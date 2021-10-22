16 Stellar Lunch Spots in Minneapolis

Lunch is a tricky meal. It’s practical, by nature, and often quick — rarely do we have time to linger at our tables the way we might for a weekend brunch or a Friday night dinner. But don’t overlook the opportunity lunch provides: the chance to add a tasty culinary pit stop to an otherwise ordinary day. For chicken tinga tacos, kimchi grilled cheeses, and smoked salmon BLTs, here are sixteen places worth breaking up the daytime grind for.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.