A picture of Union Hmong Kitchen’s egg breakfast sandwich.
Union Hmong Kitchen brings its popular all-day egg sandwich to its new locale in North Loop.
Union Hmong Kitchen/official photo

The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Minneapolis and St. Paul Right Now, November 2021

Fresh destinations for chimichangas, Laotian dishes, savory pastries, and more

by Jon Cheng and Tierney Plumb Updated
Union Hmong Kitchen brings its popular all-day egg sandwich to its new locale in North Loop.
| Union Hmong Kitchen/official photo
by Jon Cheng and Tierney Plumb Updated

Welcome back to the Eater Twin Cities Heatmap, a collection of exciting new restaurants that have opened or re-opened recently. Despite the trying pandemic, Minneapolis and St. Paul’s resilient hospitality community continues to find creative ways to introduce diners to fantastic food in fresh environments. These are the restaurants of the moment, some brand new and some old favorites that have finally returned.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed in geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Central N.E.

700 Central Ave NE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 354-7947
(612) 354-7947
Northeast Minneapolis’s new neighborhood destination for affordable American classics and cocktails made with Minnesota spirits comes from Morrissey Hospitality, the local group behind The Bad WaitressSt. Paul Grill. Executive chef John Henkels’s menu opens with sharable starters like pickle-brined fried chicken skewers, flatbreads, truffle fries, and grilled oysters, followed by three burger options, wraps, a BLT, and fried chicken sandwich. Mains like a whole trout dressed with chimichurri, fettuccini, bourbon-glazed pork chop, and scallops are all $21 and under — even high-brow wagyu, served with a mushroom demi-glace. — Tierney Plumb

Central N.E. Eat & Drink’s color-soaked look pays homage to its artsy neighborhood. 
Central N.E./official phjoto

2. Sidebar at Surdyk’s

303 E Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 455-2574
(612) 455-2574
Sidebar at Surdyk’s opened briefly last fall before the weather and pandemic took a turn for the worse. The modern bar and brasserie recently made a comeback, ready to impress northeast diners under its tenured chef Randall Prudden. The alum of Spoon and Stable and Chicago’s three Michelin-starred Alinea has put together a fun and easy-to-explore menu full of seasonal ingredients. Don’t miss the bright and light crudo or the tartare.

A copper topped bar dominates a cozy room. Underneath it, cobalt blue tiles with white grout make a bright contrast. Contemporary leather bar stools line the bar and open air shelving hangs above it all. Sidebar at Surdyk’s/Facebook

3. All Saints Restaurant

222 E Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 259-7507
(612) 259-7507
All Saints opened in the heart of Northeast Minneapolis last month with wood-fired cuisine that goes heavy on veggies. Along with creative starters like salt and pepper mushrooms dressed with scallion dip-dip, the sleek setup also serves grilled prawns with miso turmeric butter and swordfish surrounded with eggplant caponata and pine nuts. Creative cocktails like The Mac are filled with rums, macadamia, lime, fino sherry, and vanilla.

4. Owamni by The Sioux Chef

420 1st St S
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 444-1846
(612) 444-1846
Sean Sherman’s paean to Native American cuisine is seven years in the making, when he first started The Sioux chef as a catering and food education business for the Twin Cities community. The venture spans much longer (300 years) if one counts the indigenous land on which Sherman’s namesake restaurant now sits. Now he’s reclaiming an important piece of history with dishes made from decolonized ingredients — wheat, flour, cane sugar and dairy are out of the picture and replaced by a mix of Indigenous game, fish, birds, and insects along with wild plants, Native American heirloom farm varieties, and locally grown produce. Think local lake fish, dandelions made from pesto, or corn bread served with wojape, a sauce made from native chokecherries.

