A drink with a frothy top is garnished with a yellow pansy. The liquid inside is a pale violet color.
A cocktail from Sidebar at Surdyk’s.
Jes Lahay / Eater Twin Cities

The Hottest Spots for Cocktails in the Twin Cities Right Now

From Balinese fruited tonics to espresso martinis laced with vanilla and cocoa

by Eater Staff Updated
A cocktail from Sidebar at Surdyk’s.
| Jes Lahay / Eater Twin Cities
by Eater Staff Updated

From subterranean bars to hip spots that celebrate non-alcoholic beverages, there’s no shortage of imaginative cocktail bars to explore in Minneapolis and St. Paul. This heatmap highlights a handful that have opened or reopened recently, and are relative newcomers to the Twin Cities scene, which is laden with classic establishments. Here are a few places to try this summer, including a lusciously fruity cocktail menu from a Laotian restaurant, a newly reopened cocktail lounge inside a local distillery warehouse, and a mod, airy bar on bustling Hennepin Avenue in Northeast.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Khâluna

4000 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
Talented beverage director Trish Gavin is behind the bar at Khâluna, chef Ann Ahmed’s latest venture on Lyndale Avenue. The restaurant’s interiors are designed to emulate a tropical beach resort in Asia, and the bar menu deftly follows suit. The Balinese fruited tonic, made with jujube, calamansi, jackfruit, and frangipani is a highlight.

2. Petite León

3800 Nicollet Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55409
This reborn neighborhood bistro has a cozy bar featuring co-owner Travis Serbus’ citrus-forward drinksr. As of late, cocktails feature notes of avocado, dragonfruit, grapefruit, and lemon — the Moon Dog, made with mezcal, green chartreuse, and tamarind is a highlight. For more classic takes, try a non-alcoholic Negroni with juniper and bitter orange, or a strawberry caipirinha. Food from James Beard-nominated chef Jorge Guzmán makes for excellent pairings.

In a coup glass a bright, deep pink cocktail with a white frothy head sits on a black table with a black background. It seems as though there is a spotlight on the drink
A frothy, bright sipper at Petite León.
Lucy Hawthorne

3. Sooki & Mimi

1432 W 31st St
Minneapolis, MN 55408
Semi-secret tip: While the dining room at Ann Kim’s newest restaurant in Uptown is a highly sought-after reservation, Sooki and Mimi’s basement bar is one of Minneapolis’s classiest speakeasies. Look for a light in the alley off 31st Street, step through the door, and descend into the ‘70s-style rec room-meets-cocktail lounge, complete with vinyl tunes and vintage wooden furniture. The basement bar is first-come, first-served. Upstairs at the walk-up bar, you’ll find cilantro sours and the pineapple-based drink tepache — which the team ferments on-site — served on tap with mezcal, tequila, or vodka.

4. Sanjusan

33 N 1st Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Sanjusan doesn’t take itself too seriously, which can feel like a rarity in today’s bar scene. Cocktails come with a welcome dose of whimsy, like a cotton candy cloud garnish. Don’t be fooled into thinking that this means the drinks here are sickly sweet — rather, they show the team’s prowess and restraint. Sanjusan is a mix of Italian and Japanese cuisines: A balance of bitter and crisp flavors appear in many of the drinks. Try the Ikkyu highballs with shish bitters, or the Mican cocktail with blood orange and dry curaçao.

A martini glass is filled with orange liquid on a blonde wood table. It appears that there is a floating cloud above the glass, because a cotton candy puff is placed on it.
This cocktail comes with a cloud of cotton candy.
Joy Summers

5. Sidebar at Surdyk’s

303 E Hennepin Ave Suite #2
Minneapolis, MN 55414
Sidebar at Surdyk’s reopened in reinvented form in 2021. Just next door to the popular Northeast wine and cheese shop, the new Sidebar is a mod, airy space with a massive front window that can roll up, opening the bar to the sidewalk patio and Hennepin Avenue bustle. The cocktail menu plays to the classics, but keeps it interesting: The Old Fashioned is mixed with spiced turbinado; the espresso martini has traces of vanilla and cocoa.

A bartender pours a frothy drink into a lowball glass from a silver tin shaker.
A frothy cocktail at Sidebar at Surdyk’s.
Jes Lahay

6. Meteor

2027 N 2nd St
Minneapolis, MN 55411
Meteor made for an inspiring story during the pandemic. A long-time dream by expert barmen and co-owners Robb Jones and Elliot Manthey, the bar almost didn’t come into fruition due to COVID-19 — but a year and a half later, Meteor is one of Near North’s best cocktail bars. The interior is all walnut and brick and black leather stools, nothing that’s trying too hard. But the drinks are imaginative and complex, changing week to week with the bartenders’ latest obsessions. Recent inventions include a Tom Collins-style “Bow Chicka Cacao” cocktail made with Cynar, lemon, and cherry-cacao syrup.

7. Brother Justus Whiskey Company

3300 5th St NE Suite B
Minneapolis, MN 55418
Brother Justus — named for a 1920s Benedictine monk who flouted Prohibition and bootlegged moonshine in central Minnesota — is a true innovator in the Cities’ whiskey scene. Founder Phil Steger made Minnesota’s first single malt whiskey a few years back and has since expanded the company’s offerings to a barley-based single whiskey, an American with notes of butterscotch, and a cold-peated whiskey, made with peat from the black spruce bogs of Aitkin county. Brother Justus’s whiskey room offers classic and original cocktails like harvest pear (poached pear puree and guajillo syrup) and the Mama Vang (silver whiskey and rice water).

8. Lawless Distilling Company

2619 28th Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Lawless Distilling Company, which produces an array of vodkas, gins, rum, and liqueurs out of a warehouse in Minneapolis’s Seward neighborhood, also operates a cozy cocktail lounge. The lounge was closed for a stint during the pandemic, but as of this spring it’s open again — this time around, with a slushy machine. The patio, draped in strings of fairy lights, is an ideal spot to enjoy a summer cocktail. Try the ‘Lawless Sling,” made with rum, pineapple amaro, and rootbeer bitters, or the “Spring Fever,” made with the distillery’s Greenway Gin, honey, and heirloom crème de flora.

9. Chip's Clubhouse

272 Snelling Ave S #200
St Paul, MN 55105
Nestled into St. Paul’s Mac Groveland neighborhood, Chip’s Clubhouse is an understated space curated in nostalgic clubhouse style. It serves fresh takes on British pub classics, and has an excellent cocktail menu: Try a Tomcat Collins, made with local Tattersall gin, creme de fleur, lemon, blueberry, or a gimlet blended with mango green tea cordial.

10. Emerald Lounge

455 7th St W
St Paul, MN 55102
St. Paul’s chic Emerald Lounge follows up on the promise of its name with green details throughout the cozy living room-esque space. Here, cocktails include a version with three rums, lime, and honey-passionfruit syrup, its take on an Old Fashioned, and a drink, fittingly, with green chartreuse. Oh, and the bar claims to make the coldest martini in town. Emerald Lounge also offers food and desserts — curl up in one of the booths with a coffee liquor pudding.

Related Maps