 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Where to Get a Great Bagel in the Twin Cities

10 Classic Twin Cities Irish Bars

15 Must-Try Bakeries in the Twin Cities

More in Twin Cities See more maps
A white bowl filled with vegetables and eggs on a white background.
Brim is near Bde Maka Ska.
Brim

16 Stellar Lunch Spots in Minneapolis

Midday picks for tacos, bimbimbap, and more

by Stacy Brooks and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Brim is near Bde Maka Ska.
| Brim
by Stacy Brooks and Eater Staff Updated

Lunch is a tricky meal. It’s practical, by nature, and often quick — rarely do we have time to linger at our tables the way we might for a weekend brunch or a Friday night dinner. But don’t overlook the opportunity lunch provides: the chance to add a tasty culinary pit stop to an otherwise ordinary day. For chicken tinga tacos, kimchi grilled cheeses, and smoked salmon BLTs, here are sixteen places worth breaking up the daytime grind for.

Note that these restaurants are listed geographically.

Read More

Kimchi Tofu House

Copy Link

Just across the street from the University of Minnesota, this tiny eatery specializes in silken tofu stews, grilled meats, and bibimbap topped with meat, vegetables, and an egg. Warm up with Korean-style ramen, which is spicier than its Japanese counterpart. (A vegetarian-broth version is available, too). Kimchi Tofu House is a choose-your-own-spice-level adventure, from “zero spice” to the eye-watering “very, very spicy”.

307 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 331-1112
(612) 331-1112

Also featured in:

Uncle Franky's

Copy Link

Grab a Chicago dog “dragged through the garden,” as they say, (read: topped with everything) or a half-pound, thinly sliced Italian beef from Uncle Franky’s in Northeast. This lineup also features Coney Island chili dogs, an extra-juicy Juicy Lucy, Philly cheesesteaks, and even double hot dogs. Don’t forget to order a side of onion rings.

728 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 455-2181
(612) 455-2181
A hot dog in a bun dressed with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and relish on white paper.
A Chicago dog from Uncle Franky’s.
Eli Radtke

Also featured in:

The Briar

Copy Link

This new neighborhood cafe — located in a thoughtfully renovated former art gallery in Northeast Minneapolis — is a sweet spot for lunch. Frittatas and sandwiches pair well with dishes like roasted broccoli and fennel salad, a bread pudding drizzled with lemon creme anglaise. The Briar also hosts weekend pop-ups with local chefs and makers like Dahlia and Laune Bread.

1231 Washington St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Also featured in:

MOMO Sushi

Copy Link

This Northeast restaurant has stellar lunch specials, including specialty rolls, sushi and sashimi platters, and hibachi lunches. For plant-based eaters, there’s a selection of over a dozen interesting vegetable rolls — and, living up to its name, Momo Sushi also serves excellent Tibetan momos, with beef, tofu, or vegetable options all served with a fiery chili sauce.

1839 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-9190
(612) 789-9190

Also featured in:

El Taco Riendo

Copy Link

El Taco’s colossal chimichangas, crispy flautas, tacos dorados, and caldo de res, a red Mexican beef soup are hard to beat for a quick, filling lunch. But the real star of the menu is the chicken tinga tacos. This marinade doesn’t overload on heat — it balances the tomatoes’ tang with the chipotle peppers’ smoke, rounding it all out on a slightly sweet note. Grab a glass of horchata or tamarind water to pair with the meal.

2412 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-3000
(612) 781-3000
Three chicken tinga tacos in tortillas garnished with onions, cilantro, and radish slices.
Chicken tinga tacos from El Taco Riendo.
Justine Jones

Also featured in:

heal mpls (herbs, eats, all love)

Copy Link

Heal Mpls, which opened on N. Lyndale Avenue last summer, has a bevy of serves vegan dishes and smoothies available for lunch. The menu rotates, so keep an eye on Instagram or Facebook for updates, but expect fruit and veggie-rich dishes like creamy jerk chickpea chili, sweet potato hash, and banana chia seed pudding.

4171 N Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 354-7573
(612) 354-7573

WENDY'S HOUSE OF SOUL, INC.