Owamni by The Sioux Chef introduces Minneapolis diners to Native American food that’s free of Euro-centric ingredients.
Owamni/Facebook

5. EaTo

305 S Washington Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55415
(612) 208-1638
(612) 208-1638
James Beard-nominated chef Jamie Malone’s Eastside flipped into an Italian restaurant and market in August, offering downtown Minneapolis a fresh new spot to sample pizzas, salads, sandwiches, housemade sausages, coffees, and soft serve gelato. Patio and walk-up service (4 p.m. to 10 p.m.). is now joined by an indoor component and marketplace. A bottle shop will enter the fold soon.

6. Farmers Kitchen + Bar

750 S 2nd St Suite 100
Minneapolis, MN 55401
(612) 200-9434
(612) 200-9434
The Minnesota Farmers Union debuted its first restaurant in the former Spoonriver space in late August, bringing the historic Mill District neighborhood a new sit-down spot for hyperlocal meats, cheeses, and produce. A coffee bar serving State Fair maple cream nitro opens daily at 7:30 a.m., followed by a lunchtime menu full of appetizers, soup, salad, sandwiches, and picnic platters from executive chef Kris Koch. Dinner recently joined the mix with Minnesotan-influenced dishes like walleye “tots,” bison wild rice meatballs, fried cheese curds, and wild rice Waldorf salad will change with the seasons.

7. The Butcher's Tale

1121 Hennepin Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 236-4075
(612) 236-4075
To call The Butcher’s Tale a barbecue joint or a mere steakhouse would be a disservice to the painstaking lengths chef Peter Botcher has taken to ensure that everything on his menu — from the vaunted 14-hour smoked beef long rib to the double-cut pork chop and the sausages — is fine-tuned and wildly delicious. As are the desserts by pastry wunderkind Elsbeth Young-Haug, whose pistachio cream puffs are now iconic. A lively and hopping beer garden adds extra bonus points.

Kevin Kramer/The Butcher’s Tale

8. The Market At Malcolm Yards

501 30th Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
(612) 886-1022
(612) 886-1022
Weekends crowds at the Malcolm Yards food hall are consistently strong since the food hall opened in August. No surprise, given the globetrotting lineup of vendors and prospect of cobbling a meal that stretches from Malaysia and Nepal to Italy. Pro tip: share an order of airy, shatteringly crisp Korean fried chicken at Abang Yoli; a DIY pasta order at Joey Meatballs; a warming serving of Rashmi Bhattachan’s ethereally light momos at Momo Dosa; a Detroit-style pie at Wrecktangle Pizza (Elote is recommended); and finally, end with the dizzyingly rich ice creams at Bebe Zito. 

Abang Yoli brings Korean-style fried chicken to The Market at Malcolm Yards.
Abang Yoli brings Korean-style fried chicken to The Market at Malcolm Yards.
Nelson Hill for The Market at Malcolm Yards

9. Cardamom

723 Vineland Pl
Minneapolis, MN 55403
(612) 375-7542
(612) 375-7542
Followers of Daniel Del Prado rarely know what to expect next. Sicilian pizza? New American meets Argentinian? A take on Japanese-Italian fusion? Check all of the above (Rosalia, Martina and Sanjusan, respectively). Middle Eastern cuisine comes next at Cardamom, with a menu influenced by the bounty of the Aegean and Mediterranean seas. The seasoned chef has partnered with pastry chef Shawn McKenzie to set up shop at the Walker Art Center and is churning out subversive riffs on Mediterranean staples, like “Cacio e Pepe” dumplings, raw ahi tuna tabbouleh, and Turkish coffee pot au creme. 

Cardamom/Facebook

10. Union Hmong Kitchen

693 Raymond Ave
St Paul, MN 55114
(612) 431-5285
(612) 431-5285
After five years of roving residencies around town, chef Yia Vang finally found a permanent place to serve his popular Asian orders inside North Loop’s two-story Graze Provisions + Libations food hall. A section of Zoo Siab Meals — which translate to “happy meals” — include proteins like barbecue pork or grilled shrimp, purple sticky rice, veggies, and hot sauce. Nontraditional orders include an all-day egg sandwich on a King’s Hawaiian bun, made with his hit Hmong sausage patty, pickled veggies, and chili oil mayo. Vang, who recently became a naturalized U.S. citizen, bases much of his menu around recipes passed down from his parents who met in a refugee camp.

