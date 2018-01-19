A Late-Night Dining Survival Guide for the Twin Cities

It’s no secret that the pandemic decimated late-night dining — especially in the Twin Cities, where 24-hour restaurants were already in short supply. But things aren’t quite as bad as they seem. Yes, the list of pre-dawn dining spots has dwindled, but there are still late-night tacos to be munched, oysters to be slurped, and nightcaps to be poured. Here’s a list of the Cities’ best late-night restaurants, with kitchens that stay open until at least midnight on Friday and Saturday, if not later. Note that hours are subject to change, and it’s always best check ahead.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.