Copy Link

Wendy’s has a new home at North Market in Camden. Puckett’s popular soul rolls are a great lunch option, and easy to take on the go — they’re stuffed with soul food like greens, fried chicken, and mac and cheese, rolled into an egg roll wrapper, and fried. (One favorite is the Trell, made with French fries, gravy, and jalapeño.) Don’t miss Wendy’s stellar wings, either, and note that the restaurant is closed on weekends.

4414 N Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 800-4535
(612) 800-4535

SOUL BOWL

Copy Link

These soul food bowls are totally customizable: Start with bases like creamy, well-seasoned mac and cheese, add veggies like smoked mushrooms or candied yams, and top it all off with meats like barbecue chicken and Cajun salmon. Plenty of vegan options are available too, including plant-based mac and cheese and chicken. Note that Soul Bowl is located on the second floor of Graze food hall.

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 567-7044
(612) 567-7044

Also featured in:

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

Copy Link

From the creamy wild rice soup to the grilled cheeses smeared with tomato jam, everything on Farmers Kitchen + Bar’s menu highlights the ingredients from local farmers and producers. The salads are especially tasty — add roast chicken or grass-fed strip steak for a heartier meal. After lunch, swing by the adjacent coffee shop for a cookie.

750 S 2nd St Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 200-9434
(612) 200-9434

Also featured in:

Brim

Copy Link

Just a stone’s throw from the shores of Bde Maka Ska, Brim’s entire menu is gluten-free and mostly organic. Grab a chicken pesto sandwich, a kimchi rice bowl — or for a light lunch option, there’s always the hummus plate, served with gluten-free focaccia.

2919 Knox Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 261-0506
(612) 261-0506
Colorful bowls are packed with egg and avocado at Brim.
A bevy of lunchtime options at Brim.
Brim

Also featured in:

World Street Kitchen

Copy Link

Every meal at World Street Kitchen should start with an order of velvety hummus, topped with caramelized paprika butter, za’atar, and crispy chickpeas served. Rice bowls, burritos, and sandwiches make this a great quick stop for a filling lunch. Stop by Milkjam Creamery, the Wadi brothers’ next-door ice cream shop, for dessert.

2743 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 424-8855
(612) 424-8855
A fried fish sandwich and chips at WSK.
A fish sandwich at WSK.
WSK/official photo

Also featured in:

Taqueria y birrieria las cuatro milpas

Copy Link

Satiate a quesabirria craving at Las Cuatro Milpas. Stop in for lamb, goat, and beef birria tacos, served with rich consomé, or pizzabirria, loaded with cheese and served in an aluminum tin. Extra salsa, please.

1526 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 834-8814
(612) 834-8814

Also featured in:

Reverie Cafe + Bar

Copy Link

Reverie Cafe and Bar is the ultimate spot for a hearty vegan lunch. Dishes like jackfruit bulgogi tacos, coconut achiote beans with coconut rice, and lemongrass tofu tacos are filling and fresh. Don’t skip Reverie’s desserts — the dark chocolate beignets, roughly the size of softballs, suffer nothing for their lack of butter.

1517 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 987-7080
(612) 987-7080

Also featured in:

Boludo

Copy Link

Grab a couple of empanadas or a diamond-shaped pizza for a lunch straight from the streets of Buenos Aires. Boludo’s ham and mozzarella-stuffed empanadas are perfect portable bites for a meal on the go, and the pepperoni pizza, some of the best in the city, is topped with generous globs of mozzarella and perfectly cupped pepperonis. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available too. Keep in mind that Boludo opens at 11 a.m. every day except Monday, when it opens at 5 p.m.

8 W 38th St, Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 353-5574
(612) 353-5574

Also featured in:

Heather's

Copy Link

For a midday French toast craving, Heather’s is the spot — breakfast dishes are served until 2 p.m. Otherwise, lunch options like beet and citrus salad or blackened salmon BLTs do the trick. Digest with a stroll around nearby Lake Nokomis, and grab a noodle salad from the little deli counter on the way out.