11. Iconos Gastro Cantina

2937 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 824-0800
(612) 824-0800
The former site of Lyndale Tap House and Hickory n’ Hops flipped into a lively new neon-lit spot to sample a dizzying array of Latin American dishes from its Guatemalan chef Cristian Deleon. Highlights include chimichangas, daily ceviches, birria tacos, and American wagyu beef hot dogs topped with pickled jalapenos and served with a side of yucca fries. The bar sends out a long list of margaritas that includes a comically large “El Cantarito” for five that fills a clay bowl with a whole bottle of tequila ($100).

12. Khâluna

4000 Lyndale Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55409
(612) 345-5199
(612) 345-5199
Rising chef Ann Ahmed (Lemongrass, Lat14) adds to her Southeast Asian restaurant empire with the opening of Laotian restaurant and bar Khâluna in October. Menu highlights at her third area eatery include a variation of pa crispy rice salad, elevated with smoked fish and fresh herbs and vegetables from her cousin’s garden, as well as a beautifully prepared bowl of pineapple noodles with shrimp, green mango, shrimp flakes, coconut milk, Thai chili, and micro cilantro. The sleek space (formerly Harriet’s Inn) also features a retail component she plans to use for private events and cooking classes.

13. Myriel

470 Cleveland Ave S
St Paul, MN 55105
(651) 340-3568
(651) 340-3568
It’s been a long time coming, but Karyn Tomlinson has finally opened her chic, bistro-style restaurant in St. Paul’s Highland Park for dinner to start. The dining room got a subdued makeover that sets the stage for dishes like an omelet made with eggs from a nearby farm, creamy on the inside with an herb garnish. More substantial plates include a short-crusted pastry stuffed with caramelized leeks in a deeply savory sauce. Seasonal dishes can be sampled a la carte or via a chef’s tasting menu served nightly at 7:30 p.m. ($135 per person). Brunch is on the horizon. 

Jes Lahay/Myriel

14. A-Side Public House

754 Randolph Ave
St Paul, MN 55102
(651) 756-1351
(651) 756-1351
A former fire station in the booming West 7th neighborhood of Saint Paul got a new life in August as a neighborhood attraction for small plates. Starters like mussels, charcuterie, and wings are joined by salads, soups, burgers, mussels, and sizable mains like chicken pot pie, branzino and short ribs.

15. AMA Sushi

5033 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410

Tibetan and Japanese cuisine collide at Ama, which replaces the 50th and France space that formerly housed Hana Bistro. At Ama, Tibetan brothers Sonam Nyorie and Rinpo Yak build upon the same fusion theme at Momo Sushi, the Northeast Minneapolis sister spot where Nyorie is a head sushi chef. Offerings at Ama swing from Tibetan momos (steamed dumplings) to offbeat rolls like the Lungta, which plays up colors in a Tibetan prayer flag via spicy salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado and tobiko. There’s sake flights available, too. Open for lunch and dinner from Tuesdays to Sundays, with an official opening scheduled for Tuesday, November 16.

16. The Copperfield

735 Maple St
Mendota Heights, MN 55118
(651) 340-5144
(651) 340-5144
Mendota Heights’s new catch-all cafe and bar from the team behind The Green Mill and Crooked Pint kicks off the day at 7 a.m. with breakfast staples like pancakes, oatmeal, and egg sandwiches served until 3 p.m. At night, the versatile venture flips into an after-work hotspot with $5 Roku and tonic cocktails and bar bites like calamari and brie and cranberry bruschetta. Dinner entrees all $20 and under include flank steak, wild rice stuffed chicken, a lightly breaded walleye sandwich, and sizable “Mac Daddy” burger. The 145-seat setup with a big patio also houses a grab-and-go deli stocked with fresh macaroons, pastas, potato salad, and quiche.

