popular as those burgers are, the sleeper hit is the shoe-string French fries served with Swiss aioli, built for late-night snacking with an Old Fashioned in hand.

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 354-3135
(612) 354-3135

Also featured in:

The Sonder Shaker

Copy Link

The Sonder Shaker, serving burgers alongside green curry mussels and grilled peach salads, has the feel of a modern American brasserie. Happy hour bites (think karaage and surf-and-turf tacos) are served alongside cocktails on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 p.m. to midnight.

130 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 353-6557
(612) 353-6557

Also featured in:

Mac's Industrial Sports Bar

Copy Link

Mac’s, one of the Cities’ most popular sports bars, serves its menu of Reuben egg rolls, totchos, burgers, and all-day breakfast until 2 a.m. daily. A large selection of local beers, THC drinks, and nonalcoholic options round out the beverage menu.

310 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-3379
(612) 379-3379

Also featured in:

Zhora Darling

Copy Link

The headline for Zhora Darling on 1st Avenue NE? The kitchen stays open late. That’s a big deal these days, especially when the menu includes small plates like charred shishitos and green pea falafel; bigger plates like watermelon salad with shrimp; and grass-fed burgers with grilled pineapple, pickled beets, and a sunny side up egg. Eric Odness and partners, who also own neighborhood dive bars in Brooklyn, opened Zhora Darling in 2023, bringing a cool, promising spot for food, cocktails, pool, and live music to town. Food is served til 1 a.m. every day; drinks until 2 a.m.

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
(612) 489-6030
(612) 489-6030

Also featured in:

More in Maps

The 1029 Bar

Copy Link

The 1029 Bar, a popular karaoke spot, is the home of the original Smack Shack. Lobster rolls, shrimp po’boys, burgers, clam chowder and the like are served until midnight on Friday and Saturday (and until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, fwiw),

1029 Marshall Street Northeast, MN 55413
(612) 379-4322
(612) 379-4322

Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza

Copy Link

Frank & Andrea’s, a favorite among local college students is a great option for dining on a budget — the popular Philly cheesesteaks all land around $12. The New York-style pizza menu spans from the classics (margherita with meat; pepperoni and sausage drizzled with chili oil) to quirky specialties (chicken tenders with honey mustard; sweet onion over white sauce). The best part? Frank & Andrea’s stays open until 3 a.m. on the weekend; 2:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and midnight on Sunday.

1235 4th St SE (at 13th Ave SE), Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 208-1973
(612) 208-1973

Also featured in:

Mesa Pizza Dinkytown

Copy Link

There are few better spots than Mesa for late-night munchies. These pizzas have unorthodox toppings — creamy chicken penne, breaded eggplant, and barbecue steak and fries, to name a few. But none compare to the mac and cheese pizza, a legendary drunken slice for generations of U of MN students. Mesa’s Dinkytown location is open til 2 a.m. Thursday, and 2:15 a.m. Friday and Saturday; a second Lake Street location stays open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

1323 4th Street Southeast, MN 55414
(612) 436-3006
(612) 436-3006

Also featured in:

Hard Times Cafe

Copy Link

Hard Times, the Cities’ resident punk-rock, worker-owned, vegetarian restaurant, is open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily. Falafel platters, Korean barbecue tofu sandwiches, and veggie burgers abound — but the best part is that Hard Times serves its breakfast menu (think huevos rancheros, buttermilk short stacks, vegan biscuits and gravy) all day.

1821 Riverside Ave (at Cedar Ave), Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 666-0556
(612) 666-0556

Also featured in:

Juche

Copy Link

Juche, the intimate Eastside Korean lounge from chef Chris Her and Eve and Eddie Wu, serves some of the Cities’ finest Korean fare. On the menu are a bulgogi-marinated burger; kimchi jjigae, awash with anchovy stock and bacon fat; Peterson Farms galbi (short ribs); and “mac n’ chi,” which pairs creamy mac and cheese with zippy butter-fried kimchi. Juche also serves cocktails made with makgeolli, an effervescent Korean rice wine, and a broad menu of soju cocktails. Even better, it’s open until midnight, Thursday through Monday.

