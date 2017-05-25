The Hottest Spots for Cocktails in the Twin Cities Right Now

The Hottest Spots for Cocktails in the Twin Cities Right Now

From subterranean bars to hip spots that celebrate non-alcoholic beverages, there’s no shortage of imaginative cocktail bars to explore in Minneapolis and St. Paul. This heatmap highlights a handful that have opened or reopened recently, and are relative newcomers to the Twin Cities scene, which is laden with classic establishments. Here are a few places to try this summer, including a lusciously fruity cocktail menu from a Laotian restaurant, a newly reopened cocktail lounge inside a local distillery warehouse, and a mod, airy bar on bustling Hennepin Avenue in Northeast.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.