5201 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
(612) 445-8822
(612) 445-8822

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Wise Acre Eatery

Copy Link

Wise Acre Eatery has a farm-fresh vibe — much of the menu is sourced directly from the restaurant’s own farm in Plato, Minnesota. Pair a cup of carrot ginger soup with a kimchi grilled cheese, or a burger made with butter-basted beef. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-2577
(612) 354-2577
Chili in a white bowl
A bowl of chili at Wise Acre Eatery.
Wise Acre Eatery/official photo

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Kimchi Tofu House

307 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN 55414

Just across the street from the University of Minnesota, this tiny eatery specializes in silken tofu stews, grilled meats, and bibimbap topped with meat, vegetables, and an egg. Warm up with Korean-style ramen, which is spicier than its Japanese counterpart. (A vegetarian-broth version is available, too). Kimchi Tofu House is a choose-your-own-spice-level adventure, from “zero spice” to the eye-watering “very, very spicy”.

307 SE Oak St, Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 331-1112
(612) 331-1112

Uncle Franky's

728 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Grab a Chicago dog “dragged through the garden,” as they say, (read: topped with everything) or a half-pound, thinly sliced Italian beef from Uncle Franky’s in Northeast. This lineup also features Coney Island chili dogs, an extra-juicy Juicy Lucy, Philly cheesesteaks, and even double hot dogs. Don’t forget to order a side of onion rings.

728 Broadway St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413
(612) 455-2181
(612) 455-2181
A hot dog in a bun dressed with tomatoes, peppers, onions, and relish on white paper.
A Chicago dog from Uncle Franky’s.
Eli Radtke

The Briar

1231 Washington St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

This new neighborhood cafe — located in a thoughtfully renovated former art gallery in Northeast Minneapolis — is a sweet spot for lunch. Frittatas and sandwiches pair well with dishes like roasted broccoli and fennel salad, a bread pudding drizzled with lemon creme anglaise. The Briar also hosts weekend pop-ups with local chefs and makers like Dahlia and Laune Bread.

1231 Washington St NE, Minneapolis, MN 55413

MOMO Sushi

1839 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418

This Northeast restaurant has stellar lunch specials, including specialty rolls, sushi and sashimi platters, and hibachi lunches. For plant-based eaters, there’s a selection of over a dozen interesting vegetable rolls — and, living up to its name, Momo Sushi also serves excellent Tibetan momos, with beef, tofu, or vegetable options all served with a fiery chili sauce.

1839 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 789-9190
(612) 789-9190

El Taco Riendo

2412 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418

El Taco’s colossal chimichangas, crispy flautas, tacos dorados, and caldo de res, a red Mexican beef soup are hard to beat for a quick, filling lunch. But the real star of the menu is the chicken tinga tacos. This marinade doesn’t overload on heat — it balances the tomatoes’ tang with the chipotle peppers’ smoke, rounding it all out on a slightly sweet note. Grab a glass of horchata or tamarind water to pair with the meal.

2412 NE Central Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-3000
(612) 781-3000
Three chicken tinga tacos in tortillas garnished with onions, cilantro, and radish slices.
Chicken tinga tacos from El Taco Riendo.
Justine Jones

heal mpls (herbs, eats, all love)

4171 N Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412

Heal Mpls, which opened on N. Lyndale Avenue last summer, has a bevy of serves vegan dishes and smoothies available for lunch. The menu rotates, so keep an eye on Instagram or Facebook for updates, but expect fruit and veggie-rich dishes like creamy jerk chickpea chili, sweet potato hash, and banana chia seed pudding.

4171 N Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 354-7573
(612) 354-7573

WENDY'S HOUSE OF SOUL, INC.

4414 N Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412

Wendy’s has a new home at North Market in Camden. Puckett’s popular soul rolls are a great lunch option, and easy to take on the go — they’re stuffed with soul food like greens, fried chicken, and mac and cheese, rolled into an egg roll wrapper, and fried. (One favorite is the Trell, made with French fries, gravy, and jalapeño.) Don’t miss Wendy’s stellar wings, either, and note that the restaurant is closed on weekends.

4414 N Humboldt Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412
(612) 800-4535
(612) 800-4535

SOUL BOWL

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

These soul food bowls are totally customizable: Start with bases like creamy, well-seasoned mac and cheese, add veggies like smoked mushrooms or candied yams, and top it all off with meats like barbecue chicken and Cajun salmon. Plenty of vegan options are available too, including plant-based mac and cheese and chicken. Note that Soul Bowl is located on the second floor of Graze food hall.

520 N 4th St, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 567-7044
(612) 567-7044

Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55401

From the creamy wild rice soup to the grilled cheeses smeared with tomato jam, everything on Farmers Kitchen + Bar’s menu highlights the ingredients from local farmers and producers. The salads are especially tasty — add roast chicken or grass-fed strip steak for a heartier meal. After lunch, swing by the adjacent coffee shop for a cookie.

750 S 2nd St Suite 100, Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 200-9434
(612) 200-9434

Brim

2919 Knox Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Just a stone’s throw from the shores of Bde Maka Ska, Brim’s entire menu is gluten-free and mostly organic. Grab a chicken pesto sandwich, a kimchi rice bowl — or for a light lunch option, there’s always the hummus plate, served with gluten-free focaccia.

2919 Knox Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 261-0506
(612) 261-0506
Colorful bowls are packed with egg and avocado at Brim.
A bevy of lunchtime options at Brim.
Brim

World Street Kitchen

2743 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408

Every meal at World Street Kitchen should start with an order of velvety hummus, topped with caramelized paprika butter, za’atar, and crispy chickpeas served. Rice bowls, burritos, and sandwiches make this a great quick stop for a filling lunch. Stop by Milkjam Creamery, the Wadi brothers’ next-door ice cream shop, for dessert.

2743 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 424-8855
(612) 424-8855
A fried fish sandwich and chips at WSK.
A fish sandwich at WSK.
WSK/official photo

Taqueria y birrieria las cuatro milpas

1526 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Satiate a quesabirria craving at Las Cuatro Milpas. Stop in for lamb, goat, and beef birria tacos, served with rich consomé, or pizzabirria, loaded with cheese and served in an aluminum tin. Extra salsa, please.

1526 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 834-8814
(612) 834-8814

Reverie Cafe + Bar

1517 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407

Reverie Cafe and Bar is the ultimate spot for a hearty vegan lunch. Dishes like jackfruit bulgogi tacos, coconut achiote beans with coconut rice, and lemongrass tofu tacos are filling and fresh. Don’t skip Reverie’s desserts — the dark chocolate beignets, roughly the size of softballs, suffer nothing for their lack of butter.

1517 E 35th St, Minneapolis, MN 55407
(612) 987-7080
(612) 987-7080

Boludo

8 W 38th St, Minneapolis, MN 55409

Grab a couple of empanadas or a diamond-shaped pizza for a lunch straight from the streets of Buenos Aires. Boludo’s ham and mozzarella-stuffed empanadas are perfect portable bites for a meal on the go, and the pepperoni pizza, some of the best in the city, is topped with generous globs of mozzarella and perfectly cupped pepperonis. Gluten-free and vegetarian options are available too. Keep in mind that Boludo opens at 11 a.m. every day except Monday, when it opens at 5 p.m.

8 W 38th St, Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 353-5574
(612) 353-5574

Heather's

5201 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417

For a midday French toast craving, Heather’s is the spot — breakfast dishes are served until 2 p.m. Otherwise, lunch options like beet and citrus salad or blackened salmon BLTs do the trick. Digest with a stroll around nearby Lake Nokomis, and grab a noodle salad from the little deli counter on the way out.

5201 Chicago Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55417
(612) 445-8822
(612) 445-8822

Related Maps

Wise Acre Eatery

5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419

Wise Acre Eatery has a farm-fresh vibe — much of the menu is sourced directly from the restaurant’s own farm in Plato, Minnesota. Pair a cup of carrot ginger soup with a kimchi grilled cheese, or a burger made with butter-basted beef. Lunch is served Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

5401 Nicollet Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 354-2577
(612) 354-2577
Chili in a white bowl
A bowl of chili at Wise Acre Eatery.
Wise Acre Eatery/official photo

Related Maps