1124 Payne Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130
(612) 490-3380
(612) 490-3380

Also featured in:

Flameburger

Copy Link

Flameburger is a true old-school burger spot — the vintage red bar stools and massive flattop harken back to an era of drive-ins and steak breakfasts. The California burger, topped with molten American cheese, bacon, and all the requisite veggies, is best paired with Flameburger’s reliable crinkle-cut fries — though the onion rings, golden and crispy around a sweet onion center, are an even better bet. Breakfast (think hashbrowns, pork chops, French toast) is served until close at 2 a.m., every day.

2534 Rice St (Demont), Little Canada, MN 55113
(651) 483-8444
(651) 483-8444

Mickey's Diner

Copy Link

Mickey’s Diner on West Seventh (under different owners than the Mickey’s diner in downtown St. Paul) is one of the Twin Cities’ rare 24-hour diners. This place feels frozen in amber: Breakfast is served at any time of the day, but the lunch and dinner dishes, made from “pre-war” recipes, are those kind of rarefied diner classics that have never gone out of style. Order a burger off the flat top, served with chili or baked beans, or a basket of southern fried chicken, the same kind that Mickey’s has served since its 1960 opening.

1950 7th St W (near Montreal Ave), Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8387
(651) 698-8387

LITT Pinball Bar

Copy Link

Litt (formerly Tilt), helmed by pinball aficionado John Galvin, has earned its place on the cutting edge of the Cities’ third-wave “eatertainment” scene — the arcade bars, themed mini golf courses, and pickleball taprooms that merge the pleasures of eating and drinking with good old-fashioned games. The menu is super snackable (fried cauliflower, smash burgers and Cubanos, all-beef hotdogs piled with chili, kimchi, and other toppings), the cocktails are $10 across the board, and there are almost 50 pinball machines in the bar. Litt stays open til 2 a.m. every day, and food is served until 1 a.m.

2021 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
(612) 236-4089
(612) 236-4089

Also featured in:

Taqueria Los Ocampo

Copy Link

This East Side taqueria serves until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The tacos, of course, are what Taqueria Los Ocampo is known for — though the handmade, light-fried masa cakes, served as sopes, huaraches, and tlacoyos, are another Ocampo speciality fit for late-night dining.

895 Arcade St (at E York Ave), Saint Paul, MN 55106
(651) 774-7623
(651) 774-7623

Ray J's American Grill

Copy Link

Last call for chicken wings, sesame beef tips, patty melts, and other classic bar food at Ray J’s is 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

500 Central Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 353-4554
(612) 353-4554

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2024 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Apoy

4301 Nicollet Avenue, MN 55409

Filipino restaurant Apoy serves crispy lechon kawali and lumpia, kare-kare, and cool glasses of halo-halo on Nicollet Avenue. Grilled pineapple coladas and spiced banana rye cocktails draw neighbors in for weekly karaoke nights and live music. Though the full menu ends at 10 p.m., drinks and appetizers (adobo wings, papaya fritters, etc.) are available until close, at midnight Fridays and 1 a.m. Saturdays.

4301 Nicollet Avenue, MN 55409
(612) 824-4719
(612) 824-4719

Taco Taxi

1511 E Lake St (Bloomington Ave S), Minneapolis, MN 55407

Taco Taxi is one of East Lake Street’s busiest restaurants — people file in at all hours of the day for fresh carnitas and spit-roasted al pastor, tipping their hats to the yellow cab (the literal taco taxi) parked outside. Brothers Carlos and Hector Lopez serve their birria Jalisco-style, and there are few better soul-warming stews to cap a long day (though the well-stuffed burritos may take the cake for hangover prevention after a late night out). Open til 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, and 3 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

1511 E Lake St (Bloomington Ave S), Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 722-3293
(612) 722-3293

Marsu Pizzeria + Taqueria

1509 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Marsu’s Mexican-style pizza — heaped with mozzarella, red onions, chipotle sauce, and a choice of meat (even lengua or beef birria) — are built to satisfy late-night cravings. Other classics light chicken bacon ranch and Hawaiian are available too, plus street-style tacos and meaty sub sandwiches. Open until 3 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, and midnight every other day.

1509 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 459-7358
(612) 459-7358

Taqueria Los Ocampo

809 E Lake St (at Chicago Ave.), Minneapolis, MN 55407

Over the past two decades, restaurateurs Armando Ocampo and Lilia Zagal have built a veritable empire of Los Ocampo restaurants, building on their original taquerias with full-service restaurants and ultra-quick “express” locations. Their specialty is handmade, light-fried masa cakes, smothered with refried beans (huaraches), stuffed with cheese and pork (tlacoyos), or crowned with carnitas (sopes), though Los Ocampo is equally known for its tacos and vast array of traditional Mexican dishes, from menudo to flautas. Start with elotes and end with a creamy slice of flan. Open til midnight on weekdays; 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

809 E Lake St (at Chicago Ave.), Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 825-4978
(612) 825-4978

Uptown Diner

2548 Hennepin Ave (at W 26th St.), Minneapolis, MN 55405

The Uptown Diner, open 24 hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, is a great spot for soaking up the night’s cocktails with waffles, eggs Benedict, and corned beef hash. The pineapple upside down pancakes are a favorite here, and there are less-breakfasty sandwiches, soups, and salads on the menu, too. (Sunday through Wednesday, the diner closes at 10 p.m.)

2548 Hennepin Ave (at W 26th St.), Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 874-0481
(612) 874-0481

Nightingale

2551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405

Nightingale is a reliable stop for oysters, cocktails, and warm, brasserie-like dishes like smoked chicken liver pate, scallops with almond gazpacho, and hanger steaks. The atmosphere is casual and neighborhoody, but with enough sparkle for a proper weekend night out. The kitchen is open until midnight; drinks are served until close at 1 a.m.

2551 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 354-7060
(612) 354-7060

Little Tijuana

17 E 26th St (Nicollet), Minneapolis, MN 55404

Little T’s pina colada slushy machine never quits kicking — nor does the record player, where vinyls are kept on rotation. Chef Dan Manosack’s menu of snacky cauliflower bites, papri chaat, near-flawless waffle fries, and fried chicken sandwiches (among the best in the city) is served until midnight; drinks until 1 a.m.

17 E 26th St (Nicollet), Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 872-0578
(612) 872-0578

A Slice of New York

2407 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404

Swing by a Slice of New York for New York-style pizza, stromboli, calzones, and garlic cheese bread, plus warm hospitality for a late night. Open til midnight Friday and Saturday (and 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, closed Sunday).

2407 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55404
(612) 871-4334
(612) 871-4334

The Nicollet Diner

1333 Nicollet Mall (Grant), Minneapolis, MN 55403

Nicollet Diner’s new(ish) location, just off Loring Park in downtown Minneapolis, is open 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Diner classics like chicken and waffles, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, poutine, and burgers hit the spot after a night out at First Avenue or the Armory. Cocktails are poured until 2 a.m. daily.

1333 Nicollet Mall (Grant), Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 399-6258
(612) 399-6258

Pizza Luce

119 North 4th Street, MN 55401

Pizza Luce is haven for late-night pizza in downtown Minneapolis. Hoagies, salads, pastas, bruschetta, and garlic cheese toast accompany Luce’s popular wild mushroom, baked potato, and Italian sausage-heaped pizzas. Open until 2:30 a.m. daily.

119 North 4th Street, MN 55401
(612) 333-7359
(612) 333-7359

Spoon and Stable

211 N 1st St (btwn 2nd & 3rd), Minneapolis, MN 55401

Though Spoon and Stable’s dinner menu isn’t available in the wee hours, the bar menu is served until last call at 11:45 p.m. Meatloaf sliders, black truffle arancini, and oysters by the half-dozen are served alongside roasted pineapple Old Fashioneds and yuzu-infused French 75s.

211 N 1st St (btwn 2nd & 3rd), Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 224-9850
(612) 224-9850

Parlour

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Parlour, home of one of the Cities’ finest smash burgers, stays open til 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and the kitchen stays open til midnight. As popular as those burgers are, the sleeper hit is the shoe-string French fries served with Swiss aioli, built for late-night snacking with an Old Fashioned in hand.

730 N Washington Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 354-3135
(612) 354-3135

The Sonder Shaker

130 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

The Sonder Shaker, serving burgers alongside green curry mussels and grilled peach salads, has the feel of a modern American brasserie. Happy hour bites (think karaage and surf-and-turf tacos) are served alongside cocktails on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 p.m. to midnight.

130 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 353-6557
(612) 353-6557

Mac's Industrial Sports Bar

310 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Mac’s, one of the Cities’ most popular sports bars, serves its menu of Reuben egg rolls, totchos, burgers, and all-day breakfast until 2 a.m. daily. A large selection of local beers, THC drinks, and nonalcoholic options round out the beverage menu.

310 E Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 379-3379
(612) 379-3379

Zhora Darling

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413

The headline for Zhora Darling on 1st Avenue NE? The kitchen stays open late. That’s a big deal these days, especially when the menu includes small plates like charred shishitos and green pea falafel; bigger plates like watermelon salad with shrimp; and grass-fed burgers with grilled pineapple, pickled beets, and a sunny side up egg. Eric Odness and partners, who also own neighborhood dive bars in Brooklyn, opened Zhora Darling in 2023, bringing a cool, promising spot for food, cocktails, pool, and live music to town. Food is served til 1 a.m. every day; drinks until 2 a.m.

509 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55413
(612) 489-6030
(612) 489-6030

Related Maps

The 1029 Bar

1029 Marshall Street Northeast, MN 55413

The 1029 Bar, a popular karaoke spot, is the home of the original Smack Shack. Lobster rolls, shrimp po’boys, burgers, clam chowder and the like are served until midnight on Friday and Saturday (and until 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, fwiw),

1029 Marshall Street Northeast, MN 55413
(612) 379-4322
(612) 379-4322

Frank From Philly & Andrea Pizza

1235 4th St SE (at 13th Ave SE), Minneapolis, MN 55414

Frank & Andrea’s, a favorite among local college students is a great option for dining on a budget — the popular Philly cheesesteaks all land around $12. The New York-style pizza menu spans from the classics (margherita with meat; pepperoni and sausage drizzled with chili oil) to quirky specialties (chicken tenders with honey mustard; sweet onion over white sauce). The best part? Frank & Andrea’s stays open until 3 a.m. on the weekend; 2:30 a.m. Monday through Wednesday, and midnight on Sunday.

1235 4th St SE (at 13th Ave SE), Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 208-1973
(612) 208-1973

Mesa Pizza Dinkytown

1323 4th Street Southeast, MN 55414

There are few better spots than Mesa for late-night munchies. These pizzas have unorthodox toppings — creamy chicken penne, breaded eggplant, and barbecue steak and fries, to name a few. But none compare to the mac and cheese pizza, a legendary drunken slice for generations of U of MN students. Mesa’s Dinkytown location is open til 2 a.m. Thursday, and 2:15 a.m. Friday and Saturday; a second Lake Street location stays open until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

1323 4th Street Southeast, MN 55414
(612) 436-3006
(612) 436-3006

Hard Times Cafe

1821 Riverside Ave (at Cedar Ave), Minneapolis, MN 55454

Hard Times, the Cities’ resident punk-rock, worker-owned, vegetarian restaurant, is open from 8 a.m. to midnight daily. Falafel platters, Korean barbecue tofu sandwiches, and veggie burgers abound — but the best part is that Hard Times serves its breakfast menu (think huevos rancheros, buttermilk short stacks, vegan biscuits and gravy) all day.

1821 Riverside Ave (at Cedar Ave), Minneapolis, MN 55454
(612) 666-0556
(612) 666-0556

Juche

1124 Payne Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130

Juche, the intimate Eastside Korean lounge from chef Chris Her and Eve and Eddie Wu, serves some of the Cities’ finest Korean fare. On the menu are a bulgogi-marinated burger; kimchi jjigae, awash with anchovy stock and bacon fat; Peterson Farms galbi (short ribs); and “mac n’ chi,” which pairs creamy mac and cheese with zippy butter-fried kimchi. Juche also serves cocktails made with makgeolli, an effervescent Korean rice wine, and a broad menu of soju cocktails. Even better, it’s open until midnight, Thursday through Monday.

1124 Payne Avenue, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55130
(612) 490-3380
(612) 490-3380

Flameburger

2534 Rice St (Demont), Little Canada, MN 55113

Flameburger is a true old-school burger spot — the vintage red bar stools and massive flattop harken back to an era of drive-ins and steak breakfasts. The California burger, topped with molten American cheese, bacon, and all the requisite veggies, is best paired with Flameburger’s reliable crinkle-cut fries — though the onion rings, golden and crispy around a sweet onion center, are an even better bet. Breakfast (think hashbrowns, pork chops, French toast) is served until close at 2 a.m., every day.

2534 Rice St (Demont), Little Canada, MN 55113
(651) 483-8444
(651) 483-8444

Mickey's Diner

1950 7th St W (near Montreal Ave), Saint Paul, MN 55116

Mickey’s Diner on West Seventh (under different owners than the Mickey’s diner in downtown St. Paul) is one of the Twin Cities’ rare 24-hour diners. This place feels frozen in amber: Breakfast is served at any time of the day, but the lunch and dinner dishes, made from “pre-war” recipes, are those kind of rarefied diner classics that have never gone out of style. Order a burger off the flat top, served with chili or baked beans, or a basket of southern fried chicken, the same kind that Mickey’s has served since its 1960 opening.

1950 7th St W (near Montreal Ave), Saint Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-8387
(651) 698-8387

LITT Pinball Bar

2021 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405

Litt (formerly Tilt), helmed by pinball aficionado John Galvin, has earned its place on the cutting edge of the Cities’ third-wave “eatertainment” scene — the arcade bars, themed mini golf courses, and pickleball taprooms that merge the pleasures of eating and drinking with good old-fashioned games. The menu is super snackable (fried cauliflower, smash burgers and Cubanos, all-beef hotdogs piled with chili, kimchi, and other toppings), the cocktails are $10 across the board, and there are almost 50 pinball machines in the bar. Litt stays open til 2 a.m. every day, and food is served until 1 a.m.

2021 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55405
(612) 236-4089
(612) 236-4089

Taqueria Los Ocampo

895 Arcade St (at E York Ave), Saint Paul, MN 55106

This East Side taqueria serves until 4 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. The tacos, of course, are what Taqueria Los Ocampo is known for — though the handmade, light-fried masa cakes, served as sopes, huaraches, and tlacoyos, are another Ocampo speciality fit for late-night dining.

895 Arcade St (at E York Ave), Saint Paul, MN 55106
(651) 774-7623
(651) 774-7623

Ray J's American Grill

500 Central Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Last call for chicken wings, sesame beef tips, patty melts, and other classic bar food at Ray J’s is 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

500 Central Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 353-4554
(612) 353-4554

Related